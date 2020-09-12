2020-2021 KBCA Girls and Boys Basketball Rankings Dec. 8, 2020
The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) has announced the 2020-2021 girls and boys basketball rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The girls results were as follows:
Class 6A Girls
1. Topeka High
2. Olathe North
3. Shawnee Mission NW
4. Wichita Heights
5. Derby
6. Washburn Rural
7. Olathe West
8. Dodge City
9. Shawnee Mission West
10. Olathe East
Class 5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Andover Central
3. Kansas City-Piper
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. Kansas City-Schlagle
7. Topeka-Seaman
8. Bishop Carroll
9. Blue Valley Southwest
10. Maize South
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. McPherson
3. Nickerson
4. Eudora
5. Clay Center
6. Andale
7. Circle
8. Louisburg
9. Wellington
10. Clearwater
Class 3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Hugoton
5. Sabetha
6. Phillipsburg
7. Jefferson West
8. Eureka
9. Riley County
10. Wichita Trinity
Class 2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Spearville
3. Garden Plain
4. Trego Community
5. Valley Heights
6. Wabaunsee
7. West Elk
8. Jefferson County North
9. Hillsboro
10. Bennington
Class 1A Division I Girls
1. Olpe
2. Centralia
3. Lebo
4. Burlingame
5. Rural Vista
6. Norwich
7. Pretty Prairie
8. St. John-Hudson
9. Montezuma-South Gray
10. Pratt-Skyline
Class 1A Division II Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Cunningham
4. Golden Plains
5. Beloit/St. John's-Tipton
6. St. Paul
7. Central Christian
8. Attica
9. Waverly
10. St. Francis
The boys results were as follows:
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Blue Valley North
3. Lawrence High
4. Haysville-Campus
5. Blue Valley
6. Derby
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Lawrence Free State
9. Olathe South
10. Shawnee Mission NW
Class 5A Boys
1. Andover
2. Basehor-Linwood
3. Bishop Carroll
4. Maize
5. St. James Academy
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Hays High
8. Topeka West
9. Emporia
10. Salina South
Class 4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Augusta
3. Parsons
4. Tonganoxie
5. McPherson
6. Ottawa
7. Buhler
8. Paola
9. Iola
10. Mulvane
Class 3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Wichita Collegiate
3. Rock Creek
4. Cheney
5. St. Mary's
6. Royal Valley
7. Hoisington
8. Haven
9. Galena
10. Nemaha Central
Class 2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Berean Academy
3. Sterling
4. Lyndon
5. Belle Plaine
6. Erie
7. Hillsboro
8. Hutchinson Trinity
9. Ellinwood
10. Sedan
Class 1A Division I Boys
1. Little River
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Madison/Hamilton
4. St. John-Hudson
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Centralia
8. Olpe
9. Udall
10. Meade
Class 1A Division II Boys
1. St. Francis
2. Logan/Palco
3. Attica
4. Hanover
5. South Haven
6. Wheatland/Grinnell
7. Triplains/Brewster
8. Axtell
9. Greeley County
10. Pawnee Heights