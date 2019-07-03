All Big 7 League Basketball girls and boys teams

The Big 7 League has announced its All Big 7 League Girls and Boys basketball teams, it has been announced.

All-League Girls

Senior Jacy Dalinghaus, Nemaha Central - Was 1st team All League Big 7 last year, too.

Senior Mary Broxterman, Royal Valley – Was 1st team All Big 7 last year, also.

Senior Aaliyah Negonsott, Jeff West.

Sophomore Saydee Tanking, Holton – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.

Junior Alleigh Kramer, Nemaha Central.

Senior Ashley Larkin, Nemaha Central – Was 1st team All Big 7 last year, also.

Senior Kiikto Thomas, Royal Valley.

Senior Hillary Krebs, Sabetha – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.

Sophomore Melinna Schumann, Sabetha.

Freshman Clara Lindstrom, Hiawatha.

Senior Jordon Negonsott, Jeff West – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.

Honorable Mentions

Senor Lauryn Moore, Holton - Was Big 7 Honorable Mention last season, also.

Junior Jenna Keller, Perry-Lecompton – Was 1st team All Big 7 last year.

Senior Skylar McAfee, Sabetha.

Freshman Katy Hurd, Perry-Lecompton.

Senior Emily Albright, Royal Valley.

---

The Big 7 League has announced its All Big 7 League boys basketball teams.

All-League Boys

Senior Zane Moylan, Holton.

Senior Colton Mallonee, Perry-Lecompton – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.

Junior Blake Farmer, Perry-Lecompton.

Senior Dalton Schmelzle, Nemaha Central.

Senior Cole Kramer, Nemaha Central – Was 1st team All Big 7 last year.

Senior Jesse Burger, Sabetha.

Junior Gabe Garber, Sabetha.

Sophomore Josh Broxterman, Jeff West – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.

Junior Tyler Brockhoff, Hiawatha – Was an Honorable Mention All Big 7 last year.

Freshman Nachcs Wahwassuck, Royal Valley.

Honorable Mentions

Senior Conner Anderson, Perry-Lecompton.

Senior Braeden Cox, Sabetha.

Junior Quinn Neuenswander, Jeff West.

Junior Sage Meyer, Hiawatha.

Senior Pak Hale, Royal Valley.