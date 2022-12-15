2022-2023 KBCA Baskeball Rankings Dec. 13, 2022

The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) released the newest high school basketball rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The girls rankings were as follows:

Class 6A Girls – 1. Blue Valley North, 2. Olathe North, 3. Shawnee Mission South, 4. Wichita Heights, 5. Liberal, 6. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 7. Lawrence High, 8. Blue Valley, 9. Wichita South and 10. Topeka High.

Class 5A Girls – 1. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2. Topeka Seaman, 3. Emporia, 4. St. James Academy, 5. Bishop Carroll, 6. De Soto, 7. Goddard-Eisenhower, 8. Hutchinson, 9. Bonner Springs and 10. Hays High.

Class 4A Girls – 1. Bishop Miege, 2. Wamego, 3. Wellington, 4. McPherson, 5. Hugoton, 6. Andale, 7. Rock Creek, 8. Baldwin, 9. Independence and 10. Fort Scott.

Class 3A Girls – 1. Goodland, 2. Silver Lake, 3. Phillipsburg, 4. Nemaha Central, 5. Southeast of Saline, 6. Cheney, 7. Eureka, 8. Cimarron, 9. Haven and 10. Rossville.

Class 2A Girls – 1. Berean Academy, 2. Jackson Heights, 3. Smith Center, 4. Hillsboro, 5. Garden Plain, 6. St. Mary's Colgan, 7. Remington, 8 Hoxie, 9. Valley Heights and 10. The Independent.

Class 1A-Div 1-Girls – 1. Little River, 2. Osborne, 3. Pretty Prairie, 4. Hodgeman County, 5. Central Plains, 6. Centralia, 7. Clifton-Clyde, 8. Madison-Hamilton, 9. Burlingame and 10. Frankfort.

Class 1A-Div 2- Girls – 1. Hanover, 2. Lebo, 3. Central Christian, 4. Ashland, 5. Attica, 6. Golden Plains, 7. Ingalls, 8. South Central, 9. St. Paul and 10. Bucklin.

The boys rankings were as follows:

Class 6A Boys – 1. Wichita Heights, 2. Olathe West, 3. Blue Valley North, 4. Blue Valley Northwest, 5. Lawrence High, 6. Derby, 7. Olathe North, 8. Olathe Northwest, 9. Lawrence Free State and 10. Shawnee Mission East.

Class 5A Boys – 1. Maize South, 2. Highland Park, 3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 4. De Soto, 5. Andover, 6. St. James Academy, 7. Basehor-Linwood, 8. Topeka West, 9. St. Thomas Aquinas and 10. Hutchinson.

Class 4A Boys – 1. McPherson, 2. Bishop Miege, 3. Topeka Hayden, 4. Towanda-Circle, 5. Atchison, 6. Eudora, 7. Abilene, 8. Wamego, 9. St. George-Rock Creek and 10. Wellington.

Class 3A Boys – 1. Southeast of Saline, 2. Sabetha, 3. Osage City, 4. Hesston, 5. Cheney, 6. Wichita Collegiate, 7. Haven, 8. Galena, 9. Wellsville and 10. Bishop Ward.

Class 2A Boys – 1. Hays- Thomas More Prep, 2. Moundridge, 3. Inman, 4. Ellinwood, 5. Lyndon, 6. Bennington, 7. Sterling, 8. Wichita Independent, 9. Hillsboro and 10. Wabaunsee.

Class 1A-Div 1-Boys – 1. Olpe, 2. Centralia, 3. Macksville, 4. Burlingame, 5. Canton-Galva, 6. Madison-Hamilton, 7. Little River, 8. Wichita Classical School, 9. Clifton-Clyde and 10. Troy.

Class 1A-Div 2-Boys – 1. Greeley County, 2. Hanover, 3. Northern Valley, 4. Pawnee Heights, 5. Cunningham, 6. Bucklin, 7. Lebo, 8. Dighton, 9. Axtell and 10. South Central.