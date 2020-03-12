2020 All-Big 7 League Volleyball Teams
Three Royal Valley volleyball players and one Holton volleyball player were unanimously named to the Big Seven All-League volleyball team. Holton also had two players selected as honorable mentions.
Sabetha won the Big Seven League and the Class 3A volleyball championship title with an impressive 41-1 overall record. They won the league 14-0, and the Lady Bluejays’ only loss was to Royal Valley in a non-league tournament.
Nemaha Central (11-3) took second in the league, followed by RV (10-4), Hiawatha (8-6), Perry-Lecompton (7-7), Holton (4-10), Jefferson West (2-12) and Riverside (0-14).
Both RV and Holton competed in the championship match in their respective sub-state tournaments, with RV falling to Sabetha in three sets and Holton falling to Wamego in three sets.
Lady Panthers unanimously named to the all-league team include seniors Ivy Fink, Morgan Harvey and Emma McKinsey.
Fink was a first team all-league pick her entire high school career (2017-2020). This is the third year that both Harvey and McKinsey have been all-league picks.
Holton senior Saydee Tanking was a unanimous pick for the all-league team this year. This is Tanking’s first time selected for the all-league team.
Additional members of this year’s all-league team include:
* Junior Sarah Madsen of Hiawatha (unanimous selection).
* Senior Leah Renyer of Sabetha (unanimous selection).
* Junior Clara Lindstrom of Hiawatha.
* Sophomore Josie Delaney of Hiawatha.
* Sophomore Addy Holthaus of Nemaha Central.
* Senior Riley Rottinghaus of Nemaha Central.
* Senior Cassidy Corby of Nemaha Central.
* Junior Kaitlyn Hurd of Perry-Lecompton.
* Senior Melinna Schumann of Sabetha.
* Junior Emily Krebs of Sabetha.
Holton Wildcats Macey Gross, a junior, and Tes Young, a senior, were selected as honorable mentions.
Other area players selected as honorable mentions include:
* Junior Mallory Young of Jefferson West.
* Junior Mellany Roenne of Jefferson West.
* Junior Allyson Baker of Perry-Lecompton.
* Freshman Taylor Damme of Perry-Lecompton.
* Freshman Taylor Weishaar of Riverside.
* Senior Josephina Huff of Riverside.
* Senior Camryn Wessel of Sabetha.