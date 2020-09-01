Caden Campbell, 13, won the Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championships at Blue River Cross Country Course in Shelbyville, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 23, it was reported.

Campbell competed against 154 of the nation’s top 13-year-old cross country runners and finished as the national champion with a 4K time of 13:46.85.

He is the son of Doug and Amy Campbell of Bonner Springs. He is the grandson of Dale and Tanya Salts of Mayetta and Rex and Donna Campbell of Dover.