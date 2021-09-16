2021-2022 NFL Power Rankings Week 2 Sept. 14, 2021

The NFL has announced its week two power rankings on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The NFL Power Rankings were as follows:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Seattle Seahawks

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Buffalo Bills

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Cleveland Browns

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. New Orleans Saints

11. Los Angeles Chargers

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Arizona Cardinals

15. New England Partiots

16. Denver Broncos

17. Philadelphia Eagles

18. Las Vegas Raiders

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Tennessee Titans

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Washington Football Team

23. Cincinnati Bengals

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Carolina Panthers

26. Chicago Bears

27. New York Giants

28. Atlanta Falcons

29. Houston Texans

30. New York Jets

31. Detroit Lions

32. Jacksonville Jaguars