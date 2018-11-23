All-Big 7 League Football 2018

The Big 7 League has announced its all-league football teams.

Seven Holton Wildcats received all-league nods – senior Richard Aguirre (2017 HM DE/OLB and 2018 1st team TE), sophomore Konner Tannahill (2018 1st team RB), senior Trasen Snavely (2018 1st team OL), junior Noah Woltje (2018 HM OL), senior Noah Stotts (2018 HM DL), senior Cael Jackson (2018 HM ILB) and senior Zane Moylan (2018 1st team DB).

Four Royal Valley Panthers received all-league nods – junior Komesh Spoonhunter (2017 HM OL and 2018 1st team OL), junior Greg Koon (2018 HM OL), senior Brandon Rodewald (2018 HM ILB) and junior Gavin Compton (2018 1st team DB).

Here’s this year’s all-league picks:

1st Team Offense

QB

*Senior Dalton Kellum, Perry-Lecompton.

RB

*Senior Joe Gruber, Sabetha.

*Senior Mason Engelken, Sabetha.

*Senior Dawson Dick, Riverside.

*Sophomore Konner Tannahill, Holton.

*Junior Bryce Clements, Jeff West.

WR

*Junior Quinn Neuenswander, Jeff West.

*Senior Colton Mallonee, Perry-Lecompton.

*Junior Michael Moreno, Hiawatha.

TE

*Senior Matt Baumgartner, Nemaha Central.

*Senior Richard Aguirre, Holton.

OL

*Senior Elliott Strahm, Sabetha.

*Senior Spencer Funk, Perry-Lecompton.

*Senior Cauy Rokey, Sabetha.

*Junior Kauli Saili, Jeff West.

*Senior Trasen Snavely, Holton.

*Junior Komesh Spoonhunter, Royal Valley.

Kicker

*Senior Braeden Cox, Sabetha.

Offensive Honorable Mentions

QB

*Junior Gabe Garber, Sabetha.

*Senior Dalton Schmelzle, Nemaha Central.

WR

*Senior Zeth Unruh, Jeff West.

TE

*Junior Yegor Dittimore, Riverside.

*Senior Cole Logan, Perry-Lecompton.

OL

*Senior Nathan Herring, Jeff West.

*Junior Carson Ukele, Sabetha.

*Sophomore Sean Urban, Perry-Lecompton.

*Senior Nick Heideman, Nemaha Central.

*Senior Austin Gerety, Nemaha Central.

*Junior Noah Woltje, Holton.

*Junior Greg Koon, Royal Valley.

1st Team Defense

DL

*Senior Elliott Strahm, Sabetha.

*Junior Kauli Saili, Jeff West.

*Senior Collin Rossillon, Perry-Lecompton.

*Senior Kamden Brownlee, Sabetha.

*Sophomore Pene Saili, Jeff West.

DE/OLB

*Senior Matt Baumgartner, Nemaha Central.

*Senior Mason Engelken, Sabetha.

*Senior Spencer Funk, Perry-Lecompton.

ILB

*Senior Cauy Rokey, Sabetha.

*Junior Gabe Garber, Sabetha.

*Senior Scott Urban, Perry-Lecompton.

DB

*Senior Joe Gruber, Sabetha.

*Senior Cole Kramer, Nemaha Central.

*Junior Grant Roush, Perry-Lecompton.

*Senior Blaine Pattin, Perry-Lecompton.

*Junior Gavin Cumpton, Royal Valley.

*Senior Zane Moylan, Holton.

Punter

*Junior Quinn Neuenswander, Jeff West.

Defensive Honorable Mentions

DL

*Senior Noah Stotts, Holton.

*Senior Brock Blair, Riverside.

DE/OLB

*Junior Colby Tinklin, Sabetha.

ILB

*Sophomore Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton.

*Senior Cael Jackson, Holton.

*Senior Brandon Rodewald, Royal Valley.

DB

*Senior Ryan Stapleton, Sabetha.

*Senior Braeden Cox, Sabetha.

*Sophomore Conner Hayes, Riverside.

*Junior Joe Anderson, Jeff West.

Punter

*Senior Joe Gruber, Sabetha.