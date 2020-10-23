2020 Volleyball Sub-State Sites

Sub-state sites for high school volleyball teams were announced last week and this year’s postseason schedule includes a quarterfinal match prior to the state tournament in order to narrow the state field to four teams, according the Kansas High School Activities Association.

All sub-state tournaments will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Holton will be hosting a Class 4A sub-state tournament, which will also include Atchison, Topeka-Hayden and Wamego.

The Royal Valley volleyball team will head to St. Marys for its Class 3A sub-state tournament.

Other teams competing in the tournament will be Hiawatha, Marysville, Rossville, Sabetha, Nemaha Central and Silver Lake.

Centralia High School will be the host site for the Class 1A DI sub-state tournament that will include Jackson Heights, Frankfort, Doniphan West, Onaga, Topeka-Cair Paravel and Troy.

In Class 1A DII, Wetmore will compete at a sub-state at Axtell that will also include Hanover, Junction City-St. Xavier, Randolph-Blue Valley and Wakefield.

In Class 2A, Jefferson County North will host a sub-state tournament featuring Atchison County Community, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Horton, McLouth, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian, Shawnee-Maranatha Academy, Valley Falls and Riverside.

On the following Tuesday, Oct. 27, the winners of the eight sub-state tournaments in each class will be paired up to play a best three out of five set quarterfinal match. The winner of the match will advance to the state tournament, according to KSHSAA.

The even-numbered sub-state winner from each class will host the quarterfinal match (the winner of the first sub-state tournament site will play at the school of the winner of the number two sub-state, etc.).

The winners of the four quarterfinal matches will play at the one-day state tournament.

KSHSAA reported that the postseason format will help reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Class 4A state tournament will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, in Hutchinson followed by the Class 3A tournament at the same location on Oct. 31.

The Class 2A state tournament will be held on Oct. 30 in Dodge City, followed by the Class 1A DI tournament the next day. The Class IA DII state tournament will be held in Emporia on Oct. 31.

Since the state tournament will include just four teams in each class, the tournament will be one day as opposed to two. Each team is guaranteed five matches with three quad play matches, semi-final matches and then championship and third-place matches.

This will allow spectators to better social distance and give each facility the opportunity to clean the gym before the next class arrives the next day, KSHSAA reported.