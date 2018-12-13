All-Jackson County Football Teams 2018

The Jackson Heights Cobras won the Northeast Kansas League’s football title then won Class 1A district and regional championships before falling in the sectional playoff game, falling just one game short of the state championship game with an overall record of 9-2.

The Holton Wildcats struggled through their first losing season in many years, finishing 3-6 overall with several close games. Because of the new prep football playoff system, however, that allowed the top four teams of every six-team district in Class 3A to advance to bi-district play, the Wildcats of the Big 7 League (the fourth-ranked team in District 4) made the state playoffs for the 21st straight season, losing to Topeka-Hayden 28-7 in the bi-district round.

The Royal Valley Panthers, also competing in the Big 7 League and in the same Class 3A District as Holton, finished the season 2-7 overall.

As always, there was lots of good prep football played in these parts as evidenced by six Cobras being named All-League in the NEK, seven Wildcats honored in the Big Seven and four Panthers honored in the Big 7, too.

The Holton Recorder started naming All-County football teams several years ago, as a way to honor a few additional local players for their hard work and dedication to the sport, too.

Here’s this year’s picks:

Offense

*Junior quarterback Cable Wareham, Jackson Heights – He had 39 rushes for 249 yards with four rushing touchdowns. Wareham also was 14 for 23 passing for 309 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

*Sophomore Konnor Tannahill, Holton – Was a first team All-Big 7 League running back. He led HHS in rushing with 143 carries for 674 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, led HHS in scoring with 70 points and 11 touchdowns and had 691 total yards averaging 76.8 yards per game.

*Junior Cooper Williams, Jackson Heights – Was a first team All-NEKL running back and was an All-County quarterback honorable mention last year. He had 195 rushes for 1,580 yards with 17 rushing touchdowns this season, best in the county. Williams also had five pass receptions for 107 yards with one touchdown.

*Junior Chance Lyming, Royal Valley – He was an All-County running back honorable mention and an All-County defensive back honorable mention last year. This year, he had 105 rushes for 725 yards with five rushing touchdowns to lead Royal Valley, including a 200-yard rushing game in the Panther win over Hiawatha.

*Senior Kolby Rethman, Jackson Heights – Was a first team All-NEKL WR/TE/Slot. He had 91 rushes for 477 yards with seven rushing touchdowns.

*Senior Richard Aguirre, Holton – Was a first team All-Big 7 League tight end and was an All-County DE/LB last year. He had five receptions for 91 yards averaging 18.2 yards per reception with his longest reception being 29 yards.

*Senior Lane Thomas, Jackson Heights – Was an All-NEKL honorable mention pick on offense this season. He had three receptions for 87 yards with two touchdowns.

*Senior Trasen Snavely, Holton – Was a first team All-Big 7 League offensive lineman.

*Junior Noah Woltje, Holton – Was an All-Big 7 League honorable mention offensive lineman.

*Junior Komesh Spoonhunter, Royal Valley – Was a first team All-Big 7 League offensive lineman and was an All-County offensive lineman last year. He also had 52 “pancakes’’ this season.

*Junior Carson Williams, Jackson Heights – Was a first team All-NEKL offensive lineman and was an All-County lineman last year.

*Sophomore Taylor Wamego, Jackson Heights – Was a first team All-NEKL offensive lineman and was an All-County offensive lineman honorable mention last year.

Offensive Honorable

Mention Picks

*Senior Zane Moylan, Holton. He was 11 of 31 passing with 194 yards, two rushing touchdowns and 285 total yards, averaging 35.6 yards per game.

*Junior Gavin Cumpton, Royal Valley – He had 25 pass completions in 55 attempts for 475 yards this season with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 94 rushes for 475 yards with five rushing touchdowns.

*Senior Kobe Mills, Royal Valley – He had eight receptions for 150 yards with one receiving touchdown.

*Senior Brandon Rodewald, Royal Valley – He was an All-County running back honorable mention last year, also. This year, he had 70 rushes for 250 yards with three rushing touchdowns.

*Junior Joel Kennedy, Jackson Heights – He had six receptions for 115 yards with one touchdown.

*Junior Riley Watkins, Jackson Heights – Was a second team All-NEKL offensive lineman.

*Senior Conlan Bruggeman, Jackson Heights – Was a second team All-NEKL offensive specialist. He had 139 rushes for 811 yards with eight rushing touchdowns.

*Junior Greg Koon, Royal Valley – Was a Big 7 All-League honorable mention offensive lineman this season. He also had 33 pancakes.

*Senior Dylan Lacy, Jackson Heights – Was a second team All-NEKL kicker. He was 18 for 20 on extra point kicks and 1 for 1 on field goals.

*Senior Jackson Martin, Holton – He was an All-County linebacker honorable mention last year and also his sophomore year. This year, he made 10 of 15 points after kicks, had 37 kickoffs with an average of 42.9 yards per kickoff with his longest being 60 yards and had 24 punts with an average of 25.9 yards per punt with his longest being 45 yards.

Defense

*Senior Lane Thomas, Jackson Heights – Was a first team All-NEKL defensive end. He had 80 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.

*Junior Carson Williams, Jackson Heights – Was a first team All-NEKL defensive lineman and he was an All-County defensive end honorable mention last year. This year, he had 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks.

*Senior Noah Stotts, Holton – Was an All-Big 7 League honorable mention defensive lineman.

*Sophomore Taylor Wamego, Jackson Heights – He had 56 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

*Senior Cael Jackson, Holton – Was an All-Big 7 League honorable mention linebacker. He had 36 total tackles.

*Senior Brandon Rodewald, Royal Valley – Was an All-Big 7 League honorable mention linebacker. He had 60 tackles.

*Senior Conlan Bruggeman, Jackson Heights – Was a first team All-NEKL linebacker and he was an All-County linebacker honorable mention pick last year. He had 135 tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one interception and one sack.

*Senior Zane Moylan, Holton – Was a first team All-Big 7 League defensive back and he was an All-County defensive back honorable mention pick last year. He also had 34 tackles and three interceptions this season.

*Junior Gavin Cumpton, Royal Valley – Was a first team All-Big 7 League defensive back. He also had 65 tackles to lead the Panthers. He was an All-County honorable mention pick defensive back last season.

*Senior Kolby Rethman, Jackson Heights – Was a first team All-NEKL defensive back and he was an All-County defensive back last year. This year, he had 40 tackles and three interceptions.

*Junior Cooper Williams, Jackson Heights – Was a second team All-NEKL defensive back. He had 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss and one interception. He was an All-County defensive back pick last year and also his freshman year.

Defensive Honorable

Mention Picks

*Freshman Jason Bosely, Jackson Heights – Was an All-NEKL honorable mention pick on defense. He had 63 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.

*Junior Kolby Roush, Holton – Led HHS with 73 total tackles.

*Senior Jackson Martin, Holton – Had 61 total tackles, which was the second best on the team.

*Junior Riley Watkins, Jackson Heights – Was a second team All-NEKL defensive specialist. He had 87 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

*Junior Ian Watkins, Holton – He had 51 total tackles, 30 solo tackles and one interception. He also had 375 total kick return yards, 47.7 kick return yards per game averaging 22.1 yards per return with his longest kick return being 78 yards.

*Junior Taygen Fletcher, Holton – He had 390 total all purpose yards including 229 total kick return yards averaging 24.4 yards per return and his longest return was 48 yards.