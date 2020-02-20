Home / Sports / Big 7 League Wrestling Champions

Big 7 League Wrestling Champions

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 12:27 holtonadmin

Holton senior Kolby Roush is a four-time Big Seven League Champion wrestler, following last week’s league tourney while Holton senior Taygen Fletcher is a three-time league champion along with juniors Konnor Tannahill and Jake Barnes.

Holton sophomore Lucas Adcock is a two-time league champ now while freshman Kayden Elliott and sophomore Slater Skaggs are league champs for the first time.

Royal Valley freshman Quinton Nelson is a league champ for the first time, too.

Here is a list of the Holton and RV’s Big 7 League Individual Champions, involving current wrestlers.

Holton Wildcats Wrestling

2017 Big 7 League

Individual Champions

113lbs – Taygen Fletcher

120lbs – Kolby Roush

2018 Big 7 League

Individual Champions

106lbs – Jake Barnes

120lbs – Taygen Fletcher

126lbs – Kolby Roush

182lbs – Konnor Tannahill

2019 Big 7 League

Individual Champions

106lbs – Jake Barnes

113lbs – Lucas Adcock

132lbs – Kolby Roush

182lbs – Konnor Tannahill

2020 Big 7 League

Individual Champions

113lbs – Jake Barnes

120lbs – Lucas Adcock

126lbs – Kayden Elliott

132lbs – Slater Skaggs

138lbs – Kolby Roush

145lbs – Taygen Fletcher

195lbs – Konnor Tannahill

Royal Valley Wrestling

2020 Big 7 League

Individual Champion

106lbs – Quinton Nelson

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media