3A and 2A Regional Cross Country Results
Class 3A Regional Cross Country at Riley County
Girls – 66 runners
- Elizabeth Kettler, Hiawatha, 20:13.35.
- Hattie Lukert, Sabetha, 21:22.01.
- Katherine Madsen, Hiawatha, 21:22.07.
- Baylee Wolfe, McLouth, 21:40.27.
- Mary Rosa, Hiawatha, 21:54.77.
- Megan Meyer, Sabetha, 22:01.19.
- Grace North, Silver Lake, 22:08.66.
- Victoria Caplinger, ACCHS, 22:18.13.
- Jasmine Morey, Hiawatha, 22:23.70.
- Skylar McAfee, Sabetha, 22:29.65.
Other 3A state qualifiers from all the regional sites were:
Katie Hanshaw, Royal Valley, 22:55.22 and Ceara Funk, McLouth.
Other ACCHS runners were: 26. Madison Appel, 24:12.42. 27. Ashton Appel, 24:12.89. 30. Erin Hamilton, 24:25.29 and 50. Isabelle Beagle, 26:07.01.
Other Royal Valley Runners were: 38. Chloe Richter, 24:50.90. 60. Hayley Harman, 28:51.72. 63. Stella Rector, 29:20.42 and 66. Starlene Hale, 37:00.03.
Girls Team Scores
- Hiawatha 25
- St. Marys 60.
- Sabetha, 69
- ACCHS 118
- Perry-Lecompton 127
- Maur Hill-Mount Academy 161
- Pleasant Ridge 186
- Riley County 200
- Royal Valley 208
Boys – 93 runners
- Justin Hodge, Hiawatha, 17:07.83.
- Brett Kulp, Riley County, 17:22.16.
- Luke Oatney, Pleasant Ridge, 17:41.07.
- Gabriel TenEyck, Silver Lake, 17:45.51.
- Ayden Black, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 17:52.49.
- James Jones, St. Marys, 18:11.74.
- Joshua Mitts, Perry-Lecompton, 18:13.88.
- Nue Tinajero, Royal Valley, 18:16.51.
- Dayton Flack, Pleasant Ridge, 18:17.84.
- Cole Uphoff, Riley County, 18:25.75.
Other 3A state qualifiers from all the regional sites were:
Trevor Watson, Caney Valley. Severin Mulzer, Erie and Caleb Sanders, Caney Valley.
Other Royal Valley runners were: 13. Garrett Hicks, 18:32.95. 42. Holden Mundy, 20:17.14. 58. Judson Mathis, 21:06.99. 60. Devon Hale, 21:24.21. 69. Jack Wiedmann, 22:21.40 and 82. Garrett Pruyser, 24:00.95.
ACCHS runners were: 62. Marcus Hetherington, 21:37.20. 86. Mason Hawk, 25:08.92 and 91. Logan Kramer, 28:12.54.
Team Scores
- Hiawatha 72
- Riley County 86
- Sabetha 114
- Pleasant Ridge 131
- St. Marys 132
- Perry-Lecompton 138
- Royal Valley 170
- Silver Lake 181
- Maur Hill-Mount Academy 208
- Nemaha Central 233
- McLouth 280
- Horton 302
Class 2A Regional Cross Country at Riley County
Girls – 58 runners
- Halle Johnson, Bennington, 19:27.19.
- Jaycee Vath, Lincoln, 19:54.06.
- Peyton Piepho, Bennington, 20:46.29.
- Chloe Stanley, Bennington, 21:18.19.
- Samantha Dennon, Bishop Seabury, 21:26.10.
- Jordan Gilliland, Sacred Heart, 21:29.54.
- Kya Johnson, Bennington, 21:39.43.
- Faith Little, Jackson Heights, 21:43.26.
- Karis Hilbert, Bennington, 22:03.88.
- Kate Brull, Sacred Heart, 22:15.16.
Other 2A state qualifiers were: Madison Tyler, Skyline, Katelynn McGraw, Skyline, Itzel Garcia, Macksville, Hannah DeVault, Jackson Heights, 22:33.44, Shelby Phillips, Jackson Heights, 22:37.78 and Kamdyn Johnson, Ell-Saline.
Other Jackson Heights runners were: 31. Skyla Howe, 25:40.96. 37. Trinity McMahon, 26:28.66 and 51. Jessica Buck, 29:40.64.
Team Scores
- Bennington 20
- Sacred Heart 67
- Bishop Seabury 78
- Jackson Heights 86
- Wabaunsee 135
- JCN 145
- Smith Center 157
Boys – 76 runners
- Henry Nelson, Bishop Seabury, 17:05.82.
- Keelan Aita, Bennington, 18:09.06.
- Alex Hardin, Valley Heights, 18:11.56.
- Luis Mendez, Sacred Heart, 18:17.97.
- Joshua Wurtz, Wabaunsee, 18:18.20.
- Jaden Dawson, Bennington, 18:20.03.
- Luke Stuhlsatz, Wabaunsee, 18:21.91.
- Caleb Koehn, Bennington, 18:22.65.
- Kylan Schmitz, Wabaunsee, 18:33.39.
- Trevor Pentlin, JCN, 18:35.44.
Other 2A state qualifiers were: Cole Trowbridge, St. Mary’s Colgan, Clark Loewer, Central and Jama Gleue, Republic County.
Jackson Heights runners were: 15. Dalton Chartier, 19:15.43. 23. Xavier Fritz, 19:50.52. 30. Kolten Brenner, 20:13.34. 32. Drew Holliday, 20:21.67. 36. Austin Mock, 20:31.09. 43. Garrett Klahr, 21:10.70 and 59. Jason Parker, 22:51.10.
Team Scores
- Bennington 43
- Wabaunsee 55
- Ell-Saline 99
- Republic County 122
- Jackson Height 125
- JCN 166
- Bishop Seabury 204
- Solomon 207
- Smith Center 215
- Valley Heights 229