2022 KSHSAA Class 6-Man High School Football Playoffs
The 2022 high school football playoffs continues this Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 with the sectional football games.
The Wetmore Cardinals football teams are still playing in the high school football playoffs.
The Class 6-Man regional games scores were as follows:
East - Regional Football Nov. 4
*Waverly defeated Pawnee Heights 52-18.
*Tescott defeated Peabody-Burns 40-12.
*Cunningham defeated Natoma 65-0.
*Wetmore defeated Burrton 63-7.
West - Regional Football Nov. 4
*Ashland defeated Golden Plains 62-14.
*Northern Valley defeated Deerfield 58-0.
*Cheylin defeated Moscow 53-7.
*Ingalls defeated Greeley County 45-0.
The sectional games are as follows:
East – Sectional Football Nov. 10 and Nov. 11
*Tescott (9-1) at Waverly (10-0)
*Wetmore (8-2) at Cunningham (10-0)
West – Sectional Football Nov. 10 and Nov. 11
*Northern Valley (8-2) at Ashland (8-1)
*Ingalls (7-2) at Cheylin (9-1)