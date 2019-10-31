Class 3A Regional Cross Country @ Riley County 2019

The high school cross country seasons for Royal Valley and ACCHS continued at the Class 3A Regional cross country meet at Riley County.

On the varsity side the top 10 individuals are Class 3A State Qualifiers and the top three teams from each regional qualify for state.

State Qualifier

Victoria Caplinger, ACCHS

Varsity girls results: 85 total runners

1. Mariah Farmer, Silver Lake 20:37.43.

6. Victoria Caplinger, ACCHS 21:32.30.

23. Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley 23:30.36.

29. Isabelle Beagle, ACCHS 24:03.44.

35. Lily Cannon, Royal Valley 24:30.10.

38. Adrianna Pamaska, Royal Valley 24:37.84.

49. Sydney Stithem, Royal Valley 24:59.09.

65. Catrina Smith, Royal Valley 25:59.61.

74. Erica Schnacker, Royal Valley 26:46.26.

78. Breauna Jewell, Royal Valley 27:00.32.

Varsity girls team scores

1. Silver Lake 40 points

2. St. George-Rock Creek 84 points

3. Hiawatha 101 points

4. Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 138 points

5. Marysville 143 points

6. Sabetha 148 points

7. Atchison-Maur Hill/Mount Academy 159 points

8. Hoyt-Royal Valley 173 points

9. Perry-Lecompton 181 points

10. Jefferson West 200 points

11. Seneca-Nemaha Central 226 points

Varsity boys results: 108 total runners

1. Kyler Kaniper, Silver Lake 16:55.97.

34. Benjamin Rush, ACCHS 19:13.95.

38. Haeden Forbes, ACCHS 19:24.09.

42. Logan Rose, ACCHS 19:33.29.

45. Antonio Greemore-Hopkins, Royal Valley 19:36.81.

61. Quinton Nelson, Royal Valley 20:08.24.

64. Holden Mundy, Royal Valley 20:20.05.

67. Calvin Ogden, Royal Valley 20:23.13.

70. Isaac Hale, Royal Valley 20:25.79.

75. Jaemon Smith, Royal Valley 20:39.51.

78. Caleb Miller, ACCHS 20:45.47.

84. Swede Wahwassuck, Royal Valley 21:11.83.

96. Conner Simmers, ACCHS 21:57.09.

106. Kreyton Bauerle, ACCHS 24:53.05.

Varsity boys team scores

1. Silver Lake 21 points

2. Marysville 77 points

3. Sabetha 104 points

4. Perry-Lecompton 159 points

5. Hiawatha 169 points

6. Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 179 points

7. St. George-Rock Creek 212 points

8. Easton-Pleasant Ridge 220

9. Jefferson West 257 points

10. Riley County 275 points

11. ACCHS 288 points

12. St. Marys 299 points

13. Hoyt-Royal Valley 307 points

14. Atchison-Maur Hill/Mount Academy 322 points

15. Seneca-Nemaha Central 338 points

16. Council Grove 376 points