2020 All-Northeast Kansas League Football Teams

T he Northeast Kansas League has announced the All-NEKL Football 1st team, 2nd team, special teams and honorable mentions for the 2020 season.

Jefferson County North topped league teams with a 4-0 league record this unusual season affected by COVID-19 concerns, followed by Maur Hill (3-0), Pleasant Ridge (2-1), ACCHS (2-2), Jackson Heights (1-1), Horton (0-2), McLouth (0-3) and Oskaloosa (0-3).

Two Jackson Heights were named All-League in football for the third straight season.

Junior Jason Bosley was an All-League first team slot back and All League second team linebacker last year. Two years ago, Bosley was an All League honorable mention defense pick.

Senior Taylor Wamego was an All League first team pick on both the offensive and defenisve lines last season. Two years ago, he was an All League first team defense pick.

Jackson Heights senior Dylan Thompson was named All League in football for the second year. Last year, he was an All League second team offensive specialist.

Gunnar Koontz has been named All League in football for the second year. Last year, he was an All League honorable mention defensive lineman.

---

2020 1st Team Offense

Offensive Linemen

1.Taylor Wamego, Jackson Heights

2. Caleb McAfee, Jefferson County North

3. Samuel Underwood, Maur Hill

4. Willie Kesinger, Maur Hill

5. Justin Miller, Oskaloosa

Quarterback

1. Drew Caudle, Maur Hill

Running Backs

1. Landon Gutschenritter, Jefferson County North

2. Andrew Schwinn, Maur Hill

Receiving Corps – Tight Ends, Wide Receivers and Slot

1. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North

2. Grant Kocour, Maur Hill

3. Devin Stutz, Pleasant Ridge

Offensive Specialist

1. Dylan Thompson, Jackson Heights

1. Karson Worthington, Jefferson County North

Kicker

1. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North

Returner

1. Emmett Jobbins, Jefferson County North

1st Team Defense

Defensive Linemen

1. Taylor Wamego, Jackson Heights

2. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North

3. Landon Drinkard, McLouth

4. Willie Kesinger, Maur Hill

Linebackers

1. Dylan Thompson, Jackson Heights

2. Hayden Drury, Jefferson County North

3. Matt Kuglin, McLouth

4. Andrew Schwinn, Maur Hill

Defensive Backs

1. Jason Bosley, Jackson Heights

2. Emmett Jobbins, Jefferson County North

3. Parrish Beagle, Maur Hill

Defensive Specialist

1. Landon Gutschenritter, Jefferson County North

Punter

1. Ryan Feldkamp, Jefferson County North

2nd Team Offense

Offensive Linemen

1. Bailey Wilson, ACCHS

2. Noah Matthias, Horton

3. Colby Doyle, Jackson Heights

4. Landon Drinkard, McLouth

5. Sam Joyce, Maur Hill

Quarterback

1. Connor Gibson, Pleasant Ridge

Running Backs

1. Coltin Myers, ACCHS

2. Jake Heckman, Pleasant Ridge

Receiving Corps – Tight Ends, Wide Receivers and Slot

1. Grant Amon, Jackson Heights

2. Emmett Jobbins, Jefferson County North

3. Kolbran Korbelik, Maur Hill

Offensive Specialist

1. Shane Sachse, Maur Hill

Kicker

1. Erick Sanford, Maur Hill

Returner

1. Parrish Beagle, Maur Hill

2nd Team Defense

Defensive Linemen

1. Gunnar Koontz, ACCHS

2. Caleb McAfee, Jefferson County North

3. Shane Sachse, Maur Hill

4. Justin Miller, Oskaloosa

Linebackers

1. Karson Worthington, Jefferson County North

2. Carter Shaw, Maur Hill

3. Aidan Williams, Pleasant Ridge

4. Jayden Oswald, Horton

Defensive Backs

1. Caleb Worthington, Jefferson County North

2. Kolbran Korbelik, Maur Hill

3. Nathan Wilburn, Pleasant Ridge

Defensive Specialist

1. Hunter Plake, McLouth

Punter

1. Gunnar Koontz, ACCHS

---

Offensive Honorable Mentions – Gunnar Koontz, ACCHS , Trey Lockwood, Horton, Alex Browning, Jackson Heights, Blake Fowler, Jefferson County North, Dayton Flint, McLouth, Brody Mispagel, Maur Hill, Owen Meyer, Oskaloosa and Chase Wohlgemuth, Pleasant Ridge.