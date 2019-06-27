Caleb Wick at the Kansas Shrine Bowl 2019

Jackson Heights High School head football coach Caleb Wick, might not have found himself on the winning team at this year’s Kansas Shrine Bowl, but he said the experi­ence was one he would treasure for a long time.

“It was a terrific experience, not only coaching elite talent across the eastern part of the state but also coaching with some great coaches,” said Coach Wick, who served as an assistant coach for the East All-Stars at the 46th-annual game, held Satur­day, June 8 in Dodge City.

In his first experience with the Shrine Bowl, Wick worked with East All-Stars head coach Walt Alexander of Topeka High School to lead a team from the eastern half of the state against the West All-Stars, led by head coach Tyson Bauerle of Hesston High School. The west team won 26-7 at Dodge City’s Memorial Stadi­um.

Practices leading up to the big game were held at Ottawa Universi­ty, which Wick said did “an out­standing job” of hosting and feeding the Shrine Bowl players.

“Jack Call was also outstanding,” Wick said, referring to the Shrine Bowl board of directors president. “He had everything timed out to the last minute and kept us coaches on schedule during the course of our practices.”

Wick was especially pleased with the welcome both teams received in Dodge City, but the most important part of the Shrine Bowl experience for him was learning about what Kansas Shriners do for children through the Bowl.

“We were able to have a meet-and-greet with some children that have been helped, and it was eye­-opening, how strong-willed and de­termined these kids are,” Wick said. “They never have a bad day. Those memories will stick with me the rest of my life. All in all, it was a great and humbling experience.”

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is a non-profit charity, raising funds and awareness for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Bowl has been in existence since 1974, hosting one of the most prestigious high school football all-star games in the nation.

Since its inception, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has promoting outstand­ing Kansas high school football play­ers and the Shriners’ network of hos­pitals, raising more than $2.5 mil­lion.

The Bowl is administered by a 15-man corporate board of directors, made up of three members from each of the five Shrine “temples” in Kan­sas. Donnie Bohannon of Holton, representing the Arab Temple in Topeka, serves as the board’s secre­tary and fourth vice president, it was reported.