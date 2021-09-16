2021-2022 CIK Football Rankings Week 3 Sept. 13, 2021
Catch It Kansas announced the 2021-2022 its week 3 high school football rankings on Monday, Sept. 13.
The Holton Wildcats and the Jackson Heights Cobras are both ranked in Class 3A and Class 1A.
The rankings were as follows:
Class 6A
1. Derby
2. Olathe North
3. Blue Valley North
4. Blue Valley Northwest
5. Olathe Northwest
6. Manhattan
7. Blue Valley
8. Lawrence Free State
9. Junction City
10. Dodge City
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Mill Valley
4. Wichita Northwest
5. Maize
6. Hays High
7. Topeka Seaman
8. Maize South
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
10. Wichita Heights
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. Andover Central
3. St. James Academy
4. Basehor-Linwood
5. McPherson
6. Buhler
7. K.C. Piper
8. Winfield
9. Paola
10. Wamego
Class 3A
1. Andale
2. Wichita Collegiate
3. Cheney
4. Holton
5. Frontenac
6. Southeast of Saline
7. Scott City
8. Pratt
9. Topeka-Hayden
10. Prairie View
Class 2A
1. Rossville
2. Silver Lake
3. Garden Plain
4. Nemaha Central
5. Hillsboro
6. Osage City
7. Beloit
8. Maur Hill
9. TMP-Marian
10. Wellsville
Class 1A
1. Olpe
2. Smith Center
3. Inman
4. Plainville
5. Jackson Heights
6. Sedgwick
7. Centralia
8. Conway Springs
9. Wabaunsee
10. Jefferson County North
Class 8-Man Division I
1. Canton-Galva
2. Madison
3. Little River
4. Hill City
5. WaKeeney-Trego
6. Meade
7. Argonia-Attica
8. Leoti-Wichita County
9. Clifton-Clyde
10. Jetmore-Hodgeman County
Class 8-Man Division II
1. Hanover
2. Victoria
3. Axtell
4. Thunder Ridge
5. Frankfort
6. Osborne
7. Downs-Lakeside
8. Caldwell
9. Wheatland-Grinnell
10. Waverly
Six-Man
1. Bird City-Chelin
2. Natoma
3. Cunningham
4. Moscow
5. Ashland