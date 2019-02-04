All-Jackson County Girls Basketball Teams 2019

When one of the three girls basketball teams in the county is the Class 3A state champion team, another one qualified for the Class 2A girls state basketball tournament and the third one played all of its opponents tough, you know your teams have played some good basketball over the course of the season.

The state champion Lady Panthers posted a 20-5 record overall while the Lady Cobras were 14-6 and the Lady Wildcats were 10-11.

Seven of The Holton Recorder’s All-County girls basketball picks this season were also All-County picks last season.

Here’s The Holton Recorder’s All-County team for this year:

*Mary Broxterman, Royal Valley senior, was a first team All-League pick in the Big Seven League this season and also last season, too.

She also was Class 3A first team All-State pick by the Topeka paper this season. This is Mary’s third selection to the All-County team.

Mary was the Lady Panthers’ leading scorer and the Big Seven League’s second-leading scorer this season with 430 points and an average of 16.54 points per game. She also ranked second in the league in field goal shooting (167 of 297 for 56.2 percent), first in offensive rebounding (119 in 26 games for an average of 4.58 per game), first in defensive rebounding (160 in 26 games for an average of 6.15 per game) and fourth in shot blocking (27 for an average of 1.04 per game.

As a junior, Mary scored 22 points in the Class 3A state title game. She also had 48 points in three state tourney games plus 28 rebounds and two shot blocks.

In the Big Seven as a junior, Mary ranked seventh in scoring with a 10.8 points per game average, ninth in free throw shooting percentage (64.9 percent), 11th in field goal shooting percentage (46.5 percent), second in offensive rebounds (86) and third in defensive rebounds (112).

As a sophomore, Mary was fifth in the Big Seven in scoring (11.3 points per game), second in the league in field goal shooting percentage (58 percent), ninth in the league in offensive rebounding (2.65 per game) and fifth in defensive rebounding (4.8 per game).

*Emily Albright, Royal Valley senior, was a starter on the state champion Lady Panthers’ team this season. She was also an honorable mention All-League pick in the Big Seven League this season.

Emily also was a Class 3A honorable mention All-State pick by the Topeka newspaper this season. This is Emily’s first selection to the All-County team.

Emily averaged 2.3 points per game, 2.4 rebounds per game and 1.65 assists per game. She also had 43 assists during the season. Most important of all, Emily was a lock-down defender and held Cheney’s leading scorer to half of her per game average in the state champion game.

*Kiikto Thomas, Royal Valley senior, was a starter on the Lady Panthers’ state champion team this season. She was also first team All-League pick in the Big Seven League this season. She also was a Class 3A honorable mention All-State pick by the Topeka newspaper this season.

Kiikto was the Lady Panthers‘ third leading scorer and ranked ninth in the league in scoring this season (257 points in 26 games for an average of 9.88 points per game), was fourth in steals (65 in 26 games for an average of 2.50 per game), third in assists (75 in 26 games, averaging 2.88 per game), 15th in three-point shooting (30 of 113 for 26.5 percent), fifth in defensive rebounding (110 in 26 games, averaging 4.23 per game) and third in shots blocked (32, averaging 1.23 per game).

This is Kiikto’s second selection to the All-County team. Kiikto was an All-County honorable mention pick as a freshman but did not attend school at Royal Valley as a sophomore.

Last year, on the Class 3A, No. 2 team, Kiikto led her team in assists at the state tourney with 16. She also ranked ninth in the Big Seven last season in steals (48) and fifth in the league in assists (65).

*Mahpiya Irving, Royal Valley sophomore, was a starter on the Class 3A state champion Lady Panthers team this season.

Mahpiya ranked third in the Big Seven League this season in steals (69 in 26 games, averaging 2.65 per game) and sixth in scoring (272 points in 26 games, averaging 10.46 points per game as the Lady Panthers’ second leading scorer). She also ranked 13th in the league in three-point shooting (51 of 190 for 26.8 percent). Mahpiya also ranked third on her team in assists (58). This is her first selection to the All-County team.

*Wakiyan Irving, Royal Valley sophomore, was a starter on the Class 3A state champion Lady Panthers team this season and the team’s fourth leading scorer (145 points in 26 games, averaging 5.6 points per game). She also ranked third on the team in steals (46) and second on team in assists (62).

Wakiyan ranked third in the Big Seven League this season in field goal shooting (47 of 89 for 52.8 percent). This is her first selection to the All-County team.

*Saydee Tanking, Holton sophomore, was a first team All-League pick in the Big Seven League this season. Saydee was also a Class 3A honorable mention All-State pick by the Topeka newspaper this season.

