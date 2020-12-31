2020-2021 KBCA Girls and Boys Basketball Rankings Dec. 22, 2020

The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) has announced the 2020-2021 girls and boys basketball rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The girls rankings were as follows:

Class 6A Girls

1.Topeka High

2. Shawnee Mission NW

3. Derby

4. Shawnee Mission West

5. Washburn Rural

6. Olathe North

7. Wichita Heights

8. Dodge City

9. Blue Valley North

10. Liberal

Class 5A Girls

1. Andover Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Kansas City-Piper

4. Salina Central

5. Maize

6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

7. Bonner Springs

8. Bishop Carroll

9. Basehor-Linwood

10. Goddard-Eisenhower

Class 4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. Eudora

3. Nickerson

4. Clay Center

5. McPherson

6. Andale

7. Louisburg

8. Labette County

9. Circle

10. Wellington

Class 3A Girls

1. Cheney

2. Halstead

3. Nemaha Central

4. Phillpsburg

5. Hugoton

6. Sabetha

7. Jefferson West

8. Riley County

9. Osage City

10. Cimarron

Class 2A Girls

1. Sterling

2. Spearville

3. Garden Plain

4. Trego Community

5. Valley Heights

6. West Elk

7. Hillsboro

8. Bennington

9. Smith Center

10. Erie

Class 1A Division I Girls

1. Olpe

2. Burlingame

3. Norwich

4. Pretty Prairie

5. Osborne

6. Doniphan West

7. Ingalls

8. Jackson Heights

9. Bucklin

10. Lebo

Class 1A Division II Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Golden Plains

4. Gunningham

5. Attica

6. Beloit/St. John's-Tipton

7. Waverly

8. Central Christian

9. Wetmore

10. St. Paul

The boys rankings were as follows:

Class 6A Boys

1. Blue Valley NW

2. Blue Valley North

3. Lawrence High

4. Haysville-Campus

5. Olathe South

6. Shawnee Mission NW

7. Shawnee Mission East

8. Blue Valley

9. Lawrence Free State

10. Junction City

Class 5A Boys

1. Andover

2. Basehor-Linwood

3. Hays High

4. Topeka West

5. Salina South

6. Maize

7. Lansing

8. Bishop Carroll

9. De Soto

10. Valley Center

Class 4A Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. Mulvane

3. Abilene

4. McPherson

5. Ottawa

6. Paola

7. Buhler

8. Augusta

9. Tonganoxie

10. Parsons

Class 3A Boys

1. Hesston

2. Wichita Collegiate

3. Cheney

4. Hoisington

5. Lakin

6. St. Mary's

7. Haven

8. Rock Creek

9. Royal Valley

10. Galena

Class 2A Boys

1. Hoxie

2. Berean Academy

3. Belle Plaine

4. Lyndon

5. Erie

6. Hutchinson Trinity

7. Ellis

8. Garden Plain

9. Sedan

10. Sterling

Class 1A Division I Boys

1. Little River

2. South Gray

3. Madison-Hamilton

4. St. John-Hudson

5. Lebo

6. Osborne

7. Centralia

8. Olpe

9. Udall

10. Meade

Class 1A Division II Boys

1. Attica

2. Cheylin

3. Hanover

4. St. Francis

5. South Haven

6. Axtell

7. Beloit/St. John's-Tipton

8. Triplains-Brewster

9. Logan/Palco

10. Natoma