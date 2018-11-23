All-Big 7 League Volleyball 2018

Four Royal Valley and two Holton volleyball players were recently named to the Big Seven all-league volleyball team.

Lady Panthers named to the all-league team include senior Mary Broxterman (unanimous vote), sophomore Ivy Fink (unanimous vote), sophomore Morgan Harvey and sophomore Emma McKinsey.

Broxterman was also a first team all-league pick during her junior and sophomore seasons, and Fink was also selected last year for the all-league team.

Holton players senior Regan Baum (unanimous vote) and senior Josie Marriott were selected for the all-league team this year. Baum was selected for the team last season, and Marriott was an honorable mention in 2017.

Additional members of this year’s all-league team include:

* Sophomore Minnie Schumann of Sabetha (unanimous vote).

* Senior Riley Bontrager of Nemaha Central (unanimous vote).

* Senior Jacy Dalinghaus of Nemaha Central (unanimous vote).

* Senior Talisa Stone of Perry-Lecompton (unanimous vote).

* Senior Hillary Krebs of Sabetha.

* Senior Ashley Hammes of Nemaha Central.

* Senior Ashley Larkin of Nemaha Central.

* Senior Aaliyah Negonsott of Jeff West.

Area players selected as honorable mentions include:

* Senior Tabor Barta of Holton.

* Junior Cailin Parks of Holton.

* Sophomore Lilly Rooks of Royal Valley.

* Freshman Clara Lindstrom of Hiawatha.

* Junior Nikole Kuenzi of Sabetha.

* Junior Cali Coleman of Perry-Lecompton.

* Junior Jenna Keller of Perry-Lecompton.

* Sophomore Josephina Huff of Riverside.

* Junior Riley Buss of Jeff West.