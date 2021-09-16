2021-2022 KVA Week 1 Rankings Sept. 10, 2021
The KVA (Kansas Volleyball Association) announced the 2021-2022 week 1 high school volleyball rankings on Friday, Sept. 10.
The rankings were as follows:
Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural
2. Blue Valley North
3. Blue Valley West
4. Shawnee Mission NW
5. Lawrence Free State
6. Wichita Northwest
7. Hutchinson
8. Derby
9. Blue Valley
10. Blue Valley Northwest
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. St. James Academy
3. Lansing
4. Mill Valley
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. Spring Hill
7. Maze South
8. Andover
9. Great Bend
10. Bishop Carroll
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. Louisburg
3. McPherson
4. Andale
5. Circle
6. Rose Hill
7. Nickerson
8. Clay Center
9. Clearwater
10. Baldwin
Class 3A
1. Smoky Valley
2. Cheney
3. Nemaha Central
4. Beloit
5. TMP-Marian
6. Hiawatha
7. Phillipsburg
8. Riverton
9. Goodland
10. Scott Community
Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian
2. Smith Center
3. Garden Plain
4. Wabaunsee
5. Jefferson County North
6. Hillboro
7. Inman
8. Sedgwick
9. Ellinwood
10. Sterling
Class 1A Division I
1. Central Plains
2. Pretty Prairie
3. Lebo
4. Victoria
5. Kiowa County
6. Little River
7. St. John-Hudson
8. Burlingame
9. Centralia
10. Pratt-Skyline
Class 1A Division II
1. Hanover
2. Attica
3. Golden Plains
4. St. Francis
5. Beloit-St. John's-Tipton
6. Dighton
7. Central Christian
8. Wheatland-Grinnell
9. Linn
10. South Central