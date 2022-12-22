2022-2023 KBCA Basketball Rankings Dec. 20, 2022

The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) released the newest high school basketball rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The girls rankings were as follows:

Class 6A Girls – 1. Blue Valley North, 2. Olathe North, 3. Shawnee Mission South, 4. Liberal, 5. Blue Valley, 6. Topeka High, 7. Washburn Rual, 8. Derby, 9. Wichita Heights and 10. Lawrence High.

Class 5A Girls – 1. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2. Topeka Seaman, 3. Emporia, 4. Bishop Carroll, 5. Hutchinson, 6. St. James Academy, 7. Andover, 8. Hays High, 9. De Soto and 10. Goddard-Eisenhower.

Class 4A Girls – 1. Bishop Miege, 2. Wamego, 3. Wellington, 4. McPherson, 5. Rock Creek, 6. Louisburg, 7. Andale, 8. Fort Scott, 9. Independence and 10. Hugoton.

Class 3A Girls – 1. Goodland, 2. Silver Lake, 3. Phillipsburg, 4. Nemaha Central, 5. Southeast of Saline, 6. Cheney, 7. Eureka, 8. Haven, 9. Rossville and 10. Cimarron.

Class 2A Girls – 1. Berean Academy, 2. Jackson Heights, 3. St. Mary’s Colgan, 4. Smith Center, 5. Hillsboro, 6. Garden Plain, 7. Remington, 8. Hoxie, 9. The Independent and 10. Riverside.

Class 1A-Div 1-Girls – 1. Little River, 2. Osborne, 3. Pretty Prairie, 4. Clifton-Clyde, 5. Madison-Hamilton, 6. Centralia, 7. Burlingame, 8. Frankfort, 9. Hodgeman County and 10. Central Plains.

Class 1A-Div 2- Girls – 1. Hanover, 2. Lebo, 3. Central Christian, 4. Ashland, 5. Attica, 6. Golden Plains, 7. Thunder Ridge, 8. Bucklin, 9. Wilson and 10. Linn.

The boys rankings were as follows:

Class 6A Boys – 1. Olathe West, 2. Blue Valley North, 3. Wichita Heights, 4. Lawrence High, 5. Blue Valley Northwest, 6. Derby, 7. Olathe North, 8. Lawrence Free State, 9. Garden City and 10. Shawnee Mission East.

Class 5A Boys – 1. Maize South, 2. Highland Park, 3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 4. Hutchinson, 5. St. James Academy, 6. De Soto, 7. Topeka West, 8. Andover Central, 9. Andover and 10. Bonner Springs.

Class 4A Boys – 1. McPherson, 2. Bishop Miege, 3. Topeka Hayden, 4. Towanda-Circle, 5. Atchison, 6. Eudora, 7. Wamego, 8. Wellington, 9. Baldwin and 10. Chanute.

Class 3A Boys – 1. Sabetha, 2. Southeast of Saline, 3. Hesston, 4. Osage City, 5. Haven, 6. Wichita Collegiate, 7. Cheney, 8. Galena, 9. Humboldt and 10. Marysville.

Class 2A Boys – 1. Wichita Independent, 2. Hays-TMP, 3. Inman, 4. Ellinwood, 5. Lyndon, 6. Moundridge, 7. Sterling, 8. Chase County, 9. Bennington and 10. Wichita County.

Class 1A-Div 1-Boys – 1. Olpe, 2. Centralia, 3. Burlingame, 4. Macksville, 5. Clifton-Clyde, 6. Madison-Hamilton, 7. Wichita Classical School, 8. Norwich, 9. Elyria Christian and 10. Blue Valley-Randolph.

Class 1A-Div 2-Boys – 1. Greeley County, 2. Pawnee Heights, 3. Northern Valley, 4. Hanover, 5. Cunningham, 6. South Central, 7. Axtell, 8. Lebo, 9. Bucklin and 10. Logan-Palco.