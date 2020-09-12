2020-2021 KWCA Girls and Boys Wrestling Rankings Dec. 8, 2020
The KWCA (Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association) has announced its 2020-2021 girls and boys wrestling rankings.
Girls Team Rankings
1. Washburn Rural
2. Paola
3. Great Bend
4. Lakin
5. Pratt
6. Abilene
7. Council Grove
8. Kansas City-Piper
9. Lawrence Free State
10. Independence
Girls Individual Rankings
138-Pounds
1. Sara Lake, Kansas City-Piper
2. Xara Bacci, Andover Central
3. Gianna Culbert, Burlingame
4. Cheyenne Blackwood, Valley Center
5. Maya Ogden, Royal Valley
6. Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake
191-Pounds
1. Dajia Anderson, Washburn Rural
2. Holly Covert, Tonganoxie
3. Tannah Forbes, ACCHS
4. Alicia Martin, Olathe North
5. Maddi Miller, Nickerson
6. Trinity Ervin, Emporia
Boys Rankings
Class 321A Team Rankings
1. Hoxie
2. Republic County
3. Beloit
4. Norton
5. Osage City
6. Larned
7. Eureka
8. Hoisington
9. ACCHS
10. Goodland
Class 321A Individual Rankings
132-Pounds
1. Drew Bell, Hoxie
2. Kai Allen, Silver Lake
3. Tyler Schoenberger, Oakley
4. Mason Scholz, ACCHS
5. Gatlin Hoch, Larned
6. Quinten Heady, Erie
138-Pounds
1. Layne Hurla, Rossville
2. Drew Bretz, Hoxie
3. Jacob Windholz, Russell
4. Brodie Paige, ACCHS
5. Reece Grafel, Oberlin
6. Matthew Reynolds, Douglass
152-Pounds
1. Brent Escareno, Eureka
2. Jordan Bachman, Hillsboro
3. Bryce Eck, Uniontown
4. Colby Smith, ACCHS
5. Sam Twombly, Rossville
6. Owen Thiel, Remington
Class 4A Team Rankings
1. Chanute
2. Andale
3. Tonganoxie
4. Pratt
5. Colby
6. Augusta
7. Fort Scott
8. Ottawa
9. Holton
10. Rose Hill
113-Pounds
1. Kolton Misener, Chanute
2. Jake Barnes, Holton
3. Ryan Pankov, Paola
4. Sajen Kemling, Concordia
5. Treyton Pelnar, McPherson
6. Dalton Weber, Pratt
195-Pounds
1. Konnor Tannahill, Holton
2. Brandon Martin, Tonganoxie
3. Hunter Huber, Pratt
4. Mitchell House, Labette County
5. Jacob Money, Augusta
6. Jared Ferguson, Ottawa