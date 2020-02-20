Big 7 League Wrestling Champions

Holton senior Kolby Roush is a four-time Big Seven League Champion wrestler, following last week’s league tourney while Holton senior Taygen Fletcher is a three-time league champion along with juniors Konnor Tannahill and Jake Barnes.

Holton sophomore Lucas Adcock is a two-time league champ now while freshman Kayden Elliott and sophomore Slater Skaggs are league champs for the first time.

Royal Valley freshman Quinton Nelson is a league champ for the first time, too.

Here is a list of the Holton and RV’s Big 7 League Individual Champions, involving current wrestlers.

Holton Wildcats Wrestling

2017 Big 7 League

Individual Champions

113lbs – Taygen Fletcher

120lbs – Kolby Roush

2018 Big 7 League

Individual Champions

106lbs – Jake Barnes

120lbs – Taygen Fletcher

126lbs – Kolby Roush

182lbs – Konnor Tannahill

2019 Big 7 League

Individual Champions

106lbs – Jake Barnes

113lbs – Lucas Adcock

132lbs – Kolby Roush

182lbs – Konnor Tannahill

2020 Big 7 League

Individual Champions

113lbs – Jake Barnes

120lbs – Lucas Adcock

126lbs – Kayden Elliott

132lbs – Slater Skaggs

138lbs – Kolby Roush

145lbs – Taygen Fletcher

195lbs – Konnor Tannahill

Royal Valley Wrestling

2020 Big 7 League

Individual Champion

106lbs – Quinton Nelson