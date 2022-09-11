2022 KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Playoffs

The 2022 high school football playoffs continue s this past Friday, Nov . 11 with the sectional football games

The Holton Wildcats football team are still playing in the high school football playoffs.

The Class 3A regional games results were as follows:

The Class 3A regional games results were as follows:

East - Regional Football Nov. 4

*Columbus defeated Galena 21-14.

*Topeka-Hayden defeated Wellsville 22-19.

*Girard defeated Frontenac 36-0.

*Holton defeated Kansas City-Bishop Ward 56-0.

West - Regional Football Nov. 4

*Rock Creek defeated Hesston 21-11.

*Andale defeated Pratt 45-6.

*Clay Center defeated Wichita Collegiate 35-0.

*Cheney defeated Scott Community 28-27.

The sectional football games are as follows:

East – Sectional Football Nov. 11

*Hayden (9-1) at Columbus (5-5)

*Holton (9-1) at Girard (10-0)

West – Sectional Football Nov. 11

*Andale (10-0) at Rock Creek (9-1)