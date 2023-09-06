2023 State Track and Field Results

The KSHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association) hosted the 2023 KSHSAA state track and field meet on Friday and Saturday, May 26-27.

The Holton Wildcats had four medalists - sophomore Eva Cortes took eighth place in the 3200m run, senior Tiara Dodd took sixth place in the 300m hurdles, senior Darcee Ashcraft took second place in the discus and sophomore Elizabeth Schuster took fourth place in the discus.

The Royal Valley Panthers had two medalists - sophomore Samantha Klotz took sixth place in the long jump and senior Quinton Nelson took fourth place in the pole vault.

The Jackson Heights Cobras had three medalists - freshman Emmarae Thompson took sixth place in the 100m hurdles, junior Dawson Cochren took third place in the discus and senior Kanyon Olberding took second place in the long jump and triple jump.

The girls state results for local athletes were as follows:

3200m Run (Finals) – (Class 4A) 8. Eva Cortes, Holton 12:17.15 and (Class 3A) 16. Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley 13:22.44.

200m Dash (Prelims) – (Class 3A) 9. Samantha Klotz, Royal Valley 26.68.

100m Hurdles (Prelims) – (Class 2A) 8. Emmarae Thompson, Jackson Heights 16.63, (Class 4A) 10. Tiara Dodd, Holton 16.04 and (Class 4A) 11. Lauren Shupe, Holton 16.33.

100m Hurdles (Finals) – (Class 2A) 6. Emmarae Thompson, Jackson Heights 16:48

300m Hurdles (Prelims) – (Class 4A) 8. Tiara Dodd, Holton 48.98, (Class 4A) 11. Lexie Larson, Holton 49.60 and (Class 2A) 15. Emmarae Thompson, Jackson Heights 52.58.

300m Hurdles (Finals) – 6. Tiara Dodd, Holton 50.48.

4x100m Relay (Prelims) – 12. Royal Valley (Wasai Johnson, Devon Rodewald, Tyjha Henderson and Samantha Klotz) 52.15 and (Class 2A) 12. Jackson Heights (Brynn Shupe, Emmarae Thompson, Kaylee Thompson and Kanyon Olberding) 52.74.

4x800m Relay (Finals) – (Class 4A) 13. Holton (Aarlynn Allen, Ansley Bear, Mara Marten and Eva Cortes) 10:56.71.

Shot Put (Finals) – (Class 4A) 9. Darcee Ashcraft, Holton 36’ 3.25” and (Class 2A) 15. Dawson Cochren, Jackson Heights 31’ 9.25”.

Discus (Finals) – (Class 4A) 2. Darcee Ashcraft, Holton 121’ 2”, (Class 2A) 3. Dawson Cochren, Jackson Heights 120’ 5”, (Class 4A) 4. Elizabeth Schuster, Holton 117’ 3” and (Class 2A) 15. Lillian Brown, Jackson Heights 92’.

Pole Vault (Finals) – (Class 4A) 9. Piper Robinson, Holton 9’ and (Class 3A) Addilyn Lefferd, Royal Valley no height.

High Jump (Finals) – (Class 2A) 12. Kaylee Thompson, Jackson Heights 4’ 8”.

Long Jump (Finals) – (Class 2A) 2. Kanyon Olberding, Jackson Heights 16’ 7” and (Class 3A) 6. Samantha Klotz, Royal Valley 16’ 7”.

Triple Jump (Finals) – (Class 2A) 2. Kanyon Olberding, Jackson Heights 36’ 1.75”.

The boys state results were as follows:

3200m Run (Finals) – (Class 1A) 11. Kristopher Fulkerson, Wetmore 10:49.37.

100m Dash (Prelims) – (Class 2A) 10. Kyson Proffitt, Jackson Heights 11.51.

200m Dash (Prelims) – (Class 2A) 13. Kyson Proffitt, Jackson Heights 23.94.

800m Run (Finals) – (Class 2A) 16. Nate Linck Jackson Heights 2:10.12.

4x800m Relay (Finals) – (Class 4A) 11. Holton (Nathan Shupe, Caleb Hernandez, Brayden Peek and Sam Miller) 8:36.60.

Pole Vault (Finals) – (Class 3A) 4. Quinton Nelson, Royal Valley 13’ 6”.

High Jump (Finals) – (Class 2A) 9. Devin Mock, Jackson Heights 5’ 8”.