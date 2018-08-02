Big 7 League Wrestling Tournament

The Holton High School Wrestling Team will be defending its league title from a year ago here on Friday when HHS hosts the Big Seven League tournament.

HHS was also the league champion wrestling team two years ago and took second place the year before that.

In fact, the Wildcats have been the Big Seven League Champion Team seven of the past eight years under the direction of head coach Cullen Jackson.

Coach Jackson says the Wildcats will be competing again for the league title.

ACCHS, Jeff West, Perry-Lecompton, Riverside, Royal Valley and Sabetha will join Holton in competing here Friday starting at 4 p.m. on three mats in the Holton varsity gym.

The following weight classes will compete at the league tournament: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285.

If there are four or fewer wrestlers in a weight class, they will compete in a round robin format, it has been repored.

If there are five or more wrestlers in a weight class, they will be put in brackets.

League medals will be awarded to the top four placers in each weight class and a trophy will be awarded to the Big 7 League champion team.

Admission will be $6 for adults and $5 for students. Everyone in the community is invited to attend the tournament and cheer on the Wildcats and RV Panthers.