All-NEK League Volleyball 2018
Two Jackson Heights High School Lady Cobra volleyball players have been named to the Northeast Kansas League’s All-League Team for 2018, it has been reported.
JHHS junior Kylie Dohl was named to the first team, while senior Karley Dieckmann received an honorable mention nod in the all-league selection.
Dohl has led the Lady Cobras during their 2018 season in kills (310), attacks (902) and digs (309) and was second in service percentage (97.3 percent). She also was named to the all-league team in 2017, it was noted.
Dieckmann led the team in service percentage (97.6) and was second in aces (27) and total attacks (485). She was also named a member of the honorable mention team in 2017.
The NEK League’s All-League Teams for 2018 are as follows:
• First team: Jaci Brinker, Valley Falls; Reese Curry, Oskaloosa; Kylie Dohl, Jackson Heights; Crystal Feldkamp, Jefferson County North; Sara Johnson, Atchison County; Reagan Kirkwood, Valley Falls; Kynnedi Knudson, JCN; Julie Miller, Pleasant Ridge; Jenna Pfau, Oskaloosa; Madison Pope, McLouth; Blair Taylor, Maur Hill/Mount Academy; and Josie Weishaar, JCN.
• Honorable mention: Ally Bottom, Horton; Karley Dieckmann, Jackson Heights; Malia Dulac, MH/MA; Madison Ewert, Pleasant Ridge; Laikyn Hawk, Valley Falls; Jonna McDermed, Atchison County; Samantha Pope, McLouth; Kassidy Robertson, JCN; and Sophia Rockhold, Oskaloosa.