2020 All-Big 7 League Football Teams
Holton High School senior Konnor Tannahill made his third straight appearance on the annual Big Seven All-League football team, while senior teammates Jordan Huntington and Canon Karn made repeat appearances on the all-league list for 2020, it has been reported.
For the third year in a row, Tannahill was named an All-League first-team running back after being named a first-team pick at running back during his sophomore and junior years. Karn also was named a first-team running back pick after earning an honorable mention in the position last year, while Huntington was named to the first-team offensive line for the second year in a row.
Other Holton Wildcats making this year’s All-League team include senior Kale Purcell at quarterback and senior Carter Watkins on the offensive line, both as honorable mentions. Royal Valley junior Will Kralicek was also named an honorable mention offensive lineman.
On the defensive side, Tannahill was named first-team defensive lineman for the second year running, while Karn, named a first-team outside linebacker on last year’s All-League list, was named a first-team inside linebacker this year.
Other defensive first-team picks from Holton included senior Addison Hundley on the defensive line, senior Marcus Pruett as a defensive end and outside linebacker and Purcell as a defensive back. Royal Valley senior Kenny Bell was also named a first-team defensive back.
Holton and Sabetha were tied for second in the league with 4-1 league records, but Holton, at 9-1 and still active in the playoffs following Friday’s 42-6 sectional win over Frontenac, outranked 5-4 Sabetha, which went down in Week 9.
Perry-Lecompton was undefeated in the league this year and took the first league title in school history with only three league games; their overall record after Friday was 10-1, following the Kaws’ 49-14 sectional win over Prairie View of LaCygne.
3A Royal Valley was winless in seven tries this year, three in the league and four in district play.
The full All-League List appears below.
OFFENSE
Quarterback: William Welch, Perry-Lecompton senior (1st); Zac Kramer, Nemaha Central junior (1st); Kobe Davis, Riverside junior (HM); Kale Purcell, Holton senior (HM).
Running back: Michael Gugelman, Sabetha senior (1st); Thad Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton senior (1st); Canon Karn and Konnor Tannahill, Holton seniors (1st).
Wide receiver: Parker Stone, Perry-Lecompton senior (1st); Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Bray Davies, Riverside senior (1st); Conner Hayes, Riverside senior (HM).
Tight end: Drew Schmelzle, Sabetha senior (1st); Preston Gibson, Jefferson West senior (HM); Hunter Hess, Perry-Lecompton senior (HM).
Offensive line: Danny Saili, Jefferson West junior (1st); Nathan Deters, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Hayden Robb and Sean Urban, Perry-Lecompton seniors (1st); Jordan Huntington, Holton senior (1st); Thadd Menold, Sabetha junior (HM); Bryson Hartley, Sabetha senior (HM); Carter Watkins, Holton senior (HM); Will Kralicek, Royal Valley junior (HM).
Kicker: Will Puerto, Sabetha junior (1st); Josh Broxterman, Jefferson West senior (HM).
DEFENSE
Defensive line: Nathan Deters, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Kaleb Evans, Sabetha senior (1st); Addison Hundley and Konnor Tannahill, Holton seniors (1st); Danny Saili, Jefferson West junior (1st); Sean Urban, Perry-Lecompton senior (1st); Wesley Monaghan, Perry-Lecompton junior (HM); Xavier Stillman, Riverside senior (HM).
Defensive end/outside linebacker: Gage Palic, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Drew Schmelzle, Sabetha senior (1st); Jaxson Folks, Perry-Lecompton senior (1st); Marcus Pruett, Holton senior (1st).
Inside linebacker: Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton senior (1st); Thadd Menold, Sabetha junior (1st); Canon Karn, Holton senior (1st); Blake Stallbaumer, Nemaha Central sophomore (HM); Todrick Duncan, Riverside sophomore (HM); Ryley Besler, Perry-Lecompton senior (HM).
Defensive back: Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central senior (1st); Noah Nonnast, Sabetha senior (1st); Kale Purcell, Holton senior (1st); Dawson Williams and Thad Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton seniors (1st); Kenny Bell, Royal Valley senior (1st); Joel Bryan, Hiawatha junior (HM); Ashton Rockey, Hiawatha sophomore (HM); Gavin Gudenkauf, Nemaha Central senior (HM); Nic Niehues, Sabetha senior (HM); Carson Brading, Jefferson West senior (HM); Bray Davies, Riverside senior (HM).
Punter: Kaden Dillon, Sabetha senior (1st).