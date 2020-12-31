2020-2021 KBCA Girls and Boys Basketball Rankings Dec. 22, 2020
The KBCA (Kansas Basketball Coaches Association) has announced the 2020-2021 girls and boys basketball rankings on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The girls rankings were as follows:
Class 6A Girls
1.Topeka High
2. Shawnee Mission NW
3. Derby
4. Shawnee Mission West
5. Washburn Rural
6. Olathe North
7. Wichita Heights
8. Dodge City
9. Blue Valley North
10. Liberal
Class 5A Girls
1. Andover Central
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Kansas City-Piper
4. Salina Central
5. Maize
6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7. Bonner Springs
8. Bishop Carroll
9. Basehor-Linwood
10. Goddard-Eisenhower
Class 4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. Eudora
3. Nickerson
4. Clay Center
5. McPherson
6. Andale
7. Louisburg
8. Labette County
9. Circle
10. Wellington
Class 3A Girls
1. Cheney
2. Halstead
3. Nemaha Central
4. Phillpsburg
5. Hugoton
6. Sabetha
7. Jefferson West
8. Riley County
9. Osage City
10. Cimarron
Class 2A Girls
1. Sterling
2. Spearville
3. Garden Plain
4. Trego Community
5. Valley Heights
6. West Elk
7. Hillsboro
8. Bennington
9. Smith Center
10. Erie
Class 1A Division I Girls
1. Olpe
2. Burlingame
3. Norwich
4. Pretty Prairie
5. Osborne
6. Doniphan West
7. Ingalls
8. Jackson Heights
9. Bucklin
10. Lebo
Class 1A Division II Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Golden Plains
4. Gunningham
5. Attica
6. Beloit/St. John's-Tipton
7. Waverly
8. Central Christian
9. Wetmore
10. St. Paul
The boys rankings were as follows:
Class 6A Boys
1. Blue Valley NW
2. Blue Valley North
3. Lawrence High
4. Haysville-Campus
5. Olathe South
6. Shawnee Mission NW
7. Shawnee Mission East
8. Blue Valley
9. Lawrence Free State
10. Junction City
Class 5A Boys
1. Andover
2. Basehor-Linwood
3. Hays High
4. Topeka West
5. Salina South
6. Maize
7. Lansing
8. Bishop Carroll
9. De Soto
10. Valley Center
Class 4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Mulvane
3. Abilene
4. McPherson
5. Ottawa
6. Paola
7. Buhler
8. Augusta
9. Tonganoxie
10. Parsons
Class 3A Boys
1. Hesston
2. Wichita Collegiate
3. Cheney
4. Hoisington
5. Lakin
6. St. Mary's
7. Haven
8. Rock Creek
9. Royal Valley
10. Galena
Class 2A Boys
1. Hoxie
2. Berean Academy
3. Belle Plaine
4. Lyndon
5. Erie
6. Hutchinson Trinity
7. Ellis
8. Garden Plain
9. Sedan
10. Sterling
Class 1A Division I Boys
1. Little River
2. South Gray
3. Madison-Hamilton
4. St. John-Hudson
5. Lebo
6. Osborne
7. Centralia
8. Olpe
9. Udall
10. Meade
Class 1A Division II Boys
1. Attica
2. Cheylin
3. Hanover
4. St. Francis
5. South Haven
6. Axtell
7. Beloit/St. John's-Tipton
8. Triplains-Brewster
9. Logan/Palco
10. Natoma