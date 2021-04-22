2020-2021 KSHSAA State Wrestling

T he 2020-2021 high school wrestling season came to an end recently at KSHSAA State Wrestling Tournaments. Out of the 10 local wrestlers who competed this past weekend, nine medaled at their respective tournaments and weight classes and two were state champions, Tannah Forbes from ACCHS and Konnor Tannahill from Holton.

In the Girls Division II Class 4A-Class 1A, state medalist were: Macey Gross from Holton (fourth place in the 126-pound weight class), Maya Ogden from Royal Valley (sixth place in the 138-pound weight class) and Tannah Forbes from ACCHS (state champion in the 191-pound weight class).

In the Class 4A boys, state medalist were: Tucker Gilliland from Holton (sixth place in the 106-pound weight class), Jake Barnes from Holton (fifth place in the 120-pound weight class), Jayden Fletcher from Holton (fourth place in the 152-pound weight class), Konnor Tannahill from Holton (state champion in the 195-pound weight class) and Dalton Roush from Holton (fourth place in the 220-pound weight class).

In the Class 321A boys, state medalist was: Mason Scholz from ACCHS (second place in the 132-pound weight class)

Girls Division II Class 4A – Class 1A Team Scores

1. Baldwin 54.5 pts., 2. Pratt 49 pts., 3. Paola 46 pts., 4. Wellington 39 pts., 5. Fort Scott 34 pts, 5. Rossville 34 pts.,7. Lakin 33 pts., 8. Abilene 32 pts., 8. Burlington 32 pts., 8. Oakley 32 pts., 11. Ellis 27 pts., 12. Buhler 26 pts., 12. Smoky Valley 26 pts., 12. Mulvane 26 pts., 12. Silver Lake 26 pts., 16. Ottawa 25 pts., 16. Circle 25 pts., 18. ACCHS 24 pts. , 18. Mission Valley 24 pts., 20. Douglass 23 pts., 21. Council Grove 22 pts., 22. Hoisington 21 pts., 23. Independence 20 pts.,23. Marysville 20 pts., 23. Winfield 20 pts., 26. Chapman 18 pts., 26. Larned 18 pts., 26. Tonganoxie 18 pts., 26. Trego Community 18 pts., 30. Nickerson 17 pts., 31. Columbus 16 pts., 31. McPherson 16 pts., 31. Oskaloosa 16 pts., 34. Fredonia 14 pts., 34. Hoxie 14 pts., 36. Holton 12 pts. , 37. Sabetha 11 pts., 38. Burlingame 10 pts., 39. Smith Center 9 pts., 40. Rawlins County 8 pts., 41. Coffeyville-Field Kindley 7 pts., 42. Augusta 6 pts., 42. Chanute 6 pts., 42. Eureka 6 pts.

45. Royal Valley 5 pts. , 46. Cimarron 4 pts.,46. Colby 4 pts., 46. Prairie View 4 pts., 49. Ell Saline 0 pts., 49. Phillipsburg 0 pts. and 49. Plainville 0 pts.

Holton

126 – Macey Gross (20-8) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Mikayla Konrade (Winfield) defeated Gross (Holton) by fall 3:35.

Cons. Round 1 – Gross (Holton) defeated Payton Woody (Pratt) by fall 4:53.

Cons. Semi – Gross (Holton) defeated Haley Cranwell (Ellis) by major decision 17-4.

3rd Place Match – Layla Tindle (Fredonia) defeated Gross (Holton) by ultimate tie-breaker 3-2.

Royal Valley

138 – Maya Ogden (23-3) placed 6th and scored 5.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ogden (Royal Valley) defeated Kaileigh Morrison (Rawlins County) by decision 8-3.

Semifinal – Courtney Holt (Towanda-Circle) defeated Ogden (Royal Valley) by decision 14-10.

Cons. Semi – Audrey Darnell (Baldwin) defeated Ogden (Royal Valley) by decision 3-0.

5th Place Match – Morrison (Rawlins County) defeated Ogden (Royal Valley) by decision 4-2.

ACCHS

191 – Tannah Forbes (9-3) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Forbes (ACCHS) defeated Payton Sholander (Douglass) by fall 2:42.

Semifinal – Forbes (ACCHS) defeated Maddi Miller (Nickerson) by decision 14-11.

1st Place Match – Forbes (ACCHS) defeated Holly Colvert (Tonganoxie) by fall 5:37.

Class 4A Boys Team Scores

1. Andale 115.5 pts., 2. Chanute 113 pts., 3. Tonganoxie 82.5 pts., 4. Fort Scott 76 pts., 5. Holton 58 pts. , 6. Augusta 55 pts., 7. Rose Hill 51.5 pts., 8. Colby 48 pts., 9. Frontenac 47.5 pts., 10. Pratt 41 pts., 11. Mulvane 38 pts., 12. Ottawa 37 pts., 13. Scott Community 33 pts., 14. Louisburg 30 pts.

