2020 All-Big 7 League Volleyball Teams

T hree Royal Valley volleyball players and one Holton volleyball player were unanimously named to the Big Seven All-League volleyball team. Holton also had two players selected as honorable mentions.

Sabetha won the Big Seven League and the Class 3A volleyball championship title with an impressive 41-1 overall record. They won the league 14-0, and the Lady Bluejays’ only loss was to Royal Valley in a non-league tournament.

Nemaha Central (11-3) took second in the league, followed by RV (10-4), Hiawatha (8-6), Perry-Lecompton (7-7), Holton (4-10), Jefferson West (2-12) and Riverside (0-14).

Both RV and Holton competed in the championship match in their respective sub-state tournaments, with RV falling to Sabetha in three sets and Holton falling to Wamego in three sets.

Lady Panthers unanimously named to the all-league team include seniors Ivy Fink, Morgan Harvey and Emma McKinsey.

Fink was a first team all-league pick her entire high school career (2017-2020). This is the third year that both Harvey and McKinsey have been all-league picks.

Holton senior Saydee Tanking was a unanimous pick for the all-league team this year. This is Tanking’s first time selected for the all-league team.

Additional members of this year’s all-league team include:

* Junior Sarah Madsen of Hiawatha (unanimous selection).

* Senior Leah Renyer of Sabetha (unanimous selection).

* Junior Clara Lindstrom of Hiawatha.

* Sophomore Josie Delaney of Hiawatha.

* Sophomore Addy Holthaus of Nemaha Central.

* Senior Riley Rottinghaus of Nemaha Central.

* Senior Cassidy Corby of Nemaha Central.

* Junior Kaitlyn Hurd of Perry-Lecompton.

* Senior Melinna Schumann of Sabetha.

* Junior Emily Krebs of Sabetha.

Holton Wildcats Macey Gross, a junior, and Tes Young, a senior, were selected as honorable mentions.

Other area players selected as honorable mentions include:

* Junior Mallory Young of Jefferson West.

* Junior Mellany Roenne of Jefferson West.

* Junior Allyson Baker of Perry-Lecompton.

* Freshman Taylor Damme of Perry-Lecompton.

* Freshman Taylor Weishaar of Riverside.

* Senior Josephina Huff of Riverside.