All Big 7 League Basketball girls and boys teams
The Big 7 League has announced its All Big 7 League Girls and Boys basketball teams, it has been announced.
All-League Girls
Senior Jacy Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central - Was 1st team All League Big 7 last year, too.
Senior Mary Broxterman, Royal Valley – Was 1st team All Big 7 last year, also.
Senior Aaliyah Negonsott, Jeff West.
Sophomore Saydee Tanking, Holton – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.
Junior Alleigh Kramer, Nemaha Central.
Senior Ashley Larkin, Nemaha Central – Was 1st team All Big 7 last year, also.
Senior Kiikto Thomas, Royal Valley.
Senior Hillary Krebs, Sabetha – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.
Sophomore Melinna Schumann, Sabetha.
Freshman Clara Lindstrom, Hiawatha.
Senior Jordon Negonsott, Jeff West – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.
Honorable Mentions
Senor Lauryn Moore, Holton - Was Big 7 Honorable Mention last season, also.
Junior Jenna Keller, Perry-Lecompton – Was 1st team All Big 7 last year.
Senior Skylar McAfee, Sabetha.
Freshman Katy Hurd, Perry-Lecompton.
Senior Emily Albright, Royal Valley.
---
The Big 7 League has announced its All Big 7 League boys basketball teams.
All-League Boys
Senior Zane Moylan, Holton.
Senior Colton Mallonee, Perry-Lecompton – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.
Junior Blake Farmer, Perry-Lecompton.
Senior Dalton Schmelzle, Nemaha Central.
Senior Cole Kramer, Nemaha Central – Was 1st team All Big 7 last year.
Senior Jesse Burger, Sabetha.
Junior Gabe Garber, Sabetha.
Sophomore Josh Broxterman, Jeff West – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.
Junior Tyler Brockhoff, Hiawatha – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.
Freshman Nachcs Wahwassuck, Royal Valley.
Honorable Mentions
Senior Conner Anderson, Perry-Lecompton.
Senior Braeden Cox, Sabetha.
Junior Quinn Neuenswander, Jeff West.
Junior Sage Meyer, Hiawatha.
Senior Pak Hale, Royal Valley.