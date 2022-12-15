2022-2023 KWCA Wrestling Rankings Dec. 13, 2022

The KWCA (Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association) announced the newest 2022-2023 wrestling rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Class 4A-Class 1A Girls Team Rankings were as follows:

1. Pratt, 2. Columbus, 3. Baldwin, 4. Mulvane, 5. Oskaloosa, 6. Fort Scott, 7. Chanute, 8. Rossville, 9. Hoisington and 10. Buhler.

The Class 4A-Class 1A Girls Individual Rankings were as follows:

170-Pound Weight Class – 1. Junior Grace Johns, Minneapolis, 2. Sophomore Atavia Cain, Oakley, 3. Junior Brylie Schaub, Fort Scott, 4. Senior Lena Aguilar, Chanute 5. Sophomore Grace Stean, Tonganoxie and 6. Junior Hannah Simmers, ACCHS.

The Class 4A Boys Team Rankings were as follows:

1. Andale, 2. Augusta, 3. Paola, 4. Rose Hill, 5. Tonganoxie, 6. Clay Center, 7. Chanute, 8. Concordia, 9. Abilene and 10. Independence.

The Class 4A Boys Individual Rankings were as follows:

165-Pound Weight Class – 1. Senior Brett Loader, Clay Center, 2. Senior Jayden Fletcher, Holton, 3. Junior Ian Aouad, Andale, 4. Junior Colton Brusven, Tonganoxie, 5. Senior Alex Williams, Frontenac and 6. Senior ClaytonYounger, Paola.

285-Pound Weight Class – 1. Sophomore Milan Colvin, Rose Hill, 2. Sophomore Willy Jon Morales, Augusta, 3. Senior Luke Young, Clay Center, 4. Junior Dalton Roush, Holton, 5. Senior Elijah Eslinger, Louisburg and 6. Junior Baker North, Bishop Miege.

The Class 321A Boys Team Rankings were as follows:

1. Hoxie, 2. Norton, 3. Smith Center, 4. Sabetha, 5. Hoisington , 6. Council Grove, 7. Minneapolis, 8. Ellis, 9. ACCHSand 10. Marysville.

The Class 321A Individual Rankings were as follows:

126-Pound Weight Class - 1. Junior Mason Younger, Ellis, 2. Senior Wayne Shepard, Hoxie, 3. Junior Evan Coble, West Elk, 4. Junior Adler Koontz, ACCHS, 5. Sophomore Hunter Sisson, Phillipsburg and 6. Sophomore Will Donley, Ellsworth.

150-Pound Weight Class - 1. Senior Bentley Montgomery, Smith Center, 2. Junior Braylon Smith, Minneapolis, 3. Sophomore Easton Schletzbaum, ACCHS, 4. Senior Skyler Geer, Halstead, 5. Senior Jace Goodman, Council Grove and 6. Senior Deryk Yott, Hoisington.

165-Pound Weight Class - 1. Senior Drew Bretz, Hoxie, 2. Sophomore Creyo Koop, West Elk, 3. Junior Andres Flores, Jayhawk-Linn, 4. Senior Jonathan Renyer, Sabetha, 5. Senior Bricen Lee, ACCHS and 6. Senior Joseph Ord, Chaparral.