15. Coffeyville-Field Kindley 29 pts., 16. Abilene 28 pts., 17. Eudora 26 pts., 18. Perry-Lecompton 25 pts., 19. Buhler 23.5 pts., 20. Concordia 22 pts., 20. Ulysses 22 pts., 22. Clay Center 20 pts., 23. Larned 18 pts., 24. Wamego 13 pts., 25. Burlington 11 pts., 26. Winfield 10 pts., 27. Baldwin 8 pts., 28. Hayden 4 pts., 29. Columbus 0 pts., 29. Anderson County 0 pts., 29. Goodland 0 pts., 29. Independence 0 pts., 29. Paola 0 pts., 29. Bishop Miege 0 pts., 29. Rock Creek 0 pts. and 36. El Dorado -1 pt.

Holton

106 – Tucker Gilliland (21-15) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Marcus Terry (Augusta) defeated Gilliland (Holton) by fall 0:33.

Cons. Round 1 – Gilliland (Holton) defeated Brock Coleman (Tonganoxie) by fall 1:48.

Cons. Semi – Jasper Allison (Fort Scott) defeated Gilliland (Holton) by fall 1:51.

5th Place Match – Kaeden McCarty (Colby) defeated Gilliland (Holton) by fall 3:36.

120 – Jake Barnes (27-4) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Grady Fox (Augusta) defeated Barnes (Holton) by decision 3-2.

Cons. Round 1 – Barnes (Holton) defeated Kohen Wright (Independence) by injury.

Cons. Semi – Quentin Pauda (Ulysses) defeated Barnes (Holton) by decision 5-1.

5th Place Match – Barnes (Holton) defeated Fox (Augusta) by decision 7-4.

152 – Jayden Fletcher (31-6) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Fletcher (Holton) defeated Tucker Jackson (Clay Center) by decision 4-2.

Semifinal – Jacob Stinnett (Fort Scott) defeated Fletcher (Holton) by decision 2-1.

Cons. Semi – Fletcher (Holton) defeated Peyton Besco (Rose Hill) by decision 2-1.

3rd Place Match – Ian Aouad (Andale) defeated Fletcher (Holton) by decision 8-3.

195 – Konnor Tannahill (30-1) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Tannahill (Holton) defeated Riley Marx (Andale) by fall 1:57.

Semifinal – Tannahill (Holton) defeated Jared Ferguson (Ottawa) by fall 0:46.

1st Place Match – Tannahill (Holton) defeated Branden Martin (Tonganoxie) by decision 4-2.

220 – Dalton Roush (20-7) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Roush (Holton) defeated Collin Scott (El Dorado) by decision 6-5.

Semifinal – Cayden Winter (Andale) defeated Roush (Holton) by fall 1:46.

Cons. Semi – Roush (Holton) defeated Toby Thomas (Baldwin) by decision 2-1.

3rd Place Match – Keegan McDonald (Clay Center) defeated Roush (Holton) by decision 3-1.

285 – Dustin Chermok (23-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Gabriel Bowers (Scott Community) defeated Chermok (Holton) by fall 5:39.

Cons. Round 1 – Hayden Robb (Perry-Lecompton) defeated Chermok (Holton) by fall 3:43.

Perry-Lecompton

160 – Thad Metcalfe (32-5) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Metcalfe (Perry-Lecompton) defeated Wyatt Tubbs (Colby) by fall 4:13.

Semifinal – Samajay Alboyd (Larned) defeated Metcalfe (Perry-Lecompton) by decision 5-2.

Cons. Semi – Metcalfe (Perry-Lecompton) defeated Chris Dietrich (Mulvane) by major decision 11-3.

3rd Place Match – Metcalfe (Perry-Lecompton) defeated Damon Hoback (Burlington) by decision 10-6.

195 – Gavin Monaghan (21-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Tommy Rogers (Rose Hill) defeated Monaghan (Perry-Lecompton) by fall 1:00.

Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Money (Augusta) defeated Monaghan (Perry-Lecompton) by fall 2:54.

285 – Hayden Robb (18-3) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Hunter Scott (Mulvane) defeated Robb (Perry-Lecompton) by fall 4:38.

Cons. Round 1 – Robb (Perry-Lecompton) defeated Chermok (Holton) by fall 3:43.

Cons. Semi – Declan Ryan (Colby) defeated Robb (Perry-Lecompton) by fall 4:02.

5th Place Match - Robb (Perry-Lecompton) defeated Scott (Mulvane) by fall 3:46.

Class 321 boys team champ - 1. Hoxie 154 pts.

ACCHS

132 – Mason Scholz (25-5) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Scholz (ACCHS) defeated Leighton Colburn (Stockton) by fall 0:44.

Semifinal – Scholz (ACCHS) defeated Quinten Heady (Erie) by fall 4:47.