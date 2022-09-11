Home / Sports / 2022 KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Playoffs

2022 KSHSAA Class 3A High School Football Playoffs

Wed, 11/09/2022 - 09:01 holtonadmin

The 2022 high school football playoffs continues this past Friday, Nov11 with the sectional football games

The Holton Wildcats football team are still playing in the high school football playoffs.

The Class 3A regional games results were as follows:

East - Regional Football Nov. 4

*Columbus defeated Galena 21-14.

*Topeka-Hayden defeated Wellsville 22-19.

*Girard defeated Frontenac 36-0.

*Holton defeated Kansas City-Bishop Ward 56-0.

West - Regional Football Nov. 4

*Rock Creek defeated Hesston 21-11.

*Andale defeated Pratt 45-6.

*Clay Center defeated Wichita Collegiate 35-0.

*Cheney defeated Scott Community28-27.

The sectional football games are as follows:

East – Sectional Football Nov. 11

*Hayden (9-1) at Columbus (5-5)

*Holton (9-1) at Girard (10-0)

West – Sectional Football Nov. 11

*Andale (10-0) at Rock Creek (9-1)

*Cheney (8-2) at Clay Center (7-3)

