While many basketball fans spent the March 20-21 weekend glued to their TVs watching the NCAA tournament games, young athletes participating in a two-day “Basketball Skills Camp” at the Netawaka Fitness Center were learning how to emulate those college stars.

Organizers of the camp were originally expecting about 20 young players to sign up for the clinic. But applications kept coming in for both the third through sixth grade morning sessions, and the seventh through 11 grade afternoon sessions, it was reported.

“We were surprised and delighted to have 66 young athletes take part in this skills camp,” said Mark Friess, who originated and directed the clinic.

“To show the level of interest, these youths came from good distances. We had participants from Holton, Circleville, Netawaka, Sabetha, Horton, Soldier, Hiawatha, Meriden, Centralia, Mayetta, Corning, Cummings, Goff, Whiting and Muscotah,” Friess said.

The skills sessions were led by instructors with a lot of teaching experience—Chad Friess from Kansas Elevate in Great Bend, and Damian Brown from TRU Basketball Camps.

As an indicator of the caliber of these coaches, Brown left to conduct another camp in Orlando, Fla. after the Netawaka camp wrapped up.

“These kids loved these drills so much they kept asking when the next camp will be held,” Friess said, “so we’re scheduling another one Nov. 3-4, followed by a 3-on-3 tournament on Nov. 5.”

Friess says these young athletes and their parents were amazed with the Netawaka Fitness Center as a whole.

“For many, it was their first visit to this 30,000 sq. ft. facility, with its full-size basketball court, its 8,000 sq. ft. heated pool, fully-equipped fitness room, and more, Friess said. “Now they know why the non-profit center has more than 680 members, who often call this ‘the Gem of all Gyms.”