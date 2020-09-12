2020-2021 KWCA Girls and Boys Wrestling Rankings Dec. 8, 2020

The KWCA (Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association) has announced its 2020-2021 girls and boys wrestling rankings.

Girls Team Rankings

1. Washburn Rural

2. Paola

3. Great Bend

4. Lakin

5. Pratt

6. Abilene

7. Council Grove

8. Kansas City-Piper

9. Lawrence Free State

10. Independence

Girls Individual Rankings

138-Pounds

1. Sara Lake, Kansas City-Piper

2. Xara Bacci, Andover Central

3. Gianna Culbert, Burlingame

4. Cheyenne Blackwood, Valley Center

5. Maya Ogden, Royal Valley

6. Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake

191-Pounds

1. Dajia Anderson, Washburn Rural

2. Holly Covert, Tonganoxie

3. Tannah Forbes, ACCHS

4. Alicia Martin, Olathe North

5. Maddi Miller, Nickerson

6. Trinity Ervin, Emporia

Boys Rankings

Class 321A Team Rankings

1. Hoxie

2. Republic County

3. Beloit

4. Norton

5. Osage City

6. Larned

7. Eureka

8. Hoisington

9. ACCHS

10. Goodland

Class 321A Individual Rankings

132-Pounds

1. Drew Bell, Hoxie

2. Kai Allen, Silver Lake

3. Tyler Schoenberger, Oakley

4. Mason Scholz, ACCHS

5. Gatlin Hoch, Larned

6. Quinten Heady, Erie

138-Pounds

1. Layne Hurla, Rossville

2. Drew Bretz, Hoxie

3. Jacob Windholz, Russell

4. Brodie Paige, ACCHS

5. Reece Grafel, Oberlin

6. Matthew Reynolds, Douglass

152-Pounds

1. Brent Escareno, Eureka

2. Jordan Bachman, Hillsboro

3. Bryce Eck, Uniontown

4. Colby Smith, ACCHS

5. Sam Twombly, Rossville

6. Owen Thiel, Remington

Class 4A Team Rankings

1. Chanute

2. Andale

3. Tonganoxie

4. Pratt

5. Colby

6. Augusta

7. Fort Scott

8. Ottawa

9. Holton

10. Rose Hill

113-Pounds

1. Kolton Misener, Chanute

2. Jake Barnes, Holton

3. Ryan Pankov, Paola

4. Sajen Kemling, Concordia

5. Treyton Pelnar, McPherson

6. Dalton Weber, Pratt

195-Pounds

1. Konnor Tannahill, Holton

2. Brandon Martin, Tonganoxie

3. Hunter Huber, Pratt

4. Mitchell House, Labette County

5. Jacob Money, Augusta

6. Jared Ferguson, Ottawa