All-NEK League Volleyball 2018

Two Jackson Heights High School Lady Cobra volleyball players have been named to the Northeast Kansas League’s All-League Team for 2018, it has been reported.

JHHS junior Kylie Dohl was named to the first team, while senior Karley Dieckmann received an hon­orable mention nod in the all-league selection.

Dohl has led the Lady Cobras dur­ing their 2018 season in kills (310), attacks (902) and digs (309) and was second in service percentage (97.3 percent). She also was named to the all-league team in 2017, it was noted.

Dieckmann led the team in service percentage (97.6) and was second in aces (27) and total at­tacks (485). She was also named a member of the honorable mention team in 2017.

The NEK League’s All-League Teams for 2018 are as follows:

• First team: Jaci Brinker, Valley Falls; Reese Curry, Oskaloosa; Kylie Dohl, Jackson Heights; Crystal Feld­kamp, Jefferson County North; Sara Johnson, Atchison County; Reagan Kirkwood, Valley Falls; Kynnedi Knudson, JCN; Julie Miller, Pleasant Ridge; Jenna Pfau, Oskaloosa; Madi­son Pope, McLouth; Blair Taylor, Maur Hill/Mount Academy; and Josie Weishaar, JCN.

• Honorable mention: Ally Bot­tom, Horton; Karley Dieckmann, Jackson Heights; Malia Dulac, MH/MA; Madison Ewert, Pleasant Ridge; Laikyn Hawk, Valley Falls; Jonna McDermed, Atchison County; Samantha Pope, McLouth; Kassidy Robertson, JCN; and Sophia Rock­hold, Oskaloosa.