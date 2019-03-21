All Northeast Kansas League Teams 2019

The Northeast Kansas League has announced its All Northeas Kansas League girls basketball teams.

1st Team All-League

*Kylie Dohl, Jackson Heights – honorable mention 2017 and 1st team last year.

*Josie Weishar, Jefferson County North – 1st team last year.

*Amy Mitchell, McLouth.

*Lindsey Heim, Pleasant Ridge – 1st team last year.

*Regan Kirkwood, Valley Falls – 1st team last year.

2nd Team All-League

*Jaycee Ernzen, ACCHS.

*Amaya Marlatt, Jackson Heights.

*Madison Vaught, Jefferson County North.

*Julie Miller, Pleasant Ridge – honorable mention last year.

*Kaija Nutsch, Pleasant Ridge.

Honorable Mentions

*Georgia Appel, ACCHS.

*Kailea Smith, Horton.

*Trinity McMahon, Jackson Heights.

*Kaitlyn Schneider, Jefferson County North – honorable mention last year.

*Abby Joyce, Mount Academy.

*Haylee Weissenbach, McLouth – honorable mention last year.

*Jenna Pfau, Oskaloosa.

*Caitlyn Herbig, Pleasant Ridge.

*Jaci Brinker, Valley Falls.

The Northeast Kansas League has announced its All Northeast Kansas League boys basketball teams.

1st Team All-League

*Zach Schwinn, Maur Hill – 1st team last year.

*Garrison Pope, McLouth – 2nd team last year.

*Jaxson Pope, McLouth.

*Hunter Reed, Oskaloosa – 2nd team last year.

*Hunter Aspinwall, Valley Falls – 2nd team last year.

2nd Team All-League

*Lane Thomas, Jackson Heights.

*Abe Siebenmorgan, Maur Hill.

*Jack Caudle, Maur Hill – honorable mention last year.

*Jamar Reed, Pleasant Ridge.

*Tyler Lockhart, Valley Falls.

Honorable Mention

*Tucker Smith, ACCHS.

*Isaiah Cortes, Horton.

*Levi Olberding, Jackson Heights.

*Bryce Fowler, Jefferson County North – honorable mention last year.

*Parker Mispagel, Maur Hill.

*Asher Robbins, McLouth.

*Gabe Robbins, Oskaloosa.

*Connor Gibson, Pleasant Ridge.

*Grayson Haag, Valley Falls.