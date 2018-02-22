At the Big 7 League wrestling meet here in Holton recently, the top four placers medaled, it was reported. Wrestling coaches say that winning your weight class at the league tourney is like being named First Team All-League in wrestling.

The top four in each weight class were as follows:

106 - 1st place – Jake Barnes, Holton, 2nd place – Dalton Kahle, Perry-Lecompton.

113 - 1st place – Kaden Dillion, Sabetha. 2nd place – Braden Woodson, Perry-Lecompton. 3rd place – Brodie Page, ACCHS. 4th place – Judson Mathis, Royal Valley.

120 - 1st place – Taygen Fletcher, Holton. 2nd place – Colton Scholz, ACCHS. 3rd place – Hunter Thelen, Jeff West. 4th place – Hunter Barnes, Perry Lecompton.

126 - 1st place – Kolby Roush, Holton. 2nd place – Beau Horn, Riverside. 3rd place – Thad Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton. 4th place – Shane Kelly, Jeff West.

132 - 1st place – Derrick Karn, Riverside. 2nd place – Conner Gilliland, Holton. 3rd place – Braden Mitchell, Sabetha. 4th place – Mitchell Root, Perry-Lecompton.

138 - 1st place – Luke Horn, Riverside. 2nd place – Lawson Henry, Holton. 3rd place – Kody Gibson, Jeff West. 4th place – Grant Roush, Perry-Lecompton.

145 - 1st place – Scott Resler, Riverside. 2nd place – Brandon Brownlee, Sabetha. 3rd place – Joel Guess, Perry-Lecompton. 4th place – Joel Scott, Jeff West.

152 - 1st place – Kamden Brownlee, Sabetha. 2nd place – Kinstin Juhl, Riverside. 3rd place – Cael Jackson, Holton. 4th place – Karsen Smith, Royal Valley.

160- 1st place – Brayden Seimears, Riverside. 2nd place – Walker Lowdermilk, Sabetha. 3rd place – Ace Eisenbarth, Holton.

170 - 1st place – Dylan Aeschiman, Holton. 2nd place – Taelur Barnes, Jeff West. 3rd place – Zach Burger, Royal Valley. 4th place – Grant Shaver, Perry-Lecompton.

182 - 1st place – Konner Tannahill, Holton. 2nd place – Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton. 3rd place – Kaedin Juhl, Riverside. 4th place – Tanner Ukele, Sabetha.

195 - 1st place – Jacob MacKnight, Riverside. 2nd place – Carson Ukele, Sabetha. 3rd place – Nate Buchtel, Royal Valley. 4th place – Killian O’Connor, Holton.

220 - 1st place – Brian Shane, Royal Valley. 2nd place – Austin Rollett, Holton. 3rd place – Dawson Dick, Riverside. 4th place – Collin Rossillon, Perry-Lecompton.

285 - 1st place – Kyler Tannahill, Holton. 2nd place – Elliott Strahm, Sabetha. 3rd place – Kyle Bonham, Perry-Lecompton. 4th place – Jacob Smith, Riverside.