2022 KSHSAA Class 6-Man High School Football Playoffs

The 2022 high school football playoffs continue s this Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov . 11 with the sectional football games.

The Wetmore Cardinals football teams are still playing in the high school football playoffs.

The Class 6-Man regional games scores were as follows:

East - Regional Football Nov. 4

*Waverly defeated Pawnee Heights 52-18.

*Tescott defeated Peabody-Burns 40-12.

*Cunningham defeated Natoma 65-0.

*Wetmore defeated Burrton 63-7.

West - Regional Football Nov. 4

*Ashland defeated Golden Plains 62-14.

*Northern Valley defeated Deerfield 58-0.

*Cheylin defeated Moscow 53-7.

*Ingalls defeated Greeley County 45-0.

The sectional games are as follows:

East – Sectional Football Nov. 10 and Nov. 11

*Tescott (9-1) at Waverly (10-0)

*Wetmore (8-2) at Cunningham (10-0)

West – Sectional Football Nov. 10 and Nov. 11

*Northern Valley (8-2) at Ashland (8-1)