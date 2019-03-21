All Northeast Kansas League Teams 2019
The Northeast Kansas League has announced its All Northeas Kansas League girls basketball teams.
1st Team All-League
*Kylie Dohl, Jackson Heights – honorable mention 2017 and 1st team last year.
*Josie Weishar, Jefferson County North – 1st team last year.
*Amy Mitchell, McLouth.
*Lindsey Heim, Pleasant Ridge – 1st team last year.
*Regan Kirkwood, Valley Falls – 1st team last year.
2nd Team All-League
*Jaycee Ernzen, ACCHS.
*Amaya Marlatt, Jackson Heights.
*Madison Vaught, Jefferson County North.
*Julie Miller, Pleasant Ridge – honorable mention last year.
*Kaija Nutsch, Pleasant Ridge.
Honorable Mentions
*Georgia Appel, ACCHS.
*Kailea Smith, Horton.
*Trinity McMahon, Jackson Heights.
*Kaitlyn Schneider, Jefferson County North – honorable mention last year.
*Abby Joyce, Mount Academy.
*Haylee Weissenbach, McLouth – honorable mention last year.
*Jenna Pfau, Oskaloosa.
*Caitlyn Herbig, Pleasant Ridge.
*Jaci Brinker, Valley Falls.
The Northeast Kansas League has announced its All Northeast Kansas League boys basketball teams.
1st Team All-League
*Zach Schwinn, Maur Hill – 1st team last year.
*Garrison Pope, McLouth – 2nd team last year.
*Jaxson Pope, McLouth.
*Hunter Reed, Oskaloosa – 2nd team last year.
*Hunter Aspinwall, Valley Falls – 2nd team last year.
2nd Team All-League
*Lane Thomas, Jackson Heights.
*Abe Siebenmorgan, Maur Hill.
*Jack Caudle, Maur Hill – honorable mention last year.
*Jamar Reed, Pleasant Ridge.
*Tyler Lockhart, Valley Falls.
Honorable Mention
*Tucker Smith, ACCHS.
*Isaiah Cortes, Horton.
*Levi Olberding, Jackson Heights.
*Bryce Fowler, Jefferson County North – honorable mention last year.
*Parker Mispagel, Maur Hill.
*Asher Robbins, McLouth.
*Gabe Robbins, Oskaloosa.
*Connor Gibson, Pleasant Ridge.
*Grayson Haag, Valley Falls.