Big 7 League Track Meet

Host school Royal Valley’s boys took third and the girls took fourth at Thursday’s Big Seven League track meet, while Holton’s teams scored in the middle of the nine-team field, it was reported.

Nemaha Central was the top-scor­ing school at the league meet, with the Thunder girls taking first and the boys taking second overall. Per­ry-Lecompton’s Kaws team led the boys’ competition.

For Holton, Mason Strader was the top point-getter, picking up first-place finishes in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs to lead the team to an 80-point, fifth-place finish. Wildcat Andrew Harri­son also picked up a first-place finish in the discus throw.

The Wildcat girls were led in their 53-point, sixth-place finish by Regan Baum, who finished second in the 100-meter hurdles; Hannah Ent, third in the 3,200-meter run; and Saydee Tanking, third in the javelin throw.

Holton’s 4x100-meter girls relay team of Cailin Parks, Danika Hick­man, Shay Tanking and Abbigail Hundley picked up a second-place finish to add points.

Royal Valley’s Panther boys team notched 92 points for third place on the strength of Mikal Kitchkommie’s first-place finish in the 100-meter dash and a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash, Kain Fink taking first in the high jump and and third in the triple jump, and Gavin Cump­ton’s third-place finishes in both hur­dles events.

The Panther girls were led to a 68-point, fourth-place finish by a first-place effort from Ivy Fink in the long jump and third-place finishes from Morgan Harvey in the 100-meter dash and triple jump.

Atchison County’s girls were led by Jaycee Ernzen’s second-place fin­ish in the 400-meter dash, while the boys were led by Tucker Smith fin­ishing second in the 400-meter dash.

With the regular track season now over, all three schools are preparing for regional track this coming Friday, May 18. Holton will participate in regionals at Clay Center, while Roy­al Valley and Atchison County will compete at St. Marys, all three schools seeking to send team mem­bers to the state meet on May 25 and 26 at Wichita.