3A and 2A Regional Cross Country Results

Class 3A Regional Cross Country at Riley County

Girls – 66 runners

Elizabeth Kettler, Hiawatha, 20:13.35. Hattie Lukert, Sabetha, 21:22.01. Katherine Madsen, Hiawatha, 21:22.07. Baylee Wolfe, McLouth, 21:40.27. Mary Rosa, Hiawatha, 21:54.77. Megan Meyer, Sabetha, 22:01.19. Grace North, Silver Lake, 22:08.66. Victoria Caplinger, ACCHS, 22:18.13. Jasmine Morey, Hiawatha, 22:23.70. Skylar McAfee, Sabetha, 22:29.65.

Other 3A state qualifiers from all the regional sites were:

Katie Hanshaw, Royal Valley, 22:55.22 and Ceara Funk, McLouth.

Other ACCHS runners were: 26. Madison Appel, 24:12.42. 27. Ashton Appel, 24:12.89. 30. Erin Hamilton, 24:25.29 and 50. Isabelle Beagle, 26:07.01.

Other Royal Valley Runners were: 38. Chloe Richter, 24:50.90. 60. Hayley Harman, 28:51.72. 63. Stella Rector, 29:20.42 and 66. Starlene Hale, 37:00.03.

Girls Team Scores

Hiawatha 25 St. Marys 60. Sabetha, 69 ACCHS 118 Perry-Lecompton 127 Maur Hill-Mount Academy 161 Pleasant Ridge 186 Riley County 200 Royal Valley 208

Boys – 93 runners

Justin Hodge, Hiawatha, 17:07.83. Brett Kulp, Riley County, 17:22.16. Luke Oatney, Pleasant Ridge, 17:41.07. Gabriel TenEyck, Silver Lake, 17:45.51. Ayden Black, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 17:52.49. James Jones, St. Marys, 18:11.74. Joshua Mitts, Perry-Lecompton, 18:13.88. Nue Tinajero, Royal Valley, 18:16.51. Dayton Flack, Pleasant Ridge, 18:17.84. Cole Uphoff, Riley County, 18:25.75.

Other 3A state qualifiers from all the regional sites were:

Trevor Watson, Caney Valley. Severin Mulzer, Erie and Caleb Sanders, Caney Valley.

Other Royal Valley runners were: 13. Garrett Hicks, 18:32.95. 42. Holden Mundy, 20:17.14. 58. Judson Mathis, 21:06.99. 60. Devon Hale, 21:24.21. 69. Jack Wiedmann, 22:21.40 and 82. Garrett Pruyser, 24:00.95.

ACCHS runners were: 62. Marcus Hetherington, 21:37.20. 86. Mason Hawk, 25:08.92 and 91. Logan Kramer, 28:12.54.

Team Scores

Hiawatha 72 Riley County 86 Sabetha 114 Pleasant Ridge 131 St. Marys 132 Perry-Lecompton 138 Royal Valley 170 Silver Lake 181 Maur Hill-Mount Academy 208 Nemaha Central 233 McLouth 280 Horton 302

Class 2A Regional Cross Country at Riley County

Girls – 58 runners

Halle Johnson, Bennington, 19:27.19. Jaycee Vath, Lincoln, 19:54.06. Peyton Piepho, Bennington, 20:46.29. Chloe Stanley, Bennington, 21:18.19. Samantha Dennon, Bishop Seabury, 21:26.10. Jordan Gilliland, Sacred Heart, 21:29.54. Kya Johnson, Bennington, 21:39.43. Faith Little, Jackson Heights, 21:43.26. Karis Hilbert, Bennington, 22:03.88. Kate Brull, Sacred Heart, 22:15.16.

Other 2A state qualifiers were: Madison Tyler, Skyline, Katelynn McGraw, Skyline, Itzel Garcia, Macksville, Hannah DeVault, Jackson Heights, 22:33.44, Shelby Phillips, Jackson Heights, 22:37.78 and Kamdyn Johnson, Ell-Saline.

Other Jackson Heights runners were: 31. Skyla Howe, 25:40.96. 37. Trinity McMahon, 26:28.66 and 51. Jessica Buck, 29:40.64.

Team Scores

Bennington 20 Sacred Heart 67 Bishop Seabury 78 Jackson Heights 86 Wabaunsee 135 JCN 145 Smith Center 157

Boys – 76 runners

Henry Nelson, Bishop Seabury, 17:05.82. Keelan Aita, Bennington, 18:09.06. Alex Hardin, Valley Heights, 18:11.56. Luis Mendez, Sacred Heart, 18:17.97. Joshua Wurtz, Wabaunsee, 18:18.20. Jaden Dawson, Bennington, 18:20.03. Luke Stuhlsatz, Wabaunsee, 18:21.91. Caleb Koehn, Bennington, 18:22.65. Kylan Schmitz, Wabaunsee, 18:33.39. Trevor Pentlin, JCN, 18:35.44.

Other 2A state qualifiers were: Cole Trowbridge, St. Mary’s Colgan, Clark Loewer, Central and Jama Gleue, Republic County.

Jackson Heights runners were: 15. Dalton Chartier, 19:15.43. 23. Xavier Fritz, 19:50.52. 30. Kolten Brenner, 20:13.34. 32. Drew Holliday, 20:21.67. 36. Austin Mock, 20:31.09. 43. Garrett Klahr, 21:10.70 and 59. Jason Parker, 22:51.10.

Team Scores