Cable Wareham at the NHSFR

Cable Wareham of Whiting was less than four-tenths of a second away from moving ahead in the sad­dle bronc riding competition at the National High School Finals Rodeo when the horse he was riding had other plans.

Wareham was able to stay on his horse for 7.6 seconds — eight sec­onds is a completed ride — in the rodeo’s saddle bronc competition in Rock Springs, Wyo., it was reported.

“Cable’s NHSFR didn’t go as planned,” said his father, Rob Ware­ham. “He was .32 seconds on a real good horse from winning the first round, and he definitely made the short go. But the second horse he drew was a bad one, way above his pay grade… It didn’t go real good.”

The nearly successful ride was ac­tually a “re-ride,” his father said.

“His first horse didn’t buck very good, so they scored him 50 points with the option of a reride, and he told the judges, ‘I didn’t drive 12 hours to take 50 points,’” Rob Ware­ham said. “He tried to win it. He was the last bronc rider in the first round to go, and that first round takes four days.”

Cable, who finished the year as the reserve saddle bronc riding champion in the Kansas High School Rodeo Association, will be a senior this fall at Jackson Heights High School. He is the son of Rob and Heldi Wareham of Whiting.