2020 All-Northeast Kansas League Volleyball Teams

T hree Jackson Heights High School Lady Cobra volleyball players and two ACCHS Lady Tigers have been named to the Northeast Kansas League’s All-League Team for 2020, it has been reported.

Jefferson County North won the league title with a 15-1 record. The Cobras took second in the league this season with a 11-4 record followed by Pleasant Ridge (10-5), Maur-Hill Mount Academy (9-3), Oskaloosa (9-7), McLouth (6-7), ACCHS (3-12), Valley Falls (2-12) and Horton (0-14).

The Lady Cobras’ season ended shorter than expected when the team was unable to compete in its sub-state tourney due to concerns about COVID-19. Jackson Heights was the top seed in the sub-state tourney.

ACCHS fell to JCN in the second round of its sub-state tournament.

JHHS senior Sarah Marshall and junior Kenzie McMahon were named to the All-League team. Last year, Marshall was an All-League honorable mention.

ACCHS sophomore Addison Schletzbaum was named to the All-League team this year after she was an honorable mention pick last season.

Additional members of this year’s all-league team include:

* Senior Kinsey Schneider of Jefferson County North.

* Senior Madison Folsom of Maur Hill-Mount Academy.

* Junior Samantha Pope of McLouth.

* Senior Kassidy Robertson of Jefferson County North.

* Junior Blair Taylor of Maur Hill-Mount Academy.

* Junior Kelsey Theis of Pleasant Ridge.

* Junior Adison Manville of Jefferson County North.

* Freshman Emily Langley of Pleasant Ridge.

* Senior Sophia Rockhold of Oskaloosa.

Jackson Heights sophomore Kanyon Olberding and ACCHS sophomore Aleah Wallisch both received an honorable mention All-League nod.

Other area players selected as honorable mentions include:

* Senior Reese Curry of Oskaloosa.

* Sophomore Jillian Holwick of McLouth.

* Senior Bailey Ko of Pleasant Ridge.

* Senior Malia DuLac of Maur Hill-Mount Academy.

* Sophomore Audrey Bell of Jefferson County North.