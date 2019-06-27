8 and Under Blue Heat Softball 2019

Blue Heat 8U finished up their tournament season Fathers Day weekend with a 3rd place finish at the Fathers Day Dust and Diamonds Tournament in Lawrence.

“I’m extremely proud of all the girls. They’ve put in the time and worked hard over the last year and they’ve seen it pay off in the last two tournaments with a 2nd and 3rd place finish,” Coach Brady Black.

Blue Heat 8U will take a couple of months off over the summer and pick back up in August with Fall tournaments.

“I’m amazed at the softball community in the Holton area and would like to thank all the coaches, parents and sponsors that have pitched in. The softball community is definitely a family and I think you’re seeing the benefits even in the high school softball program of what it looks like when you start young and everyone pulls together. We have access to so many resources that all want to pitch in and help any way they can and that keeps us excited as we move into 10 and under this Fall.”

Blue Heat 8U will be holding tryouts later in the summer. We will be looking to add a few players to the roster for the fall as we move up to 10 and under. If there are girls out there that turn 9 or 10 this year and are interested, they can email blueheatblack@gmail.com to get more details on tryouts.”