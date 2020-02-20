Big 7 League Wrestling Champions
Holton senior Kolby Roush is a four-time Big Seven League Champion wrestler, following last week’s league tourney while Holton senior Taygen Fletcher is a three-time league champion along with juniors Konnor Tannahill and Jake Barnes.
Holton sophomore Lucas Adcock is a two-time league champ now while freshman Kayden Elliott and sophomore Slater Skaggs are league champs for the first time.
Royal Valley freshman Quinton Nelson is a league champ for the first time, too.
Here is a list of the Holton and RV’s Big 7 League Individual Champions, involving current wrestlers.
Holton Wildcats Wrestling
2017 Big 7 League
Individual Champions
113lbs – Taygen Fletcher
120lbs – Kolby Roush
2018 Big 7 League
Individual Champions
106lbs – Jake Barnes
120lbs – Taygen Fletcher
126lbs – Kolby Roush
182lbs – Konnor Tannahill
2019 Big 7 League
Individual Champions
106lbs – Jake Barnes
113lbs – Lucas Adcock
132lbs – Kolby Roush
182lbs – Konnor Tannahill
2020 Big 7 League
Individual Champions
113lbs – Jake Barnes
120lbs – Lucas Adcock
126lbs – Kayden Elliott
132lbs – Slater Skaggs
138lbs – Kolby Roush
145lbs – Taygen Fletcher
195lbs – Konnor Tannahill
Royal Valley Wrestling
2020 Big 7 League
Individual Champion
106lbs – Quinton Nelson