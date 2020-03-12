2020 All-Northeast Kansas League Volleyball Teams
Three Jackson Heights High School Lady Cobra volleyball players and two ACCHS Lady Tigers have been named to the Northeast Kansas League’s All-League Team for 2020, it has been reported.
Jefferson County North won the league title with a 15-1 record. The Cobras took second in the league this season with a 11-4 record followed by Pleasant Ridge (10-5), Maur-Hill Mount Academy (9-3), Oskaloosa (9-7), McLouth (6-7), ACCHS (3-12), Valley Falls (2-12) and Horton (0-14).
The Lady Cobras’ season ended shorter than expected when the team was unable to compete in its sub-state tourney due to concerns about COVID-19. Jackson Heights was the top seed in the sub-state tourney.
ACCHS fell to JCN in the second round of its sub-state tournament.
JHHS senior Sarah Marshall and junior Kenzie McMahon were named to the All-League team. Last year, Marshall was an All-League honorable mention.
ACCHS sophomore Addison Schletzbaum was named to the All-League team this year after she was an honorable mention pick last season.
Additional members of this year’s all-league team include:
* Senior Kinsey Schneider of Jefferson County North.
* Senior Madison Folsom of Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
* Junior Samantha Pope of McLouth.
* Senior Kassidy Robertson of Jefferson County North.
* Junior Blair Taylor of Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
* Junior Kelsey Theis of Pleasant Ridge.
* Junior Adison Manville of Jefferson County North.
* Freshman Emily Langley of Pleasant Ridge.
* Senior Sophia Rockhold of Oskaloosa.
Jackson Heights sophomore Kanyon Olberding and ACCHS sophomore Aleah Wallisch both received an honorable mention All-League nod.
Other area players selected as honorable mentions include:
* Senior Reese Curry of Oskaloosa.
* Sophomore Jillian Holwick of McLouth.
* Senior Bailey Ko of Pleasant Ridge.
* Senior Malia DuLac of Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
* Sophomore Audrey Bell of Jefferson County North.
* Senior Kenzie Nellis of Valley Falls.