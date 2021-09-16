2021-2022 KVA Week 1 Rankings Sept. 10, 2021

The KVA (Kansas Volleyball Association) announced the 2021-2022 week 1 high school volleyball rankings on Friday, Sept. 10.

The rankings were as follows:

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural

2. Blue Valley North

3. Blue Valley West

4. Shawnee Mission NW

5. Lawrence Free State

6. Wichita Northwest

7. Hutchinson

8. Derby

9. Blue Valley

10. Blue Valley Northwest

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. St. James Academy

3. Lansing

4. Mill Valley

5. Basehor-Linwood

6. Spring Hill

7. Maze South

8. Andover

9. Great Bend

10. Bishop Carroll

Class 4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. Louisburg

3. McPherson

4. Andale

5. Circle

6. Rose Hill

7. Nickerson

8. Clay Center

9. Clearwater

10. Baldwin

Class 3A

1. Smoky Valley

2. Cheney

3. Nemaha Central

4. Beloit

5. TMP-Marian

6. Hiawatha

7. Phillipsburg

8. Riverton

9. Goodland

10. Scott Community

Class 2A

1. Heritage Christian

2. Smith Center

3. Garden Plain

4. Wabaunsee

5. Jefferson County North

6. Hillboro

7. Inman

8. Sedgwick

9. Ellinwood

10. Sterling

Class 1A Division I

1. Central Plains

2. Pretty Prairie

3. Lebo

4. Victoria

5. Kiowa County

6. Little River

7. St. John-Hudson

8. Burlingame

9. Centralia

10. Pratt-Skyline

Class 1A Division II

1. Hanover

2. Attica

3. Golden Plains

4. St. Francis

5. Beloit-St. John's-Tipton

6. Dighton

7. Central Christian

8. Wheatland-Grinnell

9. Linn

10. South Central