Area athletes competing at state track

A total of 27 high school athletes from the area qualified for the state track meet at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium. The top four placers in each event at regionals qualified for the state track meet.

Royal Valley High School sent four athletes to the Class 3A state meet.

RV’s Lucas Broxterman qualified for the 300-meter hurdles, the high jump and long jump. Broxterman took third in regional competition in the 300-meter hurdles (41.90), first in the high jump (6’2’’) and second in the long jump (21’3.25’’). Last year, he qualified for state in the high jump and long jump.

RV’s Katie Hanshaw qualified for state in the 3,200-meter run by placing third at regional competition (13:13.56). Hanshaw also went to state in the 3,200 meters last year.

RV’s Kenneth Aitkens qualified for state in the javelin by placing second at regional competition (161’4’’).

RV’s Garrett Hicks qualified for state in the pole vault by placing third at the regional (12’6’’).

“We have our work to do, but the good news is that all of our athletes have a great shot with hard work and grit to reach their full potential,’’ said Panther track coach David Boucher. “Lucas is in the top eight in all three events. Kenny is top five in the javelin. Garrett and Katie are knocking on the door to get on the podium. This weekend will be exciting to watch how our athletes continue to grow as people and track competitors.’’

Holton High School’s boys team posted a strong fourth-place finish at the Class 4A-Division II regional track meet at Baker University in Baldwin, led by a pair of solo runners and two relay teams, one of which set a school record.

Junior distance runner Mason Strader earned three spots in the state track meet by winning the regional 800-meter run, taking third in the 1,600-meter run and anchoring a first-place 4x400-meter relay team that also featured sophomore Jayger Carson and seniors Bryson Patch and Spencer Baum.

Strader also qualified for the state meet last year in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.

Patch also outran the competition in the regional 400-meter dash and ran third in a second-place 4x100-meter relay team that also featured senior Miles McClintock-Strozier, Carson and Baum. That team, it was reported, posted a new school record with a time of 43.26 seconds.

Also earning a trip to state track for HHS was junior Andrew Harrison, who finished fourth in the regional discus throw.

On the girls side, only Wildcat sophomore Regan Baum was able to put herself on Holton’s state-bound team, taking fourth-place in the regional 100-meter hurdle finals.

Wildcat track coach Mark Middlemist said Holton’s two relays and Strader in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, on paper, have good chances to earn state medals.

“I think our athletes have a great chance to bring home some state medals,’’ coach Middlemist said. “This is what we have worked for all season, an opportunity to qualify for state and then have a chance to medal. I think our two relays have a chance and Mason in the 800 and 1,600.’’

Jackson Heights High School’s girls track team finished second behind Valley Heights at Class 2A regional track last week at Jefferson County North High School, sending seven girls on to the state competition, while the Cobra boys saw six of their own qualfying for state competition.

JH sophomore distance runner Faith Little again proved to be one of the fastest in her regional field, taking first place in the 800-meter run (2:25.91), finishing second in the 1,600-meter run (5:40.04) and anchoring the first-place 4x400-meter relay team (4:14.24), which also included junior Abby Williams and freshmen Kylie Dohl and Jodi White.

Little also qualified for state last year in the 1,600 and 800-meter runs and the 1,600-meter relay.

Last year, Williams qualified for state in the 1,600-meter relay and the high jump.

JH’s Dohl also ran her own way to state, finishing fourth in the regional 400-meter dash (1:03.58). Other qualifying Lady Cobras were freshman Grace Roles with a third-place finish in the regional discus throw (95’7’’) and sophomore Sydney Raborn and junior Erika White, finishing second and third, respectively, in the regional javelin throw. Raborn’s mark was (110’2’’) and White’s was (104’7’’).

For the JH boys, junior Dalton Chartier earned two spots in the state competition with a second-place regional finish in the 800-meter run (2:02.42) and as the anchor of the third-place 4x800-meter relay team (8:41.35). The team also included senior Mark Mavrovich, junior Xavier Fritz and freshman Austin Mock.

Chartier also qualified for state last year in the 4x400-meter relay.

Other qualifying Cobras for state were senior Wyatt Olberding, who finished third in the regional triple jump (41’6.75’’), and junior Evan Fox, taking fourth in the regional pole vault competition (11’). The JH boys’ team finished eighth overall in the regional competition, won by Washington County.

Olberding also qualified for state last year in the triple jump.

Two Wetmore boys qualified for the Class 1A state meet. Trenton Rowland took first place in the regional shot put (46’1.25’’) at the Frankfort regional last week.

Wetmore’s Curtis Bloom took second in the triple jump at the Frankfort regional (40’5.75’’).

Victoria Caplinger of ACCHS qualified for 3A state track by placing second in the regional 3,200-meter run (13:00.20) and third in the 1,600 meter run (5:49.39).