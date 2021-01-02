2020-2021 KSHSAA Wrestling Post Season Changes

K SHSAA (Kansas High School Activities Association) has announced some changes to the 2020-2021 high school wrestling post-season format.

In support of providing a safe post-season, the KSHSAA Executive Board passed the following changes to the 2021 post-season wrestling format.

The changes were made to conduct smaller tournament events and to create fewer potential COVID-19 exposures and more regionally based tournaments, just as the guidance has been established for the regular season.

In addition, the KSHSAA continues to encourage and expect social distancing and the wearing of masks, as stated in board policy.

Furthermore, these changes have led to the post-season qualifying tournaments starting earlier then what has been posted in the wrestling manual.

In addition, girls wrestling has now been split into two divisions for the 2021 season. These two divisions are called Division I (6A and 5A combined) and Division II (4A, 3A, 2A and 1A combined).

2021 POST-SEASON FORMAT

DISTRICTS: First qualifying event for Girls Division I, Girls Division II, Boys Class 4A and Boys Class 3-2-1A

1. There will be eight sites developed for each division and classification. Each tournament will be numbered 1-8. (Example: District 1, District 2, District 3, District 4, District 5, District 6, District 7, District 8)

2. This tournament will be held in one day.

3. Girls Division I and II will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

4. Boys Class 4A and 3-2-1A will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

5. The top four finishers in each weight class will qualify for the next qualifying tournament, which will be called regionals and each qualifying wrestler will receive a medal.

6. Each bracket will be seeded according to the criteria listed in the wrestling manual.

REGIONALS: This is the first qualifying tournament for Boy’s Class 6A and 5A. This is the second qualifying tournament for the other divisions and classifications.

1. There will be four sites developed for each division and classification. Each tournament will be numbered 1-4. (Example: Regional 1, Regional 2, Regional 3, Regional 4)

2. The tournament will be held in one day.

3. Boys classifications will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

4. Girls divisions will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

5. The top four finishers in each weight class will qualify for the next qualifying tournament, which will be called sub-state and each qualifying wrestler will receive a medal.

6. The tournament is an 8-person bracket.

7. The Boys class 6A and 5A tournaments will be seeded. The other brackets are set from the district qualifying.

8. Girls Division I and II, Boys Class 4A and 3-2-1A will have the following matchups from districts:

a. Regional 1 = District 1 and 2 qualifiers.

b. Regional 2 = District 3 and 4 qualifiers.

c. Regional 3 = District 5 and 6 qualifiers.

d. Regional 4 = District 7 and 8 qualifiers.

SUB-STATE: This is the second qualifying tournament for Boys Class 6A and 5A and the third qualifying tournament for Girl’s Division I, Girls Division II, Boys Class 4A and Boy’s Class 3-2-1A.

1. There will be two sites developed for each division and classification. Each tournament will be numbered 1-2. (Example: Sub-State 1 and Sub-State 2).

2. The tournament will be held in one day.

3. Girls Division I and II tournaments will be held on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

4. All Boys Classification tournaments will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

5. The top four finishers in each weight class will qualify for the STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT.

6. The tournament is an eight-person bracket.

7. The brackets are set from the regional qualifying.

8. Each sub-state tournament will have the following matchups from regionals.

a. Sub-State I = Regional 1 and 2 qualifiers.

b. Sub-State 2 = Regional 3 and 4 qualifiers.

State Wrestling Sites:

Girls

Class 6A – TBD

Class 5A – TBD

Class 4A – Class 1A – Salina-Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Boys

Class 6A – Park City-Hartman Arena

Class 5A – Park City-Hartman Arena

Class 4A – Salina-Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Class 321A – Fort Hays State University-Gross Memorial Coliseum