Big 7 League Girls Stat Leaders at the Christmas Break

The girls stat leaders at the Christmas break in the Big 7 League were as follows:

Scoring:

1. A. Kramer from Nemaha Central had 70 points in 5 games and averaged 14 points per game.

4. S. Tanking from Holton had 50 points in 4 games and averaged 12.5 points per game.

8. F. Haussler from Holton had 41 points, in 4 games and averaged 10.25 points per game.

9. D. Hickman from Holton had 40 points in 4 games and averaged 10 points per game.

13. K. Bryan from Royal Valley had 38 points in 4 games and averaged 9.5 points per game.

2-Point Field Goal Percentage

1. R. Rottinghaus from Nemaha Central made 25 field goals in 36 field goal attempts for 69.4 percent.

3. F. Haussler from Holton made 7 field goals in 12 field goal attempts for 58.3 percent.

11. K. Bryan from Royal Valley made 10 field goals in 22 field goal attempts for 45.5 pecent.

14. D. Hickman from Holton made 15 field goals in 36 field goal attempts for 41.7 percent.

14. K. Albright from Royal Valley made 5 field goals in 12 attempts for 41.7 percent.

3-Point Field Goal Percentage

1. F. Haussler from Holton made 5 field goals in 8 field goal attempts for 62.5 percent.

3. M. Joslin from Royal Valley made 3 field goals in 6 field goal attempts for 50 percent.

5. S. Tanking from Holton made 9 field goals in 22 attempts for 40.9 percent.

Free Throw Percentage

1. M. Patch from Holton made 9 free throws in 10 free throw attempts for 90 percent.

4. F. Hausler from Holton made 12 free throws in 15 attempts for 80 percent.

6. D. Hickman from Holton made 7 free throws in 9 attempts for 77.8 percent.

8. K. Bryan from Royal Valley made 10 free throws in 13 free throws for 76.9 percent.

Offensive Rebounds

1. M. Patch from Holton had 14 rebounds in 4 games and averaged 3.5 rebounds per game.

2. D. Hickman from Holton had 12 rebounds in 4 games and averaged 3 rebounds per game.

6. S. Tanking from Holton had 10 rebounds in 4 games and averaged 2.5 rebounds per game.

Defensive Rebounds

1. En. Byrd from Riverside had 27 rebounds in 4 games and averaged 6.75 rebounds per game.

2. S. Tanking from Holton had 22 rebounds in 4 games and averaged 5.5 rebounds per game.

Steals

1. O. Yingst from Holton had 16 steals in 4 games and averaged 4 steals per game.

3. D. Hickman from Holton had 14 steals in 4 games and averaged 3.5 steals per game.

3. M. Patch from Holton had 14 steals in 4 games and averaged 3.5 steals per game.

6. F. Haussler from Holton had 12 steals in 4 games and averaged 3 steals per game.

Assists

1. A. Kramer from Nemaha Central had 25 assists in 5 games and averaged 5 assists per game.

4. O. Yingst from Holton had 14 assist in 4 games and averaged 3.5 assists per game.

5. S. Tanking from Holton had 13 assists in 4 games and averaged 3.25 assists per game.

7. F. Haussler from Holton had 12 assists in 4 games and averaged 3 assists per game.

9. H. Williamson from Royal Valley had 9 assists in 4 games and averaged 2.25 assists per game.