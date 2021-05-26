The Wetmore Cardinals girls and boys track teams traveled to Washington County on Thursday, May 13 for the 2020-2021 Twin Valley League Track Meet.

The results were as follows:

Girls Team Scores

1. Frankfort 92 points; 2. Doniphan West 85 points; 3. Valley Heights 77 points; 4. Hanover 66 points; 5. Clifton-Clyde 65 points; 6. Blue Valley-Randolph 58 points; 7. Washington County 32 points; 8. Centralia 29.5 points; 9. Onaga 20 points; 10. Linn 17 points; 11. Troy 8.5 points; 12. Axtell 4 points and 13. Wetmore 2 points.

Shot Put

1. Emma Yungeber, Valley Heights 40'02”.

Discus Throw

1. Emma Yungeber, Valley Heights 121'05”.

5. Reagan Osterhaus, Wetmore 105'06”.

Javelin Throw

1. Emma Yungeberg, Valley Heights 138'08.5”.

Long Jump

1. Landry Zoeller, Blue Valley-Randolph 16'10.25”.

17. Taylor Fillmore, Wetmore 12'10.5”.

Triple Jump

1. Landry Zoeller, Blue Valley-Randolph 35'05”.

11. Taylor Fillmore, Wetmore 29'06”.

High Jump

1. Raegan Becker, Centralia 5'02”.

Pole Vault

1. Maggie Armstrong, Frankfort 10'01”.

100-Meter Hurdles

1. Camyrn Boykin, Washington County 17.22.

100-Meter Dash

1. Landry Zoeller, Blue Valley-Randolph 13.38.

200-Meter Dash

1. Landry Zoeller, Blue Valley-Randolph 27.89.

4x800-Meter Relay

1. Doniphan West 10:20.40.

1600-Meter Run

1. Elle Williams, Doniphan West 5:48.01.

4x100-Meter Relay

1. Frankfort 52.66.

400-Meter Dash

1. Hattie Gros, Frankfort 1:04.46.

300-Meter Hurdles

1. Ella Steinbrock, Clifton-Clyde 50.53.

800-Meter Run

1. Elle Williams, Doniphan West 2:26.31.

3200-Meter Run

1. Chloe Clevenger, Doniphan West 13:24.

4x400-Meter Relay

1. Valley Heights 4:17.87.

Boys Team Scores

1. Hanover 101 points; 2. Centralia 72.5 points; 3. Valley Heights 66 points; 4. Clifton-Clyde 61 points; 5. Axtell 45.5 points; 6. Doniphan West 42 points 7. Washington County 37 points; 8. Frankfort 34 points; 9. Wetmore 27 points; 10. Onaga 25 points; 11. Blue Valley-Randolph 23 points; 12. Linn 16 points and 13. Troy 5 points.

Shot Put

1. Jake Yungeberg, Valley Heights 44'07.75”.

Discus Throw

1. Nathaniel Tice , Washington County 129'07”.

14. Kyler Wommack, Wetmore 80'07”.

Javelin Throw

1. Ian Haverkamp, Centralia 163'01”.

10. Kyler Wommack, Wetmore 113'00.5”.

Long Jump

1. Colin Jueneman, Hanover 22'08”.

7. Storm Hackler, Wetmore 18'10.25”.

Triple Jump

1. Emmitt Jueneman, Hanover 44'04”.

6. Jacob Carls, Wetmore 39'03.

10. Storm Hackler, Wetmore 35'11”.

High Jump

1. Braelan Stallbaumer, Hanover 6'02”.

Pole Vault

1. Derek Ronnebaum, Centralia 12'.

110-Meter Hurdles

1. Casey Myers, Onaga 17.56.

100-Meter Dash

1. Colin Jueneman, Hanover 11.38.

200-Meter Dash

1. Trent Spiker, Doniphan West 23.34.

4x800-Meter Relay

1. Axtell 8:59.27.

2. Wetmore 9:10.77.

1600-Meter Run

1. Mitchell Buessing, Axtell 5:06.58.

8. Dierk Hanzlicek, Wetmore 5:46.26.

4x100-Meter Relay

1. Frankfort 45.39.

400-Meter Dash

1. Trent Spiker Doniphan West 52.50.

300-Meter Hurdles

1. Jacob Klipp, Hanover 43.10.

800-Meter Run

1. Jacob Jueneman, Hanover 2:07.05.

3200-Meter Run

1. Eric Bloom, Wetmore 11:02.36.

2. Colby Hanzlicek, Wetmore 11:02.62.

4x400-Meter Relay

1. Hanover 3:40.01.