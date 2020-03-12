2020 All-Area Girls Cross County Teams

T he fourth annual Holton Recorder All-Area girls cross country team this year awards first team, second team and honorable mentions.

The Jackson Heights Cobras had one girl runner - Annie Allen - qualify for the Class 1A state cross country meet this year.

Here’s the All-Area picks:

1st Team Girls

*Annie Allen , Jackson Heights - is a three-time All-Area selection.

In 2018 she was a 2018 All-Northeast Kansas League by placing fifth place with a time of 21:25.91.

She was also a 2018 Class 2A State Meet Qualifier by placing eighth at the 2018 Class 2A Regional Meet with a time of 22:18.97.

She placed 30th at the 2018 Class 2A State Meet with a time of 22:23.3.

In 2019 she was a 2019 All-Northeast Kansas League Runner Up by placing second with a time of 21:46.

She was also a 2019 Class 2A State Meet Qualifier by placing sixth at the 2019 Class 2A Regional Meet with a time of 21:48.32.

She placed 18th at the 2019 Class 2A State Meet with a time of 21:19.40.

At the 2020 Northeast Kansas League Meet, Allen finished in first place with a time of 21:02.56.

In 2020, she finished in fifth place a the Class 1A regional meet with a time of 21:52.96.

At the 2020 Class 1A girls state meet at Victoria-Sand Plum Nature Trail, Allen finished in 13th place and medaled with a time of 21:45.5.

*Cheyenne Hittle , Royal Valley - is a two-time All-Area selection.

She placed 13th at the 2019 Big 7 League Meet with a time of 24:09.28.

She placed 23rd at the 2019 Class 3A Regional Meet with a time of 23:30.36.

At the 2020 Big 7 League Meet , Hittle finished in sixth place with a time of 22:39.47.

In 2020, she finished in 12th place a the Class 3A regional meet with a time of 21:57.70.

*Piper Robinson , Holton -is a one-time All-Area selection.

In the 2020 Big 7 League Meet, Robinson finished in ninth place with a time of 23:14.44.

At the 2020 Class 4A regional meet, she finished in 31st place with a time of 22:18.13.

*Hannah Ent , Holton - is a four-time All-Area selection.

In 2017 she placed 13th at the 2017 Big 7 League Meet with a time of 21:58.

In 2018 she was a 2018 All-Big 7 League by placing seventh with a time of 20:31.31.

She placed 25th at the 2018 Class 3A Regional Meet with at time of 23:09.53.

In 2019 she was a 2019 All-Big 7 League by placing third with a time of 22:42.84.

She placed 34th at the Class 4A Regional Meet with a time of 22:40.84.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, Ent finished in 11th place with a time of 23:25.12.

At the 2020 Class 4A regional meet, she finished in 34th place with a time of 22:23.97.

*Shanokwe Price , Royal Valley – is a one-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, Price finished in 14th place with a time of 24:18.22.

At the 2020 Class 3A regional meet, she finished in 27th place with a time of 23:46.22.

*Amanda Smith , Royal Valley – is a one-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, A. Smith finished in 19th place with a time of 25:19.72.

At the 2020 Class 3A regional meet, she finished in 30th place with a time of 24:05.48.

*Shelby Phillips , Jackson Heights - is a four-time All-County selection.

In 2017 she was a 2017 All-Northeast Kansas League Runner Up by placing second with a time of 22:08.03.

She was a 2017 Class 2A State Qualifer with a time of 22:37.78.

She placed 34th at the 2017 Class 2A State Meet with a time of 22:55.40.

In 2018 She was a 2018 All-Northeast Kansas League by placing seventh with a time of 22:36.97.

She placed 13th at the 2018 Class 2A Regional Meet with a time of 23:31.11.

In 2019 she was a 2019 All-Northeast Kansas League by placing eighth with a time of 23:38.56.

She placed 19th place at the 2019 Class 2A Regional Meet with a time of 23:39.84.

At the 2020 NEKL (Northeast Kansas League) Meet, Phillips finished in 13th place with a time of 23:55.31.

In 2020, she finished in 23rd place a the Class 1A regional meet with a time of 24:24.06.

2nd Team Girls

*Sydney Stithem , Royal Valley – is a one-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, Stithem finished in 20th place with a time of 25:25.70.

At the 2020 Class 3A regional meet, she finished in 31st place with a time of 24:10.56.

*Grace Selley , Holton – is a one-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, Selley finished in 21st place with a time of 25:29.91.

At the 2020 Class 4A regional meet, she finished in 50th place with a time of 25:19.19.

*Catrina Smith , Royal Valley – is a one-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Class 3A regional meet, C. Smith finished in 42nd place with a time of 25:25.73.

*Breauna Jewell , Royal Valley – is a one-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, Jewell finished in 24th place with a time of 25:46.35.

At the 2020 Class 3A regional meet, she finished in 48th place with a time of 26:05.25.

*Paige Deneault, Jackson Heights – is a one-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Northeast Kansas League, Deneault finished in 26th place with a time of 26:14.44.

At the 2020 Class 1A regional meet, she finished in 40th place with a time of 27:34.34.

*Rylie Nichols , Wetmore – is a first-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Twin Valley League meet, Nichols finished in 23rd place with a time of 27:11.00.

*Skyler Mann, Jackson Heights – is a one-time All-Area selection.

At the Northeast Kansas League meet, Mann finished in 33rd place with a time of 28:49.56.

At the 2020 Class 1A regional meet, she finished in 49th place with a time of 29:11.93.

Honorable Mentions

*Paige Paxton , Holton – is a two-time All-Area selection.

In 2018 at the Big 7 League meet, Paxton finished in 23rd place with a time of 22:36.67.

In 2018 at the Class 4A regional meet, she finished in 52nd place with a time of 25:05.91.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, Paxton finished in 26th place with a time of 26:09.72.

At the 2020 Class 4A regional meet, she finished in 51st place with a time of 25:40.28.

*Callie Coleman , Royal Valley – is a first-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Class 3A regional meet, Coleman finished in 51st place with a time of 236:41.21.

*Grace Gallagher , Holton – is a first-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, Gallagher finished in 23rd place with a time of 25:45.01.

At the 2020 Class 4A regional meet, she finished in 52nd place with a time of 26:50.14.

*Grace Utz , Holton – is a one-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, Utz finished in 29th place with a time of 26:37.16.

At the 2020 Class 4A regional meet, she finished in 53rd place with a time of 26:51.66.

*Katelyn Ingels, Holton – is a first-time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Big 7 League meet, Ingels finished in 27th place with a time of 26:14.94.

At the 2020 Class 4A regional meet, she finished in 54th place with a time of 26:56.43.

*Cheyenne Hewitt , Jackson Heights – is a first time All-Area selection.

At the 2020 Northeast Kansas League meet, Hewitt finished in 35th place with a time of 29:08.75.

At the 2020 Class 1A regional meet, she finished in 53rd place with a time of 29:44.70.