All Twin Valley League Basketball Teams 2019

The Twin Valley League has announced its All Twin Valley League girls basketball teams.

1st Team All-League

*Senior Emilee Ebert, Frankfort – 1st team last year.

*Senior Macy Doebele, Hanover – 1st team last year.

*Senior Maddy Lueger, Centralia – 1st team last year.

*Senior Hanna Schmitz, Axtell.

*Junior Tianna Lohse, Hanover – 2nd team last year.

*Junior Sam Vermetten, Valley Heights – 1st team last year.

*Junior Kennen Brandt, Frankfort – 2nd team last year.

*Junior Morgan Kramer, Centralia – 2nd team last year.

*Junior Brooklyn Zoeller, Blue Valley – 2nd team last year.

*Junior Makinley Smith, Doniphan West – 2nd team last year.

2nd Team All-League

*Junior Jaysie Bowser, Clifton-Clyde – 2nd team last year.

*Junior Allie Cassel, Blue Valley.

*Freshman Emma Yungeberg, Valley Heights.

*Senior Maegan Koch, Centralia.

*Senior Kalista Hubert, Clifton-Clyde.

*Sophomore Alyssa Kern, Washington County.

*Freshman Kenzie Strathman, Wetmore.

*Sophomore Myah Olson, Doniphan West.

*Sophomore Emma Toerber, Valley Heights.

*Junior Grace Ottot, Washington County.

The Twin Valley League has announced its All Twin Valley League boys basketball teams.

1st Team All-League

*Senior Carter Bruna, Hanover – 1st team last year.

*Senior Daegan Steinlage, Centralia – 1st team last year.

*Senior Thomas Atkins, Hanover – 1st team last year.

*Junior Quinn Buessing, Axtell – 1st team last year.

*Senior Pete Peters, Hanover – 1st team last year.

*Senior Joel Hutfles, Wetmore – 1st team last year.

*Senior Wyatt Bentz, Washington County.

*Junior Kamble Haverkamp, Centralia – 2nd team last year.

*Senior Lane Peter, Blue Valley.

*Sophomore Aiden Rudolph, Clifton-Clyde.

2nd Team All-League

*Sophomore Cameron Beardsley, Valley Heights.

*Senior Christian Seifert, Clifton-Clyde.

*Senior Cole Montgomery, Blue Valley.

*Senior Daiken Stallbaumer, Hanover.

*Junior Trey Marten, Valley Heights.

*Sophomore Drew Buhrman, Washington County.

*Junior Garret Dalinghaus, Frankfort.

*Senior Mitchell Olson, Frankfort.

*Senior Reid Jasper, Troy.

*Junior Colby Arnold, Centralia.