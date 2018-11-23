All-Big 7 League Volleyball 2018
Four Royal Valley and two Holton volleyball players were recently named to the Big Seven all-league volleyball team.
Lady Panthers named to the all-league team include senior Mary Broxterman (unanimous vote), sophomore Ivy Fink (unanimous vote), sophomore Morgan Harvey and sophomore Emma McKinsey.
Broxterman was also a first team all-league pick during her junior and sophomore seasons, and Fink was also selected last year for the all-league team.
Holton players senior Regan Baum (unanimous vote) and senior Josie Marriott were selected for the all-league team this year. Baum was selected for the team last season, and Marriott was an honorable mention in 2017.
Additional members of this year’s all-league team include:
* Sophomore Minnie Schumann of Sabetha (unanimous vote).
* Senior Riley Bontrager of Nemaha Central (unanimous vote).
* Senior Jacy Dalinghaus of Nemaha Central (unanimous vote).
* Senior Talisa Stone of Perry-Lecompton (unanimous vote).
* Senior Hillary Krebs of Sabetha.
* Senior Ashley Hammes of Nemaha Central.
* Senior Ashley Larkin of Nemaha Central.
* Senior Aaliyah Negonsott of Jeff West.
Area players selected as honorable mentions include:
* Senior Tabor Barta of Holton.
* Junior Cailin Parks of Holton.
* Sophomore Lilly Rooks of Royal Valley.
* Freshman Clara Lindstrom of Hiawatha.
* Junior Nikole Kuenzi of Sabetha.
* Junior Cali Coleman of Perry-Lecompton.
* Junior Jenna Keller of Perry-Lecompton.
* Sophomore Josephina Huff of Riverside.
* Junior Riley Buss of Jeff West.