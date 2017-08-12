Whether it was punching a ticket to the state volleyball tournament or ending their season near the top of their leagues, all three Jackson County teams – Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley – had successful seasons because of several outstanding players.

Holton ended its season 29-19 overall and 11-5 in the Big 7 league, which was third place. After winning their sub-state, the Lady Wildcats competed at the Class 4A-DII state tournament in Salina.

The Royal Valley Lady Panthers were 23-12 this season. They finished second in the Big 7 league with a 13-3 record, which is the best league finish for the Panther volleyball team in school history.

At Jackson Heights, the volleyball team had a winning season with a 20-18 record. They were 8-6 in the NEK league.

Below is a list of those players who have been selected to The Holton Recorder’s All-County volleyball team.

Regan Baum, junior, HHS – As an outside hitter, Baum dominated at the net throughout the season, helping the Wildcats make their first state tournament appearance since 2011.

Baum had 390 kills this year, averaging 3.79 kills per set. She had a hitting efficiency of .201.

She recorded 35 blocks this year and 382 digs for the Wildcats.

Baum also had 274 successful serves in 323 attempts, 84.8 percent, including 37 ace serves.

Baum was named to the Class 4A-DII all-state tournament team for her efforts at the tournament. She was also selected for the Big 7 All-League team.

Shay Tanking, senior, HHS – Tanking was among the top libero defenders in the Big 7 this year.

Averaging 5.08 digs per set, Tanking had 523 total digs this season in 103 sets.

Tanking also had a 91.8 serving percentage with 324 successful serves out of 353 attempts. She also had 29 ace serves.

She had a 2.45 passing efficiency, with 774 passes.

Tanking was also selected for the Big 7 All-League team this year, as well as in 2016.

Tabor Barta, junior, HHS – Barta helped round out the Lady Wildcat volleyball team this season with her strong serving and setting skills.

Barta was one of the top servers in the Big Seven league with a 99.2 serving percentage. She had 372 successful serves in 375 attempts.

She had a 95.5 percent setting efficiency with only 22 errors in 1,404 set attempts.

She also had 194 digs for the Wildcats in 102 sets.

Josie Marriott, junior, HHS –Marriott was another strong attacking force at the net for Holton.

Marriott had 193 kills this season, averaging 1.95 kills per set. Her hitting efficiency was .261, which was one of the highest in the league.

She also had 72 blocks this season in 99 sets. She had 340 successful serves in 360 attempts, (91.8 percent), including 24 ace serves.

Mary Broxterman, junior, RVHS – Broxterman’s high level of play and experience helped her lead a young team of Lady Panthers to a second-place finish in the Big 7 this season.

Broxterman was once again one of the top attackers in the Big 7 this season with 322 kills, averaging 3.5 kills per set. She had a hitting efficiency of .297.

Broxterman also had 35 total blocks this season and 177 digs.

She had an 89.4 serving percentage this season with 287 successful serves in 321 attempts. She also had 46 ace serves.

For the second year in a row, Broxterman was selected to the Big 7 All-League team.

Ivy Fink, freshman, RVHS – In her first year on varsity for the Lady Panthers, Fink made a big impact.

Fink had an 89.1 serving percentage with 345 successful serves out of 387 attempts, including an impressive 57 ace serves.

She also had 292 kills throughout the season, with an average of 3.17 kills per set. She had a hitting efficiency of .282.

Fink also recorded 172 digs in 92 sets and was also named to the Big 7 All-League team.

Lilly Rooks, freshman, RVHS – Rooks was a key player for the Panthers this season.

Rooks was one of the top servers for the Panthers with 322 successful serves in 334 attempts (96.4 percent). She also had 18 ace serves.

She only had 18 errors in 1,036 set attempts for Royal Valley. She also had 58 digs this season.

Abby Williams, senior, JHHS –Williams proved to be a versatile player for the Cobras this season, as she led the team in ace serves, blocks and kills.

Williams had 32 ace serves in 266 attempts this year, with an 82.7 serving percentage.

She also had 264 kills, averaging 3.1 kills per set. She had a hitting efficiency of .338.

Williams also had 182 digs and an impressive 146 blocks throughout the season.

Williams was named to the NEK All-League volleyball team this year and last year.

Kylie Dohl, sophomore, JHHS – Dohl was a consistent player for the Cobras during the 2017 volleyball season.

Dohl led the team with a 94.9 percent serving percentage. She also had 23 ace serves.

She recorded 179 kills this season, averaging 2.1 kills per set. She had a .245 hitting efficiency.

Defensively, Dohl had 179 digs and 89 blocks.

Dohl was also named to the NEK All-League team.

Karley Dieckmann, junior, JHHS – Dieckmann proved to be a strong defensive tool for the Cobras this year.

Dieckmann had 237 digs this year, averaging 2.8 digs per set, which was the highest of any Cobra this season.

Offensively, she had 49 total kills and a 92.6 percent serving percentage. She also had 28 ace serves.

All-County Honorable Mention picks are: Abby Brey (JH), Sarah Lierz (HHS), Maleah Price (HHS), Emma McKinsey (RV) and Morgan Harvey (RV).