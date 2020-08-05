2020 Sunflower State Games Registration

The Sunflower State Games has announced that registration is now open for the 2020 Kansas Senior Games. The Kansas Senior Games are Kansas’ own multi-sport competition for ages 50 and older.

The 2020 Kansas Senior Games will take place from Sept. 11-20 in Topeka and will be held under the direction of the Sunflower State Games for the fifth year. The 2020 Kansas Senior Games is a qualifying event for the 2021 National Senior Games. The 2021 National Senior Games will be held in Fort Lauderdale from Nov. 5-18, 2021.

The Kansas Senior Games are open to not only Kansans, but out of state residents as well. The event will consist of 17 different sports for ages 50 and older.

Events include badminton, basketball, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, racquetball, race walk, road race, softball, sporting clay shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field and volleyball.

A finalized schedule, complete event information and registration procedures can be found online at sunflowergames.com. Prospective participants are encouraged to register using the online registration portal. Paper forms will be accepted as well and can be printed from the website.

The deadline to register for the 2020 Kansas Senior Games is Friday, Aug. 28.

“Our organization is looking forward to seeing the many Senior Games athletes who compete to live a healthy and active lifestyle and set a great example of celebrating wellness for anyone ages 50 and older,” said Interim Executive Director Cassie Criger.

The 2019 Kansas Senior Games hosted a total of 863 participants from 17 different states and more than 130 communities, it was reported.

The Sunflower State Games is a non-profit organization based in Topeka that is committed to providing opportunities for Kansans to increase their health and wellness through participation in its multi-sport competitions. The organization is heading into its 31st year and will host the Sunflower State Games July 10-19. For more information, please visit sunflowergames.com.