2020-2021 KBCA Girls and Boys Basketball Rankings Dec. 8, 2020

The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) has announced the 2020-2021 girls and boys basketball rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The girls results were as follows:

Class 6A Girls

1. Topeka High

2. Olathe North

3. Shawnee Mission NW

4. Wichita Heights

5. Derby

6. Washburn Rural

7. Olathe West

8. Dodge City

9. Shawnee Mission West

10. Olathe East

Class 5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Andover Central

3. Kansas City-Piper

4. Maize

5. Salina Central

6. Kansas City-Schlagle

7. Topeka-Seaman

8. Bishop Carroll

9. Blue Valley Southwest

10. Maize South

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. Nickerson

4. Eudora

5. Clay Center

6. Andale

7. Circle

8. Louisburg

9. Wellington

10. Clearwater

Class 3A Girls

1. Cheney

2. Halstead

3. Nemaha Central

4. Hugoton

5. Sabetha

6. Phillipsburg

7. Jefferson West

8. Eureka

9. Riley County

10. Wichita Trinity

Class 2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. Spearville

3. Garden Plain

4. Trego Community

5. Valley Heights

6. Wabaunsee

7. West Elk

8. Jefferson County North

9. Hillsboro

10. Bennington

Class 1A Division I Girls

1. Olpe

2. Centralia

3. Lebo

4. Burlingame

5. Rural Vista

6. Norwich

7. Pretty Prairie

8. St. John-Hudson

9. Montezuma-South Gray

10. Pratt-Skyline

Class 1A Division II Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Cunningham

4. Golden Plains

5. Beloit/St. John's-Tipton

6. St. Paul

7. Central Christian

8. Attica

9. Waverly

10. St. Francis

The boys results were as follows:

Class 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Blue Valley North

3. Lawrence High

4. Haysville-Campus

5. Blue Valley

6. Derby

7. Shawnee Mission East

8. Lawrence Free State

9. Olathe South

10. Shawnee Mission NW

Class 5A Boys

1. Andover

2. Basehor-Linwood

3. Bishop Carroll

4. Maize

5. St. James Academy

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

7. Hays High

8. Topeka West

9. Emporia

10. Salina South

Class 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Augusta

3. Parsons

4. Tonganoxie

5. McPherson

6. Ottawa

7. Buhler

8. Paola

9. Iola

10. Mulvane

Class 3A Boys

1. Hesston

2. Wichita Collegiate

3. Rock Creek

4. Cheney

5. St. Mary's

6. Royal Valley

7. Hoisington

8. Haven

9. Galena

10. Nemaha Central

Class 2A Boys

1. Hoxie

2. Berean Academy

3. Sterling

4. Lyndon

5. Belle Plaine

6. Erie

7. Hillsboro

8. Hutchinson Trinity

9. Ellinwood

10. Sedan

Class 1A Division I Boys

1. Little River

2. Montezuma-South Gray

3. Madison/Hamilton

4. St. John-Hudson

5. Lebo

6. Osborne

7. Centralia

8. Olpe

9. Udall

10. Meade

Class 1A Division II Boys

1. St. Francis

2. Logan/Palco

3. Attica

4. Hanover

5. South Haven

6. Wheatland/Grinnell

7. Triplains/Brewster

8. Axtell

9. Greeley County

10. Pawnee Heights