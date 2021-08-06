The 2020-2021 KSHSAA State Track and Field Meet was held this past weekend at Cessna Stadium at Wichita State University. This year was a three day state meet, Thursday, May 27 was Class 5A and 6A, Friday, May 28 was Class 3A and 4A and Saturday, May 29 was Class 1A and 2A. The top eight places medal in each event.

Class 4A

In Class 4A, the Holton Wildcats got five medals.

The girls results were as Follows:

100-Meter Hurdles (prelims)

1. Annalisa Cullens, Wellington 14.65

14. Macey Gross, Holton 17.73.

15. Jayana Carlson, Holton 22.78.

300-Meter Hurdles

1. Analisa Cullens, Wellington 45.05.

16. Macey Gross, Holton 52.96.

4x800-Meter Relay

1. Baldwin 9:55.42.

15. Holton (Charlotte Cyphers, Delaney New, Paige Paxton and Piper Robinson) 11:21.25.

High Jump

1. Ava Jones, Nickerson 5'04”.

14. Macey Gross, Holton 4'06”.

Pole Vault

1. Annabeth Baalmann, Andale 11'.

5. Piper Robinson, Holton 10'06”.

Triple Jump

1. Emery Keebaugh, Ottawa 36'05.25”.

14. Amariah Allen, Holton 30'03.5”.

Shot Put Throw

1. Katelyn Fairchild, Andale 42'02.5”.

9. Darcee Ashcraft, Holton 33'05.75”.

Discus Throw

1. McKenzie Fairchild, Andale 140'.

7. Darcee Ashchraft, Holton 104”05”.

Javelin Throw

1. Katelyn Fairchild, Andale 170'.

5. Saydee Tanking, Holton 134'03”.

The boys results were as follows:

800-Meter Run

1. Zach Trotter, Clearwater 1:57.27.

12. Ashton Schrick, 2:08.69.

110-Meter Hurdles (Prelims)

1. Tom Koontz, Louisburg 15.14.

9. Kale Purcell, Holton 15.87.

300-Meter Hurdles

1. Jake Muller, Topeka-Hayden 39.92.

3. Kale Purcell, Holton 40.57.

4x400-Meter Relay

1. Chanute 3:27.92.

13. Holton (Rees Robinson, Kale Purcell, Dalton Ashcraft and Slater Skaggs) 3:36.58.

4x800-Meter Relay

1. Buhler 8:16.29.

10. Holton (Dalton Ashcraft, Rylan Pittaway, Ashton Schrick and Rees Robinson) 8:50.69.

Long Jump

1. Philippe Manga, Nickerson 21'11.25”.

13. Kale Purcell, Holton 19'00.5”.

Triple Jump

1. Carson Key, Bishop Miege 45'07.5”.

5. Canon Karn, Holton 42'04”.

Discus Throw

1. Riley Marx, Andale 150'03”.

15. Matthew Lierz, Holton 114'03”.

Javelin Throw

1. Riley Marx, Andale 194'07”.

16. Canon Karn, Holton 138'10”.

Class 3A

In Class 3A, the Royal Valley Panthers got one medal.

The girls results were as follows:

High Jump

1. Mattelyn Swartz, Chaparral 5'06”.

3. Ivy Fink, Royal Valley 5'.

Triple Jump

1. Karsen Dunham, Douglass 36'09.75”.

15. Morgan Harvey, Royal Valley 31'03.25”.

Shot Put Throw

1. Ames Burton, Riley County 41'03.5”.

11. Ivy Fink, Royal Valley 34'01”.

Javelin Throw

1. Jadyn Troutman, Wellsville 142'09”.

16. Samantha Neuner, Royal Valley 85'11”.

The boys results were as follows:

3200-Meter Run

1. Cormick Logue, Girard 9:34.98.

13. Antonio Greemore-Hopkins, Royal Valley 10:47.23.

Pole Vault

1. Loren Faurot, Scott Community 14'.

10. Luke Boyden, Royal Valley 12'06”.

Class 2A

In Class 2A, the ACCHS Tigers got 3 medals.

The boys results were as follows:

80-Meter Run

1. Cody Zimmerman, Oakley 1:59.19.

6. Haeden Forbes, ACCHS 2:04.29.

110-Meter Hurdles (Prelims)

1. Coulton Chan, KC-Christian 15.14.

13. Bricen Lee, ACCHS 17.92.

300-Meter Hurdles

1. Sheldon Whalen, Wichita County 39.78.

12. Bricen Lee, ACCHS 45.84.

Long Jump

1. Doug Brown, St. Marys-Colgan 22'00.5”.

13. Kieran Courter, ACCHS 18'10”.

Shot Put Throw

1. Jack Haukap, Garden Plain 52'05.75”.

6. Keegan Lott, ACCHS 45'09.25”.

Discus Throw

1. Todd Palic, Marion 152'05”.

2. Keegan Lott, ACCHS 152'01”.

Class 1A

In Class 1A, the Jackson Heights Cobras got six medals and the Wetmore Cardinals did not get medals.

The girls results were as follows:

200-Meter Dash (Prelims)

1. Sicely Jackson, Satanta 26.22.

12. Kanyon Olberding, Jackson Heights 28.11.

3200-Meter Run

1. Jaycee Vath, Lincoln 11:26.48.

11. Annalysse Allen, Jackson Heights 13:09.90.

Triple Jump

1. Kanyon Olberding, Jackson Heights 35'06”.

Javelin Throw

1. Lauryn Dubbert, Beloit-St. John's 132'11”.

10. Sarah Marshall, Jackson Heights 109'03”.

The boys results were as follows:

800-Meter Run

1. Reagan Bales, Osborne 1:59.53.

4. Daniel Little, Jackson Heights 2:05.84.

1600-Meter Run

1. Reagan Bales, Osborne 4:30.32.

2. Daniel Little, Jackson Heights 4:34.39.

14. Nathaniel Linck, Jackson Heights 5:01.79.

3200-Meter Run

1. Nolan Redeker, Olpe 9:54.34.

3. Daniel Little, Jackson Heights 10:02.51.

12. Colby Hanzlicek, Wetmore 10:48.80.

13. Nathaniel Linck, Jackson Heights 10:51.74.

110-Meter Hurdles (Prelims)

1. Kelton Buettner, Hamilton 14.92.

14. Ian Anderson, Jackson Heights 17.30.

4x400-Meter Relay

1. Beloit-St. John's 3:33.05.

7.Jackson Heights (Devin Mock, Alexander Browning, Daniel Little and Wyatt Bacon) 3:39.80.

4x800-Meter Relay

1. Meade 8:22.01.

16. Wetmore (Colby Hanzlicek, Eric Bloom, Austin Smith and Kael McQueen) 9:11.51.

Shot Put Throw

1. Casey Helm, Madison 55'04.5”.

7. Taylor Wamego, Jackson Heights 48'02”.