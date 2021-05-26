2020-2021 Northeast Kansas League Track Meet

Five Jackson Heights student-ath­letes and one from Atchison County Community High School earned Northeast Kansas League champion track and field honors last Thursday at the NEK League meet.

The Cobra track teams hosted this year’s meet, where the boys and girls teams both finished second to Jeffer­son County North.

On the boys’ side, Heights junior Daniel Little brought home league champion honors in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs, setting new league records in both events, Cobra Head Track Coach Denise Visocsky re­ported.

Little’s 2:02.59 finish in the 800m run bested the previous record of 2:02.99, set by Heights alumnus Dal­ton Chartier in 2017, while his 4:37.53 finish in the 1600m run took down the previous record of 4:43.60, also set in 2017 by Pleasant Ridge’s Luke Oatney.

League championships were also won by ju­nior Jason Bosley in the triple jump and junior Grant Amon in the javelin throw. Bosley contrib­uted more points to the Cobra total with a second-place finish in the long jump and a third-place finish in the high jump, while Amon added a third-place finish in the long jump.

Also for the Cobras, senior Taylor Wamego finished second in the shot put and fifth in the javelin, freshman Nate Linck finished third in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs, sopho­more Teagan Binkley took second in the pole vault and junior Ian Ander­son earned points in the hurdle events.

Senior Amaya Marlatt and fresh­man Dawson Cochren earned league champion titles for the Cobra girls team, Marlatt out-throwing the com­petition in the javelin and Cochren taking first place in the discus.

Cochren also added a third-place finish in the shot put, while Marlatt anchored the 4x400m relay team to a third-place finish. Also adding points were junior Annie Allen, second in the 1,600-meter run; sophomore Re­bekah Hutfles, second in discus and fifth in shot put; senior Sarah Mar­shall, second in javelin and fourth in long jump; junior Shelby Fox, third in the pole vault; and Mallori Mul­roy, medaling in both hurdle events.

Atchison County’s boys team fin­ished in fifth place, anchored by ju­nior Keegan Lott’s first-place finish­es in the shot put and discus, as well as performances from the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams, while the girls team finished ninth overall.

Girls team scores: 1. Jefferson Co. North 196, 2. Jackson Heights 86, 3. Pleasant Ridge 83, 4. McLouth 65, 5. Horton 44, 6. Maur Hill-Mount Academy 31, 7. Valley Falls 17, 8. Oskaloosa 13, 9. Atchison County 4.

Boys team scores: 1. Jefferson Co. North 139, 2. Jackson Heights 124, 3. McLouth 67, 4. Valley Falls 62, 5. Atchison County 56, 6. Pleas­ant Ridge 52, 7. Maur Hill 49, 8. Horton 5, 9. Oskaloosa 2.

Girls individual results

100m dash: 1. E. Schwinn (PR) 12.58.

200m dash: 1. M. Soto (Hor.) 27.02.

400m dash: 1. K. Robertson (JCN) 1:03.68.

800m run: 1. J. Renk (JCN) 2:38.85, 9. L. Pantle (AC) 3:05.15, 12. B. McAlexander (AC) 3:19.22.

1600m run: 1. J. Renk (JCN) 5:52.66, 2. A. Allen (JH) 5:53.06, 9. J. Caplinger (AC) 7:04.28.

3200m run: 1. R. Clark (McL) 13:03.41.

100m hurdles: 1. E. Schwinn (PR) 15.83, 5. M. Mulroy (JH) 18.90, 6. D. Minton (AC) 21.00.

300m hurdles: 1. E. Schwinn (PR) 47.90, 3. A. Marlatt (JH) 52.52, 4. M. Mulroy (JH) 53.65, 5. D. Minton (AC) 1:01.96.

4x100m relay: 1. Jefferson Co. North 52:43, 5. Jackson Heights (K. Dieckmann, S. Marshall, M. Mulroy, D. Cochren) 55.81, 6. Atchison County (A. Schletzbaum, M. Smith, N. Noor, M. Gill) 55.90.

