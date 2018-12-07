Cable Wareham and Wade and Dylan Collins To Compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo

Cable Wareham of Whiting and brothers Wade and Dylan Collins of Hoyt have earned positions on the Kansas state/provincial National High School Rodeo Team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Rock Springs Wyo., July 15-21 to compete at the 70th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR), it has been reported.

Wareham, who will be a junior this fall at Jackson Heights, will compete in the Saddle Bronc Riding competition. He is the son of Rob and Heidi Wareham of Whiting.

Wade Collins, who will be a senior, and Dylan Collins, who will be a junior, both at Royal Valley, this fall, will represent Kansas in the Team Roping competition. They are the sons of Bruce and Jennifer Collins of Hoyt.

This is the first time Wareham and the Collins brothers have qualified for the NHSFR. Wareham was a two-time national qualifier at the junior high level.

Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo.

In addition, contestants will be competing for more than $350,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion.

To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 – based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds – to advance to Saturday evening’s final round.

World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour, telecast series on RFD-TV.

Live broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.RidePass.com - Wareham and the Collins brothers are scheduled to compete Monday evening, July 16, and Friday morning, July 20, it was reported.

Performance times are 7 p.m. on July 15 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NHSFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys and shopping at the NHSFR tradeshow.

To follow your local favorites at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results. For ticket information, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com