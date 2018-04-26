Clare Hanson Benedictine Lacrosse

Clare Hanson, a 2014 graduate of Royal Valley High School, is a member of Benedictine Women’s Lacrosse team.

Benedictine just won its conference championship, it was reported, going undefeated in conference play and losing just one game in the regular season.

Hanson plays mid-fielder. She ranks ninth in the country currently in NAIA Division I in assists per game and 14th in the country in total assists per game.

The Ravens will begin the conference tournament this week at St. Mary’s in Leavenworth.

If the Ravens win, they will advance to Saturday’s conference championship game for a chance to continue post season play. The national championship game will be played later in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Hanson will graduate from BC in May.