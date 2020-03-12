2020 All-Northeast Kansas League Football Teams
The Northeast Kansas League has announced the All-NEKL Football 1st team, 2nd team, special teams and honorable mentions for the 2020 season.
Jefferson County North topped league teams with a 4-0 league record this unusual season affected by COVID-19 concerns, followed by Maur Hill (3-0), Pleasant Ridge (2-1), ACCHS (2-2), Jackson Heights (1-1), Horton (0-2), McLouth (0-3) and Oskaloosa (0-3).
Two Jackson Heights were named All-League in football for the third straight season.
Junior Jason Bosley was an All-League first team slot back and All League second team linebacker last year. Two years ago, Bosley was an All League honorable mention defense pick.
Senior Taylor Wamego was an All League first team pick on both the offensive and defenisve lines last season. Two years ago, he was an All League first team defense pick.
Jackson Heights senior Dylan Thompson was named All League in football for the second year. Last year, he was an All League second team offensive specialist.
Gunnar Koontz has been named All League in football for the second year. Last year, he was an All League honorable mention defensive lineman.
---
2020 1st Team Offense
Offensive Linemen
1.Taylor Wamego, Jackson Heights
2. Caleb McAfee, Jefferson County North
3. Samuel Underwood, Maur Hill
4. Willie Kesinger, Maur Hill
5. Justin Miller, Oskaloosa
Quarterback
1. Drew Caudle, Maur Hill
Running Backs
1. Landon Gutschenritter, Jefferson County North
2. Andrew Schwinn, Maur Hill
Receiving Corps – Tight Ends, Wide Receivers and Slot
1. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North
2. Grant Kocour, Maur Hill
3. Devin Stutz, Pleasant Ridge
Offensive Specialist
1. Dylan Thompson, Jackson Heights
1. Karson Worthington, Jefferson County North
Kicker
1. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North
Returner
1. Emmett Jobbins, Jefferson County North
1st Team Defense
Defensive Linemen
1. Taylor Wamego, Jackson Heights
2. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North
3. Landon Drinkard, McLouth
4. Willie Kesinger, Maur Hill
Linebackers
1. Dylan Thompson, Jackson Heights
2. Hayden Drury, Jefferson County North
3. Matt Kuglin, McLouth
4. Andrew Schwinn, Maur Hill
Defensive Backs
1. Jason Bosley, Jackson Heights
2. Emmett Jobbins, Jefferson County North
3. Parrish Beagle, Maur Hill
Defensive Specialist
1. Landon Gutschenritter, Jefferson County North
Punter
1. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North
2nd Team Offense
Offensive Linemen
1. Bailey Wilson, ACCHS
2. Noah Matthias, Horton
3. Colby Doyle, Jackson Heights
4. Landon Drinkard, McLouth
5. Sam Joyce, Maur Hill
Quarterback
1. Connor Gibson, Pleasant Ridge
Running Backs
1. Coltin Myers, ACCHS
2. Jake Heckman, Pleasant Ridge
Receiving Corps – Tight Ends, Wide Receivers and Slot
1. Grant Amon, Jackson Heights
2. Emmett Jobbins, Jefferson County North
3. Kolbran Korbelik, Maur Hill
Offensive Specialist
1. Shane Sachse, Maur Hill
Kicker
1. Erick Sanford, Maur Hill
Returner
1. Parrish Beagle, Maur Hill
2nd Team Defense
Defensive Linemen
1. Gunnar Koontz, ACCHS
2. Caleb McAfee, Jefferson County North
3. Shane Sachse, Maur Hill
4. Justin Miller, Oskaloosa
Linebackers
1. Karson Worthington, Jefferson County North
2. Carter Shaw, Maur Hill
3. Aidan Williams, Pleasant Ridge
4. Jayden Oswald, Horton
Defensive Backs
1. Caleb Worthington, Jefferson County North
2. Kolbran Korbelik, Maur Hill
3. Nathan Wilburn, Pleasant Ridge
Defensive Specialist
1. Hunter Plake, McLouth
Punter
1. Gunnar Koontz, ACCHS
---
Offensive Honorable Mentions – Gunnar Koontz, ACCHS, Trey Lockwood, Horton, Alex Browning, Jackson Heights, Blake Fowler, Jefferson County North, Dayton Flint, McLouth, Brody Mispagel, Maur Hill, Owen Meyer, Oskaloosa and Chase Wohlgemuth, Pleasant Ridge.
Defensive Honorable Mentions – Mason Scholz, ACCHS, Grant Amon, Jackson Heights, Anthony Larson, Jefferson County North, Kyler Holloway, McLouth, Sam Joyce, Maur Hill, Nick Henry, Oskaloosa, Emory Negonsott, Horton and Lucas Beying, Pleasant Ridge.