Saydee ranked fourth in the Big Seven League in scoring this season with 244 points in 21 games for an average of 11.62 per game. She also ranked seventh in free throw shooting (44 of 65 for 67.7 percent), 14th in field goal shooting (55 of 133 for 41.4 percent), ninth in offensive rebounding (37 in 21 games for an average of 1.76 per game), third in three-point shooting (30 of 85 for 35.3 percent), and second in defensive rebounding (126 in 21 games for an average of 6 per game).

Last year as a freshman, Saydee was a Big Seven All-League honorable mention pick. She ranked 10th in the league in scoring (8.19 points per game), 14th in the league in field goal shooting (45.4 percent) and seventh in the league in three-point shooting (34.4 percent). This is Saydee’s second selection to the All-County team.

*Lauryn Moore, Holton senior, was an honorable mention All-League pick in the Big Seven League this season and last season, also.

This season, Lauryn ranked 13th in the Big Seven League in scoring (165 points in 21 games, averaging 7.86 points per game), second in offensive rebounding (58 in 21 games, averaging 2.76 per game) and eighth in defensive rebounding (76 in 21 games, averaging 3.62 per game).

Last season, Lauryn ranked 11th in the Big Seven League in scoring, averaging 8 points per game. She also ranked third in the league last season in offensive rebounds (65) and eighth in the league in defensive rebounds (78).

As a sophomore, Lauryn was third in the Big Seven that season in offensive rebounding (3.15 per game) and 15th in the league in field goal shooting (44.2 percent). This is Lauryn’s second selection to the All-County team. As a sophomore, she was an honorable mention All-County pick.

*Kylie Dohl, Jackson Heights junior, has been a first team All-League pick in the Northeast Kansas League for two straight seasons. She was also a Class 2A second team All-State pick by the Topeka paper this season, helping to lead her team to a state tournament berth.

Kylie, a three-year start for the Lady Cobras, led her team in scoring this season, averaging 17.2 points per game. She also led her team in rebounding with 8 rebounds per game. She also averaged 2.6 steals per game, shot 55.7 percent from the field, 64.3 percent from the free throw line and also averaged 3.3 assists per game. This is Kylie’s third selection to the All-County team.

Last year as a sophomore, Kylie led her team in scoring with a 16 points per game average. She also averaged 9.5 rebounds and three steals per game. She also shot better than 70 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from the field.

As a freshman, she was an honorable mention pick in the Northeast Kansas League. She also led the Lady Cobras in scoring that season (11 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 rebounds per game).

*Amaya Marlatt, Jackson Heights sophomore, was a second team All-League pick in the Northeast Kansas League this season, averaging 9.2 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game and a starter on the state-qualifying Lady Cobra team.

Last year as a freshman, Amaya averaged 8.4 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game, shot 65.8 percent from the free throw line and 40 percent from the field. This is Amaya’s second selection to the All-County team.

*Trinity McMahon, Jackson Heights, was an honorable mention All-League pick in the Northeast Kansas league this season, scoring an average of 5.1 points per game and rebounding an average of 3.7 rebounds per game. Trinity was a starter on this year’s state qualifying Lady Cobras team.

Last season, Trinity averaged 3.2 points per game and 3 rebounds per game. This is Trinity’s first selection to the All-County team. She was an honorable mention pick the last two seasons.

*Abby Brey, Jackson Heights junior, was the Lady Cobras’ third leading scorer, averaging 9 points per game. She also averaged 4.1 rebounds per game and shot 64.4 percent from the free throw line for the state qualifying Lady Cobras.

This is Abby’s first selection to the All-County team. Last season she was an honorable mention pick.

Last season, Abby averaged 5.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game and 2 steals per game.

*Jodi White, Jackson Heights junior, a two-year starter for the state qualifying Lady Cobras, was an honorable mention All-League pick in the Northeast Kansas League last season, leading her team in steals (74 – for an average of 3.7 per game) and 3 points per game.

This season, Jodi scored an average of 3 points per game and also had 2.9 steals per game. This is White’s second selection to the All-County team.

Honorable mention picks:

*Tabor Barta, Holton senior. A three-year starter for the Wildcats, this is Tabor’s third season as an honorable mention All-County pick.

This season, Tabor was the Wildcats’ fourth leading scorer, averaging 3.7 points per game. She was also second on the team in assists (30). Last year as a junior, Tabor averaged 3 points and 2 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, she averaged 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

*Faith Haussler, Holton junior, led her team and was ranked third in the Big Seven League this season in free throw shooting percentage, making 30 of 40 for 75 percent. Faith was also the Lady Wildcats’ third leading scorer, averaging 4.3 points per game and was the team’s fifth leading rebounder (55).

*Danika Hickman, Holton junior, tied with Barta as the team’s fourth leading scorer (3.7 points per game), was the team’s fourth leading rebounder (57) and was third on the team in blocked shots (5).