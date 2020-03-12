2020 All-Big 7 League Football Teams

H olton High School senior Kon­nor Tannahill made his third straight appearance on the annual Big Seven All-League football team, while se­nior teammates Jordan Huntington and Canon Karn made repeat appear­ances on the all-league list for 2020, it has been reported.

For the third year in a row, Tan­nahill was named an All-League first-team running back after being named a first-team pick at running back during his sophomore and ju­nior years. Karn also was named a first-team running back pick after earning an honorable mention in the position last year, while Huntington was named to the first-team offen­sive line for the second year in a row.

Other Holton Wildcats making this year’s All-League team include senior Kale Purcell at quarterback and senior Carter Watkins on the of­fensive line, both as honorable men­tions. Royal Valley junior Will Kral­icek was also named an honorable mention offensive lineman.

On the defensive side, Tannahill was named first-team defensive line­man for the second year running, while Karn, named a first-team out­side linebacker on last year’s Al­l-League list, was named a first-team inside linebacker this year.

Other defensive first-team picks from Holton included senior Addison Hundley on the defensive line, senior Marcus Pruett as a defensive end and outside linebacker and Purcell as a defensive back. Royal Valley senior Kenny Bell was also named a first-team defensive back.

Holton and Sabetha were tied for second in the league with 4-1 league records, but Holton, at 9-1 and still active in the playoffs following Fri­day’s 42-6 sectional win over Fron­tenac, outranked 5-4 Sabetha, which went down in Week 9.

Perry-Lecompton was undefeated in the league this year and took the first league title in school history with only three league games; their overall record af­ter Friday was 10-1, following the Kaws’ 49-14 sectional win over Prairie View of LaCygne.

3A Royal Valley was winless in seven tries this year, three in the league and four in district play.

The full All-League List appears below.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: William Welch, Per­ry-Lecompton senior (1st); Zac Kramer, Nemaha Central junior (1st); Kobe Davis, Riverside junior (HM); Kale Purcell, Holton senior (HM).

Running back: Michael Gugel­man, Sabetha senior (1st); Thad Met­calfe, Perry-Lecompton senior (1st); Canon Karn and Konnor Tan­nahill, Holton seniors (1st).

Wide receiver: Parker Stone, Per­ry-Lecompton senior (1st); Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Bray Davies, Riverside senior (1st); Conner Hayes, Riverside senior (HM).

Tight end: Drew Schmelzle, Sa­betha senior (1st); Preston Gibson, Jefferson West senior (HM); Hunter Hess, Perry-Lecompton senior (HM).

Offensive line: Danny Saili, Jef­ferson West junior (1st); Nathan De­ters, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Hayden Robb and Sean Urban, Per­ry-Lecompton seniors (1st); Jordan Huntington, Holton senior (1st); Thadd Menold, Sabetha junior (HM); Bryson Hartley, Sabetha se­nior (HM); Carter Watkins, Holton senior (HM); Will Kralicek, Royal Valley junior (HM).

Kicker: Will Puerto, Sabetha ju­nior (1st); Josh Broxterman, Jeffer­son West senior (HM).

DEFENSE

Defensive line: Nathan Deters, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Kaleb Evans, Sabetha senior (1st); Addison Hundley and Konnor Tannahill, Holton seniors (1st); Danny Saili, Jefferson West junior (1st); Sean Ur­ban, Perry-Lecompton senior (1st); Wesley Monaghan, Perry-Lecomp­ton junior (HM); Xavier Stillman, Riverside senior (HM).

Defensive end/outside linebacker: Gage Palic, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Drew Schmelzle, Sabetha se­nior (1st); Jaxson Folks, Perry-Le­compton senior (1st); Marcus Pruett, Holton senior (1st).

Inside linebacker: Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton senior (1st); Thadd Menold, Sabetha junior (1st); Canon Karn, Holton senior (1st); Blake Stallbaumer, Nemaha Central sopho­more (HM); Todrick Duncan, River­side sophomore (HM); Ryley Besler, Perry-Lecompton senior (HM).

Defensive back: Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Noah Nonnast, Sabetha senior (1st); Kale Purcell, Holton senior (1st); Daw­son Williams and Thad Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton seniors (1st); Ken­ny Bell, Royal Valley senior (1st); Joel Bryan, Hiawatha junior (HM); Ashton Rockey, Hiawatha sopho­more (HM); Gavin Gudenkauf, Nemaha Central senior (HM); Nic Niehues, Sabetha senior (HM); Car­son Brading, Jefferson West senior (HM); Bray Davies, Riverside senior (HM).