2021-2022 NFL Power Rankings Week 2 Sept. 14, 2021
The NFL has announced its week two power rankings on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The NFL Power Rankings were as follows:
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Los Angeles Rams
4. Seattle Seahawks
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Buffalo Bills
7. Baltimore Ravens
8. Cleveland Browns
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. New Orleans Saints
11. Los Angeles Chargers
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Arizona Cardinals
15. New England Partiots
16. Denver Broncos
17. Philadelphia Eagles
18. Las Vegas Raiders
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Tennessee Titans
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Washington Football Team
23. Cincinnati Bengals
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Carolina Panthers
26. Chicago Bears
27. New York Giants
28. Atlanta Falcons
29. Houston Texans
30. New York Jets
31. Detroit Lions
32. Jacksonville Jaguars