4x400m relay: 1. Jefferson Co. North 4:30.00, 3. Jackson Heights (K. Dieckmann, A. Marlatt, A. Allen, M. Mulroy) 4:55.11.

4x800m relay: 1. McLouth 11:06.91.

High jump: 1. A. Manville (JCN) 5’4.

Pole vault: 1. E. Miller (JCN) 8’0, 3. S. Fox (JH) 7’6.

Long jump: 1. M. Soto (Hor.) 16’3.5, 4. S. Marshall (JH) 14’5.

Triple jump: 1. H. Baniewicz (MH) 32’11.5.

Shot put: 1. M. Ernzen (PR) 32’8, 3. D. Cochren (JH) 32’0.5, 4. A. Montgomery (JH) 30’, 5. R. Hutfles (JH) 29’10.

Discus: 1. D. Cochren (JH) 104’11, 2. R. Hutfles (JH) 97’10.

Javelin: 1. A. Marlatt (JH) 115’7, 2. S. Marshall (JH) 112’11.

Boys individual results

100m dash: 1. J. Kramer (JCN) 11.08, 4. K. Courter (AC) 11.62, 6. A. Browning (JH) 12.00.

200m dash: 1. Z. Evans (VF) 23.61, 4. A. Browning (JH) 24.68.

400m dash: 1. J. Hernandez (MH) 52.18, 4. W. Bacon (JH) 55.74, 6. L. Perry (JH) 56.95.

800m run: 1. D. Little (JH) 2:02.59, 5. H. Forbes (AC) 2:16.41, 6. L. Perry (JH) 2:18.22, 19. E. Ramirez (AC) 2:57.56.

1600m run: 1. D. Little (JH) 4:37.53, 3. N. Linck (JH) 5:01.44, 7. H. Forbes (AC) 5:18.34, 9. L. Rose (AC) 5:28.75, 17. L. Burge (JH) 6:32.41.

3200m run: 1. G. Forsberg (McL) 10:56.08, 3. N. Linck (JH) 11:31.72.

110m hurdles: 1. C. Wohlgemuth (PR) 16.11, 3. I. Anderson (JH) 17.27, 4. B. Lee (AC) 17.40.

300m hurdles: 1. C. Wohlgemuth (PR) 41.65, 3. D. Mock (JH) 44.99, 4. I. Anderson (JH) 45.00, 6. B. Lee (AC) 46.58.

4x100m relay: 1. Jefferson Co. North 44.90, 4. Atchison County (H. Forbes, C. Myers, T. Crossland, K. Courter) 46.96, 5. Jackson Heights (A. Browning, G. Amon, W. Bacon, D. Mock) 47.34.

4x400m relay: 1. Maur Hill 3:36.09.

4x800m relay: 1. McLouth 8:56.41, 4. Atchison County (H. Forbes, M. Worley, L. Rose, B. Rush) 9:38.25.

High jump: 1. N. Hawk (VF) 6’4, 3. J. Bosley (JH) 6’0, 6. D. Mock (JH) 5’6.

Pole vault: 1. C. Worthington (JCN) 10’6, 2. T. Binkley (JH) 10’0, 4. W. Rollins (JH) 9’0.

Long jump: 1. J. Kramer (JCN) 20’8.25, 2. J. Bosley (JH) 19’4.5, 3. G. Amon (JH) 19’2.25, 4. K. Courter (AC) 19’0.25.

Triple jump: 1. J. Bosley (JH) 39’1.75, 3. M. Worley (AC) 38’1.

Shot put: 1. K. Lott (AC) 48’5, 2. T. Wamego (JH) 45’10, 7. C. Myers (AC) 38’7.

Discus: 1. K. Lott (AC) 147’10, 5. A. Lott (AC) 108’2.5, 6. C. Myers (AC) 107’4.