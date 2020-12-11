2020 Big 7 League Cross Country Meet Oct. 15

T he Holton Wildcats cross country team hosted the Big 7 League meet on Oct. 15. The top 15 runners were named All-Big 7 League for 2020.

“ The Wildcats competed at the league meet on Thursday at Banner Creek. It was perfect weather to run and it was great to be able to compete on our home course,” said HHS head coach Travis Thayer.

“ The girls started things off by competing very well 1 through 7 runners. Piper Robinson led the way by finishing 9th with a time of 23:14. Following close behind was Hannah Ent who came in 11th with a time of 23:25. Both Hannah and Piper earn All League honors as they placed top 15. Grace Selley and Gracie Gallagher followed coming in 3rd and 4th on the team. They finished with times of 25:29 and 25:45 respectively. Paige Paxton, Katelyn Ingels, and Grace Utz finished 26th, 27th and 29th respectively. The girls team placed 5th out of 6 scoring teams.’’

“ Nice result, finished a little better than expected,” said RV head coach Nathan Smith. “It has been years since we beat Hiawatha, and just 3 points from 2nd. Two all league performers in Cheyenne Hittle (1st team) and Shanokwe Price (2nd team).’’

“ We talked about getting out quicker at this race,” coach Smith said. “With an uphill start, that might have hurt us a bit in the beginning, but we did it very well. You could see that as Cheyenne led the race at the halfway mark. With Riley being a more even, slightly downhill start, we will want to continue this strategy.’’

Varsity Girls Team Scores

1. Sabetha 43 points, 2. Perry-Lecompton 80 points, 3. Royal Valley 83 points, 4. Hiawatha 87 points, 5. Holton 90 points and 6. Nemaha Central 95 points.

All-Big 7 League Girls

1. Kate Madsen, Hiawatha 21:38.50.

2. Mary Lukert, Sabetha 21:38.97.

3. Leah Lukert, Sabetha 21:50.12.

4. Hattie Lukert, Sabetha 21:53.41.

5. Hailey Nordhus, Nemaha Central 21:55.88.

6. Cheyenne Hittle, Royal Valley 22:39.47.

7. MJ Hegeman, Hiawatha 22:54.00

8. Ryleigh Morgan, Perry-Lecompton 23:03.85.

9. Piper Robinson, Holton 23:14.44.

10. Kyndall Sextro, Nemaha Central 23:18.74.

11. Hannah Ent, Holton 23:25.12.

12. Katie Bartlett, Perry-Lecompton 23:53.12.

13. Kassidy Schumann, Perry-Lecompton 24:09.10.

14. Shanokwe Price, Royal Valley 24:18.22.

15. Jillian Stueve, Nemaha Central 24:19.48.

Other local runners were:

19. Amanda Smith, Royal Valley 25:19.72, 20. Sydney Stithem, Royal Valley 25:25.70, 21. Grace Selley, Holton 25:29.91, 23. Gracie Gallagher, Holton 25:45.01, 24. Breauna Jewell, Royal Valley 25:46.35, 26. Paige Paxton, Holton 26:09.72, 27. Katelyn Ingels, Holton 26:14.94 and 29.Grace Utz, Holton 26:37.16.

“ The Holton boys competed well and finished 6th out of 6 scoring teams,” coach Thayer said. “Rylan Pittaway led the way finishing 22nd with a time of 19:29. Rees Robinson and Lee Wellman were next on the team finishing 30th and 33rd respectively. Carson Taylor, Marquez Conley, and Nathan Shupe were the 4, 5, & 6 runners for the team and finished in 36th, 38th, and 39th places respectively. Trevor Bowser rounded out the team with a 41st place finish.”

“ The RV boys finished about where I expected,” coach Smith said. “Antonio Hopkins 1st team and Calvin Ogden 2nd team. We are competing more and more at each race. We have 5 guys that could be our number 5 runner and we need to find the one that will close the gap between our 4 and 5. This week, we need our bottom guys to get out quicker and run.”

Varsity Boys Team Scores

1. Sabetha 28 points, 2. Hiawatha 56 points, 3. Perry-Lecompton 72 points, 4. Royal Valley 81 points, 5. Nemaha Central 129 points and 6. Holton 159 points.

All-Big 7 League Boys

1. Justin Hodge, Hiawatha 17:35.43.

2. Kalvin Evans, Sabetha 17:37.59.

3. Cameron Harrell, Sabetha 17:50.99.

4. Tyrese Bishop, Sabetha 18:10.65.

5. Antonio Greemore-Hopkins, Royal Valley 18:11.58.

6. James Bartlett, Perry-Lecompton 18:26.87.

7. Braden Menold, Sabetha 18:30.12.

8. Boyd Sollars, Perry-Lecompton 18:35.15.

9. John Langill, Nemaha Central 18:36.87.

10. Christian Shaffer, Hiawatha 18:47.21.

11. Riley Gibbs, Hiawatha 18:57.02.

12. Charlie Bestwick, Sabetha 18:57.68.

13. Calvin Ogden, Royal Valley 18:58.24.

14. Camden Bachman, Hiawatha 18:59.09.

15. Dylan Tucker, Perry-Lecompton 19:11.74.

Other local runners were:

16. Isaac Hale, Royal Valley 19:12.59, 18. Quinton Nelson, Royal Valley 19:16.37, 22. Rylan Pittaway, Holton 19:29.90, 29. Garrett Hammer, Royal Valley 20:13.85, 30. Rees Robinson, Holton 20:23.02, 32. Jaemon Smith, Royal Valley 20:29.48, 33. Lee Wellman, Holton 20:42.37, 34. Carson Blackwood, Royal Valley 20:44.78, 36. Carson Taylor, Holton 21:09.00, 38. Marquez Conley, Holton 21:24.43, 39. Nathan Shupe, Holton 21:40.80 and 41. Trevor Bowser, Holton 21:54.50.

Junior Varsity Girls Results

1. Catrina Smith, Royal Valley 26:52.19.

2. Callie Coleman, Royal Valley 27:12.69.

3. Alayna Clayton, Holton 28:08.05.

6. Elizabeth Goombi, Holton 30:01.52.

7. Averi Shupe, Holotn 30:23.01.

8. Angelica Pol, Holton 30:37.94.

12. Hayley Harman, Royal Valley 30:54.94.

Junior Varsity Boys Team Scores

1. Hiawatha 36 points, 2. Royal Valley 55 points, 3. Holton 62 points, 4. Perry-Lecompton 67 points.

Junior Varsity Boys Results

1. Paul Pearson, Sabetha 19:37.24.

2. Kyle Riley, Royal Valley 20:42.37.

5. Walker Coulter, Royal Valley 21:09.00.

8. Dagan Ruckman, Holton 21:22.78.

11. Jeffrey Warner, Holton 21:47.81.

12. Rolando Lopez, Holton 21:54.50.

19. Logan Jewell, Royal Valley 22:51.11.

21. Daniel Coleman, Royal Valley 23:01.31.

22. Sheldon Conley, Holton 23:08.62.

25. Nathan Tomlinson, Holton 24:04.81.

28. Gideon Burnworth, Royal Valley 25:22.11.