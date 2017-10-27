Home / Sports / 3A and 2A Regional Cross Country Results

3A and 2A Regional Cross Country Results

Fri, 10/27/2017 - 14:40 holtonadmin

 

Class 3A Regional Cross Country at Riley County

Girls – 66 runners

  1. Elizabeth Kettler, Hiawatha, 20:13.35.
  2. Hattie Lukert, Sabetha, 21:22.01.
  3. Katherine Madsen, Hiawatha, 21:22.07.
  4. Baylee Wolfe, McLouth, 21:40.27.
  5. Mary Rosa, Hiawatha, 21:54.77.
  6. Megan Meyer, Sabetha, 22:01.19.
  7. Grace North, Silver Lake, 22:08.66.
  8. Victoria Caplinger, ACCHS, 22:18.13.
  9. Jasmine Morey, Hiawatha, 22:23.70.
  10. Skylar McAfee, Sabetha, 22:29.65.

  Other 3A state qualifiers from all the regional sites were:

Katie Hanshaw, Royal Valley, 22:55.22 and Ceara Funk, McLouth.

  Other ACCHS runners were: 26. Madison Appel, 24:12.42. 27. Ashton Appel, 24:12.89. 30. Erin Hamilton, 24:25.29 and 50. Isabelle Beagle, 26:07.01.

  Other Royal Valley Runners were: 38. Chloe Richter, 24:50.90. 60. Hayley Harman, 28:51.72. 63. Stella Rector, 29:20.42 and 66. Starlene Hale, 37:00.03.

  Girls Team Scores

  1. Hiawatha 25
  2. St. Marys 60.
  3. Sabetha, 69
  4. ACCHS 118
  5. Perry-Lecompton 127
  6. Maur Hill-Mount Academy 161
  7. Pleasant Ridge 186
  8. Riley County 200
  9. Royal Valley 208

  Boys – 93 runners

  1. Justin Hodge, Hiawatha, 17:07.83.
  2. Brett Kulp, Riley County, 17:22.16.
  3. Luke Oatney, Pleasant Ridge, 17:41.07.
  4. Gabriel TenEyck, Silver Lake, 17:45.51.
  5. Ayden Black, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 17:52.49.
  6. James Jones, St. Marys, 18:11.74.
  7. Joshua Mitts, Perry-Lecompton, 18:13.88.
  8. Nue Tinajero, Royal Valley, 18:16.51.
  9. Dayton Flack, Pleasant Ridge, 18:17.84.
  10. Cole Uphoff, Riley County, 18:25.75.

  Other 3A state qualifiers from all the regional sites were:

Trevor Watson, Caney Valley. Severin Mulzer, Erie and Caleb Sanders, Caney Valley.

  Other Royal Valley runners were: 13. Garrett Hicks, 18:32.95. 42. Holden Mundy, 20:17.14. 58. Judson Mathis, 21:06.99. 60. Devon Hale, 21:24.21. 69. Jack Wiedmann, 22:21.40 and 82. Garrett Pruyser, 24:00.95.

  ACCHS runners were: 62. Marcus Hetherington, 21:37.20. 86. Mason Hawk, 25:08.92 and 91. Logan Kramer, 28:12.54.

  Team Scores

  1. Hiawatha 72
  2. Riley County 86
  3. Sabetha 114
  4. Pleasant Ridge 131
  5. St. Marys 132
  6. Perry-Lecompton 138
  7. Royal Valley 170
  8. Silver Lake 181
  9. Maur Hill-Mount Academy 208
  10. Nemaha Central 233
  11. McLouth 280
  12. Horton 302

  Class 2A Regional Cross Country at Riley County

 Girls – 58 runners

  1. Halle Johnson, Bennington, 19:27.19.
  2. Jaycee Vath, Lincoln, 19:54.06.
  3. Peyton Piepho, Bennington, 20:46.29.
  4. Chloe Stanley, Bennington, 21:18.19.
  5. Samantha Dennon, Bishop Seabury, 21:26.10.
  6. Jordan Gilliland, Sacred Heart, 21:29.54.
  7. Kya Johnson, Bennington, 21:39.43.
  8. Faith Little, Jackson Heights, 21:43.26.
  9. Karis Hilbert, Bennington, 22:03.88.
  10. Kate Brull, Sacred Heart, 22:15.16.

  Other 2A state qualifiers were: Madison Tyler, Skyline, Katelynn McGraw, Skyline, Itzel Garcia, Macksville, Hannah DeVault, Jackson Heights, 22:33.44, Shelby Phillips, Jackson Heights, 22:37.78 and Kamdyn Johnson, Ell-Saline.

  Other Jackson Heights runners were: 31. Skyla Howe, 25:40.96. 37. Trinity McMahon, 26:28.66 and 51. Jessica Buck, 29:40.64.

  Team Scores

  1. Bennington 20
  2. Sacred Heart 67
  3. Bishop Seabury 78
  4. Jackson Heights 86
  5. Wabaunsee 135
  6. JCN 145
  7. Smith Center 157

  Boys – 76 runners

  1. Henry Nelson, Bishop Seabury, 17:05.82.
  2. Keelan Aita, Bennington, 18:09.06.
  3. Alex Hardin, Valley Heights, 18:11.56.
  4. Luis Mendez, Sacred Heart, 18:17.97.
  5. Joshua Wurtz, Wabaunsee, 18:18.20.
  6. Jaden Dawson, Bennington, 18:20.03.
  7. Luke Stuhlsatz, Wabaunsee, 18:21.91.
  8. Caleb Koehn, Bennington, 18:22.65.
  9. Kylan Schmitz, Wabaunsee, 18:33.39.
  10. Trevor Pentlin, JCN, 18:35.44.

  Other 2A state qualifiers  were: Cole Trowbridge, St. Mary’s Colgan, Clark Loewer, Central and Jama Gleue, Republic County.

  Jackson Heights runners were: 15. Dalton Chartier, 19:15.43. 23. Xavier Fritz, 19:50.52. 30. Kolten Brenner, 20:13.34. 32. Drew Holliday, 20:21.67. 36. Austin Mock, 20:31.09. 43. Garrett Klahr, 21:10.70 and 59. Jason Parker, 22:51.10.

  Team Scores

  1. Bennington 43
  2. Wabaunsee 55
  3. Ell-Saline 99
  4. Republic County 122
  5. Jackson Height 125
  6. JCN 166
  7. Bishop Seabury 204
  8. Solomon 207
  9. Smith Center 215
  10. Valley Heights 229

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

