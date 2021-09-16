2021-2022 CIK Football Rankings Week 3 Sept. 13, 2021

Catch It Kansas announced the 2021-2022 its week 3 high school football rankings on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Holton Wildcats and the Jackson Heights Cobras are both ranked in Class 3A and Class 1A.

The rankings were as follows:

Class 6A

1. Derby

2. Olathe North

3. Blue Valley North

4. Blue Valley Northwest

5. Olathe Northwest

6. Manhattan

7. Blue Valley

8. Lawrence Free State

9. Junction City

10. Dodge City

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Bishop Carroll

3. Mill Valley

4. Wichita Northwest

5. Maize

6. Hays High

7. Topeka Seaman

8. Maize South

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

10. Wichita Heights

Class 4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. Andover Central

3. St. James Academy

4. Basehor-Linwood

5. McPherson

6. Buhler

7. K.C. Piper

8. Winfield

9. Paola

10. Wamego

Class 3A

1. Andale

2. Wichita Collegiate

3. Cheney

4. Holton

5. Frontenac

6. Southeast of Saline

7. Scott City

8. Pratt

9. Topeka-Hayden

10. Prairie View

Class 2A

1. Rossville

2. Silver Lake

3. Garden Plain

4. Nemaha Central

5. Hillsboro

6. Osage City

7. Beloit

8. Maur Hill

9. TMP-Marian

10. Wellsville

Class 1A

1. Olpe

2. Smith Center

3. Inman

4. Plainville

5. Jackson Heights

6. Sedgwick

7. Centralia

8. Conway Springs

9. Wabaunsee

10. Jefferson County North

Class 8-Man Division I

1. Canton-Galva

2. Madison

3. Little River

4. Hill City

5. WaKeeney-Trego

6. Meade

7. Argonia-Attica

8. Leoti-Wichita County

9. Clifton-Clyde

10. Jetmore-Hodgeman County

Class 8-Man Division II

1. Hanover

2. Victoria

3. Axtell

4. Thunder Ridge

5. Frankfort

6. Osborne

7. Downs-Lakeside

8. Caldwell

9. Wheatland-Grinnell

10. Waverly

Six-Man

1. Bird City-Chelin

2. Natoma

3. Cunningham

4. Moscow

5. Ashland