Carson Williams Picked to KS Shrine Bowl

Jackson Heights High School se­nior Carson Williams has been named to the East Squad roster for the 47th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl, it has been reported.

Williams, a 6’2, 255-lb. tackle and defensive end for the Cobras, will join 71 other top-ranked Kansas high school football players in this year’s Shrine Bowl, which will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Yager Stadium at Moore Bowl on the Washburn University campus.

Williams was named to this year’s All-Area and All-Northeast Kansas League offensive and defensive teams and was selected for the All-S­tate team as an offensive lineman. He also was named an All-County pick the last two seasons and was named an All-League pick last sea­son.

During his 2019 season, which saw the Cobras returning to the sub­-state championship for the first time in more than three decades, Williams was the team’s leading tackler with 52 solo tackles and 39 assists. He also had six sacks and seven tackles for losses.

Other area high school football players named to the East Squad in­clude Quinn Buessing, Axtell; Kody Davoren, Rossville; Kamble Haverkamp, Centralia; Atreyau Hornbeak, Marysville; Grant Roush, Perry-Lecompton; Kauli Saili, Jeffer­son West; and Bryce Uphaus, Nema­ha Central.

Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and se­lections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching staff. Players must be nominated by their high school coach or athletic director. The play­ers selected to the 2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl join the 3,088 players who have participated in the annual event since 1974.

“We are very excited about the great group of young men selected for this year’s game,” said B.J. Har­ris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These players and coaches now have an incredible op­portunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact in their life.”

The 2020 head coaches, as select­ed by votes from the 2019 coaching staff, trainers, managers and camp directors, are Washburn Rural’s Steve Buhler for the East Squad — making his second appearance as the squad’s head coach after serving in that position during the 2012 Shrine Bowl — and Goddard’s Tommy Beason for the West Squad.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an all-star high school senior, East vs. West, football game put on each year in Kansas, by the Kansas Shrine. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit charity that pro­duces annual events and related ac­tivities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Kansas Shrine Bowl has sent over $3M to Shriners Hospitals for Chil­dren.

The game has been played throughout Kansas each summer since 1974. Host cities have included Lawrence, Manhattan, Wichita, Topeka, Hays, Emporia, Pittsburg and Dodge City. The West football team camp will be held at Bethany College in Lindsborg, and the East will be held at Ottawa University in Ottawa.

Beginning in 1974, the flagship event has been the East/West All-S­tar Football Game. As of 2019, the West leads the series with 28 wins, the East has 17 wins, and there has been one tie.

Notable alumni include former All-Pro Wide Receiver Jordy Nel­son, NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, former Kansas State and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gary Spani, former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion linebacker Mark Si­moneau and many others.

All Shrine Bowl events are pro­duced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children [SHC]. SHC is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improv­ing the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eli­gible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, re­gardless of the patients' ability to pay.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.kansasshrinebowl.com or by calling (913) 602-